RS Recommends: These $119 Headphones Prove Marshall Makes More Than Cool Amps

Marshall is no stranger to solid audio gear, having built its reputation over the years as the maker of guitar amps for some of the biggest rock bands in the world. Now, the US-based brand is extending its expertise into headphones as well.

If you want to snag yourself a pair of Marshall headphones, Amazon has the Marshall Major III Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones on sale right now for just $119 (regular $150+). That’s more than $30 off and one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen for these Marshall headphones all year.

These luxe, leather-wrapped headphones are regularly $150 and Marshall has them discounted as they introduce the Major IV Headphones to their roster.

Audio-wise, Marshall is known for their finely-detailed sound, and these headphones are pretty exceptional when it comes to listening to music. The custom-tuned drivers deliver bold, fearless sound that captures the full range of a song or soundtrack. Music is well-balanced, with rich highs and deep bass that pulsates without being overwhelming.

Use the side control knob to adjust volume and answer (or reject) calls. The ergonomic pads make it easy to wear these headphones all day, whether for work, for play, or for travel (its collapsible design make these easy to pack in your bag for a commute or for the plane).

Battery life beats many of its competitors; the Marshall Monitor gets 60+ hours of wireless playtime on a single charge; it takes just three hours to fully recharge. The headphones pair easily to your phone too via Bluetooth, with 30 feet of wireless listening range.

Everything is presented into a sophisticated, jet-black leather-wrapped package, with subtle gold detailing. You get Marshall’s old-school ethos and design sensibilities packed into a thoroughly modern and technically-advanced pair of wireless headphones. A charging cable is included too.

Regularly $150, get the Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones right now for just $119 on sale with free shipping for Prime Members . As with all Amazon deals , there’s no set date as to when the deal will end, so we recommend taking advantage of the price drop and adding to cart now.

Prefer a newer pair of Marshall Headphones? The Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones are available at Amazon now for just $149 . See more details here .