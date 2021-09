GlobeNewswire, the distribution service for press releases, is blaming a fake report on a purported Walmart-Litecoin partnership on bad actors. "When GlobeNewswire became aware this morning that a fraudulent user account was used to issue an illegitimate press release we promptly withdrew the press release and issued a Notice to Disregard. This has never happened before and we have already put in place enhanced authentication steps to prevent this isolated incident from occurring in the future. We will work with the appropriate authorities to request – and facilitate – a full investigation, including into any criminal activity associated with this matter," the company said in a statement provided to FOX Business.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO