(End Date Announced) Massive 100K Capital One Venture Card Offer Just Dropped

100K Capital One Venture Card Offer Just Launched With Restrictions. Update 7/13/21: It appears this offer will be going away on the 19th per Doctor of Credit. As we all know, 2020 has been a terrible year. One of the few silver linings has been some pretty great card launches, offer increases and tons of statement credits. In the last few weeks Chase has been dropping bombs and Capital One wanted in on the action. Today there is a new 100K Capital One Venture card offer which is double the normal offer. There is one big caveat that comes with it and some big spending requirements. Let’s take a look at the details of this massive 100K offer.