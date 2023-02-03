ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

A Fire Pit, Charcoal Grill and 10 Other Things You Need for a Proper Tailgate

By Brandt Ranj
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With the Super Bowl upon us and the baseball season about to begin, tailgating season is officially in full swing. If you’re still a little leery about heading out to a stadium , you can recreate the vibe by gathering with a few friends and family members in your backyard.

If you’re considering turning your property into a tailgate-ready space this season, you’ll need some gear to reproduce the sights, sounds, food, and drinks you’re missing out on this year. We’ve collected everything you’ll need to get the project done, and made sure our picks will make your backyard a fun place to hold any event this autumn.

1. Solo Stove Bonfire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1cuO_0X4PFe7b00

A fire pit serves three purposes: It provides heat, creates light, and becomes a central gathering point during commercials, halftime, and before or after the game.

None of the fire pits we’ve tried hold a candle to Solo Stove’s Bonfire, which features an innovative design that prevents excess smoke from interrupting your event. The circular-shaped pit is made out of brushed stainless steel, which holds up to high heat without getting damaged. It uses wood as fuel, and drops ash down into a shallow tray below the fire, which makes it easy to clean up after the fire is extinguished.

In our tests, the Solo Stove Bonfire succeeded at delivering on all three of the prerequisites we listed earlier, and became a mainstay of our backyard gatherings during the autumn, spring, and summer. Solo Stove’s Bonfire is an absolute must-have for anyone throwing a backyard tailgate, or wants to host any outdoor event.

Buy: Solo Stove Bonfire $275.99

2. BenQ TH585 1080p Home Entertainment Projector

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198pQP_0X4PFe7b00

If you want to recreate the experience of going to a football game as closely as possible, you’ll need a projector. BenQ’s TH585 can create a 1080P (Full HD) image up to 150-inches wide. It supports a video technology called high contrast radtio, which makes images look a lot more accurate, so you can see more details.

The TH585 has two HDMI ports, so you can connect a media streamer to watch the game, and an audio output, so you can connect it to a more powerful speaker. The projector will work well if you point it toward any flat surface, but we recommend setting up a projector screen for the best possible results.

Buy: BenQ TH585 1080p Home Entertainment Projector $990.00

3. Timber Ridge Folding Camping Chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBhel_0X4PFe7b00

Timber Ridge puts every other folding chair we’ve ever used to shame due to its innovative design and supreme comfort. The seat is easy to unfold, and provides a surprising amount of lumbar support when sitting down. There’s no padding, but the company’s thick fabric has just the right amount of give to feel inviting (it holds up to 500 pounds too).

One of our favorite little touches about this chair is its cup holder and side pocket for storing things like your phone, remote, snacks and more.

When the tailgate is over, this chair folds up neatly, and can be stored in its included carry-bag. We were surprised at how comfortable the case’s shoulder strap was, which made it easy to take around.

Buy: TIMBER RIDGE Oversized Folding Camping Chair High Back Heavy Duty for Adults Support up to 500lbs with Cup Holder, Side Pocket $99.99

4. Furrion Aurora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wnqW_0X4PFe7b00

If you prefer to watch your games on a big screen TV instead, Furrion’s Aurora is the one we recommend. This set is designed for outdoor use, and features an anti-glare display that can prevent the sun from interrupting your viewing. Its IP54 water-resistant housing allows Furrion Aurora to handle rain, snow, UV rays, dirt, salt, and humidity. One of our editors put this to the test by leaving the TV outdoors on a rainy day, and it survived with no issues (though we recommend keeping it under an outdoor TV cover when not in use).

We’re recommending Furrion’s Aurora TV for your next tailgate because of its outdoor-friendly features, but it also checks all the right boxes on the tech side. This is a 4K TV, which means you’ll be able to see every detail on the field. It has an array of inputs, so you won’t have any trouble hooking up your cable box or a streaming stick to watch the match. Once it’s over, you can use the TV to turn a tailgate into a movie night to extend your time outdoors.

Buy: Furrion Aurora Outdoor TV $878.88

5. Fire TV Stick 4K

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXPGl_0X4PFe7b00

If you’re going to stream your NFL games online through a service like Fubo TV , you’ll need a media streamer to access it. We recommend Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K because it’s very capable despite its very small size. It can output video at resolutions up to 4K, and supports both Dolby Vision HDR (high dynamic range) and Dolby Atmos, the latest high-end video and audio technologies.

The Fire TV Stick 4K has an HDMI jack on one end, so you can connect it directly to your television or projector without a cable. You will need to connect it to a power source (you can even use the USB port on your TV) with the included MicroUSB cable. Although it has 4K in its name, this media streamer will work perfectly on 1080P (full HD) televisions and projectors.

Buy: Fire TV Stick 4K $54.99

6. JBL PartyBox 300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JR9qR_0X4PFe7b00

JBL’s PartyBox 300 is a massive party speaker that will work as your sound system before, during, and after the game. The speaker supports Bluetooth for wireless music streaming, and is equipped with an AUX input and RCA inputs if you want to plug a phone, tablet, or computer into it directly. It even has a 1/4-inch input, which lets you use the PartyBox 300 as an amp for your instrument.

Both of the PartyBox 300’s drivers have an illuminated ring around them, with four additional LEDs dotting the top, bottom, and sides of the speaker. This will add some fun ambiance to your tailgate once the sun goes down. A tailgate deserves a powerful sound system that’ll make you feel like you’re at the stadium, and JBL’s PartyBox 300 delivers.

Buy: JBL PartyBox 300 $549.99

7. 1byone TV Antenna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MPcY_0X4PFe7b00

You can watch some NFL without subscribing to cable or a streaming service by hooking your TV up to an HDTV antenna. This antenna from can get television signals from up to 220 miles away, and will give you free, unlimited access to broadcast TV channels like CBS, ABC, NBC, and FOX. Your reception will vary based on your location, but you can get a clear 1080P (full HD) picture if you’re in the right area. This antenna requires power to work, so you’ll need to plug its USB cable into a power adapter, or the USB port built into your TV.

Buy: Digital Outdoor Indoor TV $29.99

8. YETI Tundra 65 Cooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lD4En_0X4PFe7b00

YETI’s Tundra 65 is a highly insulated cooler that will make sure your drinks stay cold during the entire game. It has extra thick walls and pressure-injected polyurethane insulation, which will prevent outside heat from seeping inside.

You’ll still need to use ice to keep your beverages cold, and YETI recommends using a 2:1 ratio of ice to drinks (by volume) to ensure everything stays cool. This cooler is 30/5-inches long, 17.5-inches wide, and 16-inches tall, and weighs 29 pounds when it’s empty, so you may want to pick a good spot before you start to fill it, and empty it at the end of the game.

Buy: YETI Tundra 65 Cooler $375.00

9. Xmcosy Outdoor String Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qdMj_0X4PFe7b00

Xmcosy’s smart outdoor string lights can add some ambiance to your tailgate when it starts to get dark. There are 30 lights per string, and you can control them using a switch on the string itself, an app on your phone (iOS or Android), or totally hands-free through a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo . You can’t change their color, but you can dim these string lights to create the right atmosphere as your tailgate goes on.

Xmcosy says its string lights have an IP65 durability rating, which means they can be exposed to water (think rain and snow) without getting damaged. the company also says they’re “shatterproof,” but doesn’t give any additional details about the materials it uses. If you want to add cool looking smart lighting to your backyard for when people come over, this is the set of string lights we recommend.

Buy: Xmcosy Outdoor String Lights $67.99

10. Hamilton Beach 45 Cup Coffee Urn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoOnu_0X4PFe7b00

Hamilton Beach’s Coffee Urn can keep your beverages (and guests) warm if you’re watching a game on a chilly day. This is an electric coffee urn, which means you must keep it plugged into an outlet in order for it to work. It can hold 45 cups worth of coffee, and brew one cup per minute.

There are markings on the inside of the urn to let you know how much liquid you’re pouring in, and an indicator light on the front to let you know when it’s done brewing. The outside of the urn is made out of stainless steel, which will get hot to the touch, but its handles are made out of plastic, so you can easily add more water.

Buy: Hamilton Beach 45 Cup Coffee Urn $55.00

11. Pit Barrel Cooker Co Classic Pit Barrel Cooker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmya2_0X4PFe7b00

Nothing complements live sports like tender, perfectly cooked meat, and Pit Barrel Cooker Co.’s Classic Pit Barrel Cooker can deliver enough food to feed over a dozen people while taking up far less space than a traditional grill.

The Pit Barrel Cooker is a charcoal grill and smoker shaped like a drum. Instead of cooking your meat on a flat surface, you hang it on hooks. By thinking vertically, the Pit Barrel Cooker Co. came up with a smart way to cook with a crowd. Assembling the Pit Barrel Cooker takes only a few minutes, and the results speak for themselves.

You can also use the included grill grate to cook burgers and hot dogs while using a poultry hanger to roast whole racks of ribs or chickens.Once you get the hang of using the Pit Barrel Cooker, you may never want to use another grill again.

Buy Classic Pit Barrel Cooker $349.99

12. GoSports Classic Cornhole Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRABN_0X4PFe7b00

Playing an outdoor game is a great way to spend halftime, and we recommend GoSport’s Classic Cornhole set if you have enough space.

The game can be played with up to four people (in teams of two), with the objective being to throw a beanbag onto your opponent’s board. If your beanbag lands on top of the board, you get one point; if it goes through the hole located toward the top of the board, you get three points. The first team to reach 21 points is the winner.

GoSports’ set comes with eight beanbags, two boards, and a carrying case to keep all of the pieces protected when you’re not playing.

Buy: GoSports Classic Cornhole Set $79.99

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Raise Hell Over Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance

The Grammys was its usual lavish spectacle featuring scores of styled-out celebrities on Sunday night. The buttoned-up, right-wing political commentariat was not pleased, particularly about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” — which featured fire, red lighting, and Smith sporting a pair of horns. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” griped right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.” “This…is…evil,” Ted Cruz, a United States senator, responded. “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “And the Satanic Church now...
Rolling Stone

Kim Petras Makes History As First Trans Women to Win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo — And Her Speech Is Incredibly Powerful

LGBTQ history was made at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Sunday, Kim Petras and Sam Smith accepted the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Collaboration for their song “Unholy,” making Petras the first-ever transgender woman to win a Grammy in the category.The artists walked onstage together, but Smith stood behind Petras and gave her the mic.”Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” Petras said. “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who take these doors open for me so I couldn’t be here tonight,”...
Rolling Stone

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Plays Trump’s Spin Doctor in SOTU Response

After President Joe Biden’s calls for unity in his annual State of the Union address, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders stoked right-wing grievances in her official Republican response on Tuesday night.  Sanders went down the list of Republican complaints: A president and administration ensconced in “woke fantasies”; the constant siege of “a left-wing culture war”; a country in which “our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country.” This is life in the “radical left’s America,” Sanders declared as she delivered the remarks from Arkansas, where...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

A Piss-and-Vinegar Biden Dares Republicans to Try Him

President Joe Biden devoted most of his second State of the Union address to calls for unity and working across the aisle in a season of divided government. Except when he didn’t: As Republican lawmakers vociferously heckled the president throughout the speech, the president pushed right back. The shouts from GOP lawmakers began in earnest roughly halfway through the president’s 75-minute speech. Biden had just blamed former president Donald Trump for heaping more onto the national debt than their predecessors, then accused the GOP of threatening to “take the economy hostage” without cuts to Medicare and Social Security — something some...
Rolling Stone

Well, Trump Is Now Suggesting Ron DeSantis Is a Pedophile

Donald Trump recently has been ramping up his attacks on Ron DeSantis ahead of a potential 2024 Republican primary showdown. We’re not going to lie, we figured it take the former president a least a few more months before he started accusing the Florida governor of pedophilia. Trump has been doing just that on Tuesday, though, sharing a few posts on Truth Social purporting to show DeSantis “grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.” “That’s not Ron, is it?” Trump wrote, sarcastically. “He would never do such a thing!” The New York Times reported last year on DeSantis’ time as...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Shouts Out Beyoncé During Her Record of the Year Win: ‘You’re ‘the Artist of Our Lives’

First “About Damn Time” took over TikTok; now the viral hit is officially the 2023 Record of the Year. Lizzo accepted the award for her hit single on Sunday, dedicating her win to Prince, whom she worked with before his death. She pointed out how she has dedicated her career to making positive, empowering music at a time when it wasn’t trendy. At the end of her speech, Lizzo called Beyoncé the “artist of our lives,” recalling a time when she skipped school to see her perform live in Houston. “About Damn Time” was also up for Song of the...
Rolling Stone

Beyonce Broke the Grammys Record. It’s Not Good Enough

The 65th Grammys was collaborative, witty, tear-jerking, and surprisingly touching for a music awards show often defined by its inability to get with the times — which is why Beyonce’s insulting snub for Album of the Year felt all the more shocking and like an indictment on the Recording Academy itself. Why is music’s biggest night so averse to giving Black women their due? Renaissance, Beyoncé’s seventh album, was a seductive club banger with heady lyricism and deep tributes to the queer community. In a Rolling Stone review, writer Mankaprr Conteh wrote that the album “traverses eras of dance music to...
Rolling Stone

U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Spy Balloon, Ending Its Journey Across North America

On Saturday morning, President Joe Biden promised to “take care” of the Chinese spy balloon that spent the past week hovering high above North America, and by the afternoon, he delivered as the U.S. shot the surveillance device down. According to U.S. officials, the military shot down the balloon as it crossed over the coast of the Carolinas and into the Atlantic Ocean, the New York Times reports. In the hours before the operation, the Federal Aviation Administration had issued a ground stop for airports in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, citing the need...
WILMINGTON, NC
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles Drops Lethargic ‘As It Was’ Grammys 2023 Performance

Harry Styles returned to the Grammy Awards this Sunday to perform hit song “As It Was” from his third album Harry’s House. He is nominated for six awards this year, including Album, Record and Song of the Year. Styles’ close collaborator Kid Harpoon introduced his performance, tracing through his journey from a small bakery in Cheshire, England to the Grammy Awards stage. “Spending hours with him working in studios all around the world, I have not only witnessed firsthand the drive, dedication and passion,” the producer began. “I’ve also learned that like a fine bottle of tequila music is...
Rolling Stone

Chris Brown Sends Half-Assed Apology to Robert Glasper After Grammys Lash Out

After Chris Brown lost the award for Best R&B Album to critically acclaimed pianist Robert Glasper, the pop culture villain with a history of resorting to violence with women, complained on Instagram: “Y’all playing. Who da fuck is this?” A day later, Brown attempted to apologize for his reaction to his loss. On Monday, Brown shared an Instagram DM he sent to Glasper showing a half-apology to the musician.  “Congratulations my brother…I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys…you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean,”...
Rolling Stone

Brandi Carlile Rocks the F Out of the Grammys With ‘Broken Horses’ Performance

Brandi Carlile gave a scorching performance of her song “Broken Horses” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The multiple Grammy winner was nominated in seven categories this year. With a sweet introduction by her wife Catherine Shepherd and their two children, Carlile led off the guitar-heavy song flanked by her longtime collaborators, twin brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth. She showed off her incredible vocal power on the classic-rock-flavored song from 2021’s In These Silent Days, assisted by Shooter Jennings on piano and the vocal duo Lucius. Full of searing guitar and lyrical references to retribution, the song crescendoed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Takes Grammys to Church With ‘Special’ Performance

Lizzo returned to the Grammy stage to perform a couple of her biggest hits this year. She opened her performance with an a cappella take on her hit “About Damn Time” before quickly taking the Grammys to church with “Special.” Flanked by a group of dancers in gold gospel choir robes, Lizzo belted out the empowering track, emphasizing the lines “Is it just because I’m Black and heavy?/Y’all don’t hear me though.” Following her performance, host Trevor Noah described her as being “like if dopamine was a person.”The singer was nominated for five awards this year, including Album of...
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Is Officially an Award-Winning Director With Her Best Music Video Grammy 2023 Win

Oscars, who? Taylor Swift can officially add “award-winning director” to her resume after taking home the prize for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.” The self-directed video beat out Adele’s “Easy on Me,” BTS’ “Yet to Come,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Style’s “As It Was,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5.” The award was announced in the pre-televised portion of the show on Sunday night. The trophy also marks Swift’s 12th Grammy win in total and her second for Best Music Video. She last took home an award in the category in 2018, when she and Lamar won...
Rolling Stone

How Trippie Redd Keeps The SoundCloud Rap Spirit Alive

When Ohio-born rapper Trippie Redd first burst onto the scene in 2017, Donald J. Trump was about to start his first presidential term, Juice Wrld and XXXTentacion were alive, and SoundCloud rap was the new transgressive genre making waves. Back then, Redd contributed to the urgent-sounding genre with his first commercial mixtape, A Love Letter to You. A Love Letter to You was Soundcloud rap, but it also strategized Redd’s rapping ability, first and foremost; songs would be showcases. “Can You Rap Like This?” is a boom bap song, reminding listeners of a fun fact: Some of the Soundcloud...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton Take 2023 Grammys to ‘Higher Ground’

Stevie Wonder linked up with fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson and country star Chris Stapleton for a special performance at the Grammy Awards. Introduced by Billy Crystal — who gave a shoutout to his legendary producer uncle, Milt Gabler — Wonder took the stage. Backed by the group WanMor, he took the crowd through the Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” Robinson then joined the stage for “Tears of a Clown,” which he co-wrote with Wonder and Hank Cosby in 1967. For the finale, Stapleton joined for “Higher Ground,” sporting a cowboy hat with a turquoise stone. They...
Rolling Stone

Hip-Hop Turns 50. The Grammys Celebrate the Milestone Despite Its Complicated History With the Genre

Hip-hop has had a contentious relationship with the Grammys, but tonight’s 50th anniversary performance was a much-deserved celebration of the genre. The loaded showcase achieved performance co-curator Questlove’s previously stated goal to span the breadth of hip-hop’s 50 years. The Recording Academy has been criticized in the past for controversial award selections in the rap categories, but this performance was a decision that few hip-hop heads could complain about. Trailblazing artists from the genre’s past five decades performed, including Big Boi, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Clive Davis’ Buzzy Pre-Grammy Party Returns With Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson and Lil Baby

A lot’s happened in the three years since Clive Davis last hosted his storied Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton. There’s been a global pandemic, which itself led to the event’s in-person cancellation for the past two Grammy seasons prior to Saturday night. We’ve seen changes in presidents and deaths of queens. The years haven’t seemed to have caught up with Davis, however, who at 90 years old still somehow has more stamina at his glitzy party than anyone else in the room.  For four hours Saturday evening before Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards, he played emcee in Beverly Hills, standing...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Rolling Stone

Former President Accused of Attempting Coup Calls Biden ‘Most Corrupt President in American History’

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening — a soft launch of sorts to his 2024 re-election campaign — called for for bipartisan unity while admonishing GOP efforts to undermine his party’s accomplishments. Trump, who has already declared his run for the White House, delivered his rebuttal to Biden as the two men brace for a potential showdown next year. In a pre-recorded video, Trump touted what he called “the real state of the union” and accused Biden and “radical Democrats” of failing on immigration and crime, while also attacking transgender people. “Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Fox News Host Wonders If Biden Needed China’s ‘Permission’ to Shoot Down Balloon

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested Sunday that President Biden is “potentially compromised” by China and therefore had to make sure it was okay with the Chinese before the U.S. military shot down the country’s surveillance balloon off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday. Campos-Duffy complained on Fox & Friends about how the balloon was allowed to travel across the country over the last few days. “There is no explanation unless there is some intelligence gathering on our part that we needed with this balloon,” Campos-Duffy said, seemingly ignoring how Biden said military leaders advised him against shooting down...
Rolling Stone

LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Points Record

LeBron James broke one of the NBA’s loftiest records Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, scoring 38,388 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the league’s all-time leading scorer. James entered the night’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder just 36 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar historic record. In the third quarter, LeBron’s history-making bucket arrived with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. Abdul-Jabbar’s old record of 38,387 points stood for a remarkable 34 years (this record just comprises points during regular season games, not the playoffs). The NBA great enjoyed a 20-year career, playing with the Milwaukee Bucks from 1969 to 1975, before...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

103K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy