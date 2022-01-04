ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

These Futuristic Fitness Mirrors Are Full-Fledged Exercise Studios for Your Home

By Oscar Hartzog and John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Like most of the world, fitness is still sometimes stuck at home. But, thanks to an array of new exercise technologies, that doesn’t mean your fitness needs to be put on hold. Enter the best fitness mirrors, some of the most advanced and effective pieces of home workout technology around.

How Does a Fitness Mirror Work?

Here’s how fitness mirrors work: you set up what looks like a regular full-length mirror in your home, leaving enough room to move freely. You then turn on the mirror to access a fitness trainer (usually live-broadcasted, sometimes recorded). While you self-monitor in the mirror, this trainer can see your movements and provide feedback, ensuring a sweaty yet safe workout.

These futuristic devices are essentially a streamlined, high-quality fitness studio in your home. And instead of choosing a specialized studio, you get dozens of on-demand exercise options ranging from strength training to yoga to cardio. Plus, expert guidance ensures serious results without the need for solo research. These fitness mirrors also boast workout-improving features such as heart rate display, music and connection to a community.

Because fitness mirrors require a considerable financial commitment (about $1,500 to $2,000), we used to be a bit skeptical. However, with the future of gyms uncertain and more people opting for at-home exercise, we think fitness mirrors are one of, if not the best way to reach your fitness goals, in a socially distant yet still interactive way.

What to Know Before Buying a Fitness Mirror

There are a few things to consider when shopping for the best fitness mirror for you. Here’s what to keep in mind.

Setup : Unless you have a large space dedicated to working out, the best fitness mirror should be streamlined. Most fitness mirrors can be mounted on the wall or a stand, but some are free-standing and might take up more space. We tested out some of the mirrors in our garage, though many are (relatively) compact enough to fit in a bedroom or studio as well.

Camera : Fitness mirrors use an integrated camera to allow group instructors and personal trainers to give feedback on your performance. However, some of the best fitness mirrors use advanced motion-capture technology to monitor your movement in a more private manner.

Gear : Some fitness mirrors include workout gear such as heart rate monitors and weights. If you have the space for weights, rollers and so on, it’s always better to have this added gear as you’ll be able to participate in more workouts. Some of our options below have built-in shelving and compartments for the weights, so you don’t need to create more room for storage.

Control : Fitness mirrors are either controlled with a touchscreen interface or through a companion app on your smartphone. Obviously, a touchscreen is easier and faster to operate.

Classes : Each fitness mirror requires a subscription to access the brand’s classes and personal trainers. Ideally, these classes are as wide-ranging as possible and taught by qualified fitness professionals. This will allow you to practice your preferred workout and try out new forms of exercising.

What Are the Best Fitness Mirror Brands?

If you’re ready to dial in your home gym and step-up your workout routine, read on. We’ve selected some of the best fitness mirrors and broken down how to pick the right mirror for your needs.

1. Tempo Studio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqzPf_0X4F80Ry00

Tempo

The current champion of the fitness mirror game is Tempo (although it’s not technically a mirror). Their Studio is the most technologically advanced option on the market, but the mirror also comes as a package with plenty of workout gear that competitors don’t offer.

The Studio really sets itself apart with an upgraded camera. The device features a motion-capturing AI system that creates a 3D model of your body as you workout. The Studio can then track reps and immediately notify you or your class coach when your form is off. Privacy is also improved with this system because it creates an unrecognizable model of your skeleton without capturing unique features or seeing inside your home. We did multiple workouts with Tempo in our garage and the AI technology was able to do everything from correcting our bad posture when doing deadlifts, to re-positioning us during burpees. Class also never starts until you’re perfectly positioned in the center of your mat.

Another benefit with the Tempo Studio is the included gear. In addition to the main gadget, you get a barbell and dumbbells with a complete set of weights, a heart rate monitor, a recovery roller and a workout mat. All of this gear is stored in a sleek locker in the base of the device, making the Tempo Bundle one of the best values in the home fitness market.

Advanced tech and included gear aside, the Tempo Studio is still top-of-the-line with a touchscreen and built-in stereo speakers. The classes were upbeat and the instructors super friendly and engaging. We chose to show the stats of other people in the class, to provide a measurement for us to work towards, but you can adjust your settings accordingly.

For an upbeat, fun and motivating workout you can get started with right away (I.e. no fancy bells and whistles to learn), you can’t go wrong with Tempo.

Editor’s Note: Through January, you can save $500 on Tempo units. The promo code SAVEBIG automatically gets applied at checkout.


Buy:
Tempo All-In-One Bundle
at
$1,995+

2. Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMD6Y_0X4F80Ry00

Courtesy Mirror

If you’re looking for a minimal fitness mirror that doesn’t take up space, go for The Mirror . The sleek and streamlined device is elegantly designed with a slim leaner stand for placing the mirror against a wall, but can also be mounted on a wall (professional delivery and installation will run $250, though this month you can get it for free and $300 off the price of the Mirror using the NEWYEAR22 promo code at checkout — a $550 savings).

The Mirror is equipped with a front-facing camera that can be used for one-on-one personal training (or snapping home gym selfies, of course). This camera includes a cover for privacy when not in use. You can also keep track of your heart rate thanks to Apple Watch compatibility and connection with any Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitors.

With a subscription to Mirror’s training program you’ll get access to thousands of workouts for every skill level. The program’s 20+ genres of exercise include boxing, yoga, barre, cardio, strength training and much more.

The Mirror isn’t a touchscreen, so you’ll need to control it using your smartphone. Also, if you’re into weightlifting, definitely go with the Tempo Studio as The Mirror requires separate gear.

Editor’s Note: Mirror’s currently offering a promotion through the end of the month. Use the code NEWYEAR22 at checkout for free shipping, plus $300 off the Mirror — a $550 savings.


Buy:
The Mirror
at
$995+

3. Echelon Reflect Touch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387DLu_0X4F80Ry00

Courtesy Amazon

Another great fitness mirror worth considering is the Echelon Reflect. Technologically, it’s similar to The Mirror with a front-facing camera (this one is a bit higher-quality), plus built-in speakers and Bluetooth connectivity for heart rate monitors. The main difference with the Echelon is the screen itself, which is one of the largest on our list at 50 inches and a touchscreen (you can also get a $750 40-inch version here ).

Another defining feature of the Echelon is its communal aspect. Echelon has created a point-based system that makes it more fun to work out and easy to compete remotely with friends. You get a certain amount of points for every minute you spend at different heart rate levels (I.e. five points per minute for weight loss level, 15 for anaerobic threshold, 20 for your max).

In terms of design, the Echelon does quite well. It can be mounted on a wall or a stand, although wall-mounting looks much better and saves space. The only downside is that Echelon doesn’t offer professional installation, so you’ll need to be instruction-savvy and a bit strong to setup the 52-pound mirror.

Still, this is one of the easiest-to-use fitness mirrors in the market, with the best workout options, plenty of helpful monitoring stats and an intuitive interface that works for all fitness (and technology) skill levels.


Buy:
Echelon Reflect
at
$1,499.99

4. NordicTrack Vault Fitness Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PU1B_0X4F80Ry00

NordicTrack

Breaking a sweat in your living room doesn’t get much cooler than this. The 61.5-inch Vault mirror, which stands on its own, lets you access a variety of workouts from its 32-inch HD touchscreen, and can store all the equipment you need in one stylish carbon steel package.

You can order the Vault with fitness gear ($2,695) or by itself with included storage ($1,895).

The Vault: Complete option includes built-in speakers as well as a small gym’s worth of essential accessories and equipment inside: a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands (which we love to use for warmups and during a workout), a group of dumbbells, a couple of kettlebells (20 and 30 pounds) and more. In other words, the Vault has everything you need to complete your favorite routine and stay fit at home.

All of the gear fits neatly behind the mirror, too — which slides open to the side — so you don’t have to worry about storing the equipment elsewhere in your home or apartment. Unlike mirrors like the Echelon Reflect, the Vault doesn’t have a camera.

If you purchase the Vault fitness mirror, you’ll also get a year-long membership to iFit ’s collection of training sessions so you can take advantage of all the workouts from the comfort of your own home whenever you want, whether it’s to build strength or do some yoga.


Buy:
NordicTrack Vault
at
$1999

5. ProForm Vue Fitness Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZttA8_0X4F80Ry00

ProForm

Looking for a fitness mirror that includes gear and makes you feel like you’re in a workout class? Similar to NordicTrack’s fitness mirror, the Vue fitness mirror from ProForm, which has a 22-inch touchscreen, comes with a basic set of equipment so you don’t have to supply your own to do one of its guided workouts, led by iFit trainers.

The ProForm Vue’s designed with a couple speakers (and can work with your favorite workout earbuds ), and has a 10-pound barbell with multiple weight plates to use with it, whether you want to do squats, curls or deadlifts. There are also a couple of five-pound dumbbells you can store on the opposite side of the mirror. We like how ProForm built it so you can adjust the Vue’s angle. In other words, you don’t have to worry as much about hitting the wall with the barbell when trying to put it back on the rack — a great feature, especially if you’re in a small space or you set it up in a corner of your room.

You won’t just get the mirror and its gear, though. The fitness brand also offers a one-year iFit membership with its mirror, whether you want to hop into a live workout class before or after work or try an on-screen routine from iFit’s on-demand selection at any time of the day.


Buy:
ProForm Vue Fitness Mirror
at
$1,499

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Top-Rated Workout Earbuds Are Finally Under $80 (for Now)

Any runner who likes jogging along to music will tell you how important it is to find a pair of earbuds that pump out truly great audio — and stay in your ears. If you’re searching for your own pair, or you’re due for a budget-friendly upgrade, Jabra has discounted its sleek Elite Active 65t earbuds this week with a deal that’s too good to pass up. Right now, you can score the wireless, workout-friendly buds for just $78.29 on Amazon, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen them so far this season. The earphones normally cost $99.99, but...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Echelon Fitness Mirror Is (Still) Under $750 for the New Year

There’s a pretty good chance that a fitness mirror is sitting right at the top of your home gym wishlist this year. If you’re not sure which one to go with (or want to score one for the fitness lover in your life), good news: Echelon just cut the price (again) on its top-rated Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror, just in time for the new year. Buy:Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirrorat$749.99 The mirror’s original price is $1,199.99, but with this extended holiday discount, you can get it for just $749.99 for as long as the sale lasts. With the discount, you save hundreds...
YOGA
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: SoulCycle Just Knocked $600 Off Its At-Home Exercise Bike

If you’ve ever taken one of SoulCycle’s in-person cycling workouts, you know all about the popular fitness studio’s heart-pumping routines (and their high-energy playlists). And now, even though you may not be able to make it to one of the brand’s studios for a class, you can (almost) recreate that same experience right at home with the SoulCycle At-Home Bike. Courtesy SoulCycle Buy: SoulCycle At-Home Bike at $600 Off The high-tech fitness bike rarely goes on sale, and usually costs $2,500. But right this minute you can score a massive $600 discount and get the At-Home Bike for only $1,900 from now until January 31st. You won’t...
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Trainer#Home Exercise#Gyms
SPY

The Best Smart Coffee Makers To Help Upgrade Your Morning Routine

There’s no question we feel a lot smarter after a few cups of coffee in the morning. But can our coffee maker itself be smart? Yes, actually. There’s a whole array of WiFi-enabled coffee makers available now, and they can do everything from scheduling brews to starting at a specific time to adjusting settings. Want to tell your coffee pot to start brewing before you even get out of bed? We all do. Smart coffee makers make that possible. While some smart coffee makers have intuitive touchscreens and others connect to smartphones via Bluetooth or WiFi, they all come with a wide...
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Hide all the ugly power cords around your home with this $21 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There's nothing worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords. Especially when they're all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere. Okay fine, there are millions of things that are much, much worse. That doesn't make the messy desk at your job or in your home office any less aggravating though. Bottom line: You need a cable organizer for your desk.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Workouts
Knox Pages

Functional fitness & social exercise emerging as popular 2022 trends

Functional fitness, social exercise and intuitive eating are just some of the fitness trends set to dominate 2022, according to new research from Myprotein - https://us.myprotein.com/thezone/motivation/usas-most-popular-fitness-trends-2021/. The sports nutrition brand teamed up with personal trainer Tom Hall to make some predictions about the fitness trends we might see in 2022....
Gadget Flow

Wheeled Headrest is your personal massage therapist for at-home foam roller exercises

Take care of your back and neck with the Wheeled Headrest. Built to enhance foam roller use, it ensures you can effectively massage yourself with ease at home. Compatible with most foam rollers, it helps relax your neck and back muscles while doing roller-rolling exercises. So using it helps you achieve much better spinal stretch and decompression. Additionally, it’s a great way to avoid potential neck injuries. That’s because it ensures your weight no longer puts pressure on it, which gives you the ability to roll your back muscles more effectively. Moreover, you can massage so many areas that would have otherwise been unreachable. Finally, it rolls really well on the most common surfaces in any home, including carpet, hard floors, tile, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Redecorate Your Space With These Aesthetically Pleasing Squiggle Mirrors

The Instagram-famous squiggle mirror is back, but now in mini form. Gustaf Westman Objects has unveiled the bite-sized Curvy Mirror Micro, the miniature companion to the highly-coveted floor-length and compatible mini size. Made in Sweden, the small mirror is designed with beautifully crafted lacquered wood with a sumptuous curved frame,...
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

Save 44% on a MOBI FITNESS Exercise Bike

Start the new year off right by sticking to your resolutions to improve your health and fitness. You don’t even need to go to the gym. Buy your own MOBI FITNESS Exercise Bike and work out at home whenever you’d like. Perhaps best yet, you can get it for 44% off.
FITNESS
inquirer.com

Functional fitness: 3 exercises to improve balance

Whether you are an athlete with a goal of becoming more powerful or an older adult who wants to become more independent, everyone can reap the benefits of improving balance. As we age, factors such as weight gain, reduced muscle mass, and diminished bone density can leave the body weak, unbalanced, low on energy, and at risk for injuries. Balance is about finding your center of gravity and figuring out the best position of harmony while standing on your feet. The whole body is involved in this daily effort, including the eyes, ears and muscles, but mostly our feet.
WORKOUTS
dailycitizen.news

Keeping Fit: The keys you need to know to start and continue an exercise program

If you would like to start an exercise program this new year, but just aren’t sure how to go about it, this article will be of great interest to you. I’d like to give you five critical “keys” on how to create your own effective exercise program. If you have already been exercising you can still benefit by checking out these tips and comparing them to what you are already doing.
WORKOUTS
fortis.edu

How Nurses Can Fit in More Exercise on the Job

As a nurse, you’re on your feet for a good part of your shift. While walking is great exercise, it may not be enough. You’ll also want to do things that get your heart rate going, improve your endurance, and increase your strength. If getting more exercise is part of your New Year’s resolution but you don’t have time to hit the gym before or after work, no sweat (pun intended). Here are a few exercises you can do on the job that can improve your health.
The Independent

8 best weighted blankets to soothe anxiety and bring comfort

The past two years have been among the toughest in living memory. As Covid-19 spread around the world, people – understandably – have become more stressed and anxious than ever. So it’s little wonder that weighted blankets have become a popular choice for people looking for a product to help soothe anxiety.Sensory weighted blankets and clothing are not new; therapists have used them for more than a decade to help people with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. But the blankets only really hit the mainstream consumer market recently, when people started sharing how comforting they found them.They are typically filled...
YOGA
makeuseof.com

6 Diagrams to Base Your Home Network On for Full Connectivity

Having a reliable internet connection is more important than ever. Work at home jobs are becoming popular, 5G internet is making its way to the public, and every person in the household has multiple internet capable devices. With social media, online gaming, food delivery services, and general search queries needing...
COMPUTERS
Telegraph

How to stay fit in your 40s - easy midlife exercise tips for 2022

Making time to work out is hard enough but for those of you who relish in a 'fast track' fitness method or a quick HIIT or tabata session, it may seem as though more is more. The new year brings new aspirations to keep fit in 2022 - but January is a great month to get started. It's the easiest month to balance a social life with a regular fitness routine, which can be tricky to maintain as the year goes on.
WORKOUTS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy