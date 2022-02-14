JapaneseinKnightsbridge

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rianne Shlebak
 2 days ago
Let us preface this review by saying that yes, London has a lot of great Japanese restaurants to choose from. And still, Chisou’s quality fish, relaxed dining room, and serious sake menu makes it one of the most useful around. It’s one of those restaurants that can be...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Daily South

Why Southerners Love the Simplicity of Classic Salmon Patties

Salmon patties (aka salmon cakes or croquettes) are one of the quickest and easiest things we can whip up from pantry staples. Simple and straightforward without being boring, salmon patties require minimal prep and can be on the table in minutes. The sizzling golden brown cakes are crisp on the outside and tender on the inside when served hot from the skillet, but they're not half bad at room temperature, and can hit the spot when pulled straight from the fridge for a quick high-protein nosh. Some of us grew up eating salmon patties for school-night suppers or weekend breakfasts with biscuits or grits, and still consider them top-notch comfort food.
The Infatuation

Snackbar

Contrary to what you might think, Snackbar x Farmshop is not a crushingly addictive Facebook game that sells your personal data so that you can be targeted by kale-flavoured powder supplements. It’s actually an Asian-influenced breakfast-brunch-lunch café and urban farming thing on Dalston Lane, that’s very easy to lose a couple of hours and gain a couple of pounds in.
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinCentral District

Melo Cafe in the Central District specializes in fresh-pressed juice and waffles that come topped with everything from white chocolate and Fruity Pebbles to strawberries and whipped cream. And while their waffles trend a bit on the dry side, their egg sandwiches with waffles for buns are great. We’re fans of their smaller, fluffy Belgian rounds complete with an egg patty, gooey cheddar cheese, and curry-kicked chicken sausage as-is. But dunked in a side of spicy-sweet maple hot sauce? It’s really f*cking tasty. And if liquified fruit isn’t your thing, Melo also serves espresso drinks made with Boon Boona beans.
The Infatuation

The Cavalier

In a lot of ways, The Cavalier is the perfect neighborhood pub, with plenty of parking, cheap drinks, and, perhaps most importantly, excellent wings. The wings at Cavalier are some of the biggest we’ve encountered—we asked if they came from a turkey, but they said no— and with some fun sauces like Korean BBQ and Jamaican Jerk, you can keep coming back to work your way through them all. There's also excellent burgers (that are 2-for-1 on Mondays), solid cocktails, and even Jell-O shots if you're having one of those kinds of Tuesday nights.
The Infatuation

Shewa-Ber Bar & Restaurant

Shewa-Ber is a welcome addition to a neighborhood that’s already packed with Ethiopian restaurants. It has a fun space perfect for groups, a full bar, and a menu of combination platters and a la carte options, from doro wat to gomen besega. We love the Shewa combo, which comes with your choice of three entrees (go with the tangy lentils, tender tibs, and spicy doro wat), along with plenty of injera to soak everything up.
The Infatuation

BBQinLittle Italy

County BBQ in Little Italy has had some ups and downs, including closing for two years after a fire and the departure of their original BBQ chef. But despite all that, their BBQ continues to be great. The St. Louis-style ribs are served dry, and heavily coated with a rub that’s so tasty on its own you won’t feel the need to add any sauce. Their smoked pastrami is tender and has the perfect amount of seasoning. And while we love the meat, make sure you order plenty of sides - particularly the corn pudding, pork puppies (hush puppies filled with cheese and pulled pork), and mac and cheese. Come here for a casual weeknight dinner, or with a group during the summer. That way you can sit at one of their large picnic tables and eat your BBQ outside.
The Infatuation

Joodooboo

We now have a spot dedicated to surprisingly creamy tofu and banchan—and it will satisfy even the pickiest Bay Area soybean and fermentation heads. This Korean deli in North Oakland is pumping out seasonal banchan that changes weekly, and is ideal if you like lunches that are refreshing, pickled, and quick. Right now, you’ll find things like kabocha squash with toasted seeds, dooboo and wild nettles, and potatoes with green garlic and leeks. Whether you get the four- or six-banchan pack, get some extras to round out the meal: rice, a cup of ginger-soy-sesame sauce, and some tofu they make fresh each day. Devour it at home or at a table outside, and repeat for lunch next week. Joodooboo is operating on limited hours and with a limited menu, but they already have us hooked.
The Infatuation

Tres’ House Of Cheesesteaks

We first fell in love with Tres' ever since our first bite of Tres’ Caliente, a stunning sub filled with shaved beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, a shake of spicy seasonings, and chipotle mayo. This cheesesteak operation is set up at Lamplighter Public House every day of the week, except Wednesday, from 3-9pm (3-8pm on Sundays). In addition to these Philly-style sandwiches, you can get burgers and fried appetizers like onion rings and mozzarella sticks.
The Infatuation

SpanishinCenter City

Oloroso looks like a tapas place, and the way the menu is set up—with small plates and charcuterie dominating the menu—it seems like it should be a tapas place, but it definitely doesn’t feel like a tapas place. It feels more upscale, with formal service and well-dressed people on special occasion dates or client dinners. So it’s probably not the best place to show up unannounced with a few friends and get a little loud, but the small plates (especially the charred eggplant and brochetas de pollo) are worth a visit next time you’re looking for a spot to take your boss in Midtown Village.
The Infatuation

Swift

This excellent Leimert Park cafe is the place to be if you're looking to eat something healthy in the area. The entire menu was created with the help of a nutritionist, and yet, everything from their jerk chicken to their bison burger is packed with flavor. If you're vegan or vegetarian, you'll be very happy to know that they also have a top-notch chickpea curry bowl, sweet potato ravioli, and a bunch of other great plant-based options.
The Infatuation

ItalianinUpper East Side

Need to go on a date in the East 70s that won’t cost you more than $25 a person? Did you receive an almost rudely last-minute text from your mom demanding you meet for dinner on the UES? Go to Caffe Buon Gusto, a casual neighborhood Italian restaurant with friendly staff, old chandeliers, and really good eggplant parm. A lot of the menu here revolves around choosing your sauce and your type of pasta, but as long as you pick the creamy vodka sauce, you’ll have a very good meal. The only catch is that most of the neighborhood will have the same idea as you (it gets pretty crowded here), so we’d recommend coming on the early side or reserving a table ahead of time.
The Infatuation

Booker’s Restaurant & Bar

When we’re in the mood for a creamy bowl of grits, we head to Booker’s Restaurant & Bar in Cedar Park. They serve them three ways here–with shrimp, andouille sausage, or catfish. And since the Southern spot only serves brunch in the daytime, you can find us ordering the grainy breakfast go-to on a cold day, along with cheesecake french toast, fried chicken and waffles, a burger topped with cherry peppers and caramelized onions, or huevos rancheros.
The Infatuation

Great Jones Distilling Co.

Turns out, Manhattan’s first whiskey distillery since the Prohibition era is surprisingly glam. (It looks like a cross between Willy Wonka’s factory and a place where a literary salon might happen in the '20s.) We say this not to diss whiskey at large, but because there’s definitely a world in which this Noho bourbon-and-rye spot might be all about mustaches and monocles. You can take a $35 tour of Great Jones to learn about their distilling processes and try three whiskey tastings, or you can just stop by their bar at the top of a spiral staircase for an extremely well-made (albeit $21) boulevardier. Anyone who feels a nerdy affinity toward spirits will love it here, as will anyone who needs a grown-up place to drink near NYU. Just know that cocktails are pricier at Great Jones Distilling Co. than they are at most other bars in the neighborhood. (That’s what happens when the small-batch spirits are made in house.) If it’s any consolation, you'll get complimentary popcorn dusted with ranch seasoning before you even order a drink.
The Infatuation

CaribbeaninBrooklyn

This Caribbean spot on 5th Avenue in Park Slope is usually packed with groups drinking soursop rum punch and eating delicious oxtails. The menu here is full of Jamaican staples like jerk chicken and escovitch snapper, and it also has some options like fried chicken and a NY strip. Grab a seat on the first come, first served patio out front, or make a reservation for a table inside. We’ve only been here for dinner, but you should know that Negril hosts a brunch every Sunday with a live DJ and towers of orange, sorrel, and passion fruit mimosas.
The Infatuation

GermaninBedford-Stuyvesant

Bunny opened in the summer of 2018, and yet this Bed-Stuy spot has old-school charm. It’s owned and operated by a married couple from Istanbul and Hamburg respectively. Together they serve Turkish and German dishes, a combination New Yorkers rarely see under the same roof barring the occasional döner place. Bunny only accepts reservations via Instagram DM, the menu changes nearly every week, and you better show up to dinner with cash or a Venmo account. If it’s starting to sound like an essential location in a character-driven indie rom-com, you’ve got the right idea.
The Infatuation

15 Romolo

This place has been making incredible cocktails since 1998, which is only one reason to plan a date here. The other is that the gastropub situated off a quiet alley in North Beach sets the bar high for all other cocktail spots in the city. It’s dimly lit, has a speakeasy feel, and is pretty minimalist—there are seats at the bar and along the wall and not much else.
The Infatuation

Tiki Tatsu-Ya

Tiki Tatsu-ya is the latest spot from the Tatsu-ya team, the restaurant group behind some of our favorite spots like Kemuri, Dipdipdip, and Ramen Tatsu-ya. Blending Polynesian, Hawaiian, and Japanese influences, it’s a super-immersive tropical tiki bar with an extensive drinks list and a menu that spans everything from foie gras musubi to taro tots to housemade spam on the halfshell.
The Infatuation

Friday Saturday Sunday

We needed another New American restaurant in Philly like we needed another ad trying to relate to people by using “wooder” in the copy. By that we mean, not at all. But we got Friday Saturday Sunday and we love it. Normally we’d come up with a witty angle for exactly what makes this place so worthwhile, but this time we’re skipping the metaphors and the lengthy comparison to a movie we saw 15 years ago. Instead, we’ll just say this: it’s a really good restaurant making food that can sometimes be a little boring, like charred cauliflower and dry-aged duck, but done in a way that’ll get you excited about coming back here again and again.
The Infatuation

ItalianinWest Village

When you walk into Bird Dog, it’s like arriving at an intimate dinner party in a tiny West Village apartment with 15 other people you will likely never see again. So come prepared to learn a little something about your neighbors during your meal (and vice versa). The prix fixe-only menu ($55, $65, or $110) has a mix of Italian and Southern dishes, including an exceptional bagna cauda served cold with charred and raw vegetables as well as a slightly bland plate of bucatini that comes topped with sage and crispy chicken skin. On the Southern end of the spectrum, you’ll find catfish with black-eyed pea gumbo, Nashville fried chicken, and tender honey-glazed baby back ribs that are aggressively sweet and pack some subtle heat, due to Calabrian chilis. Southern hospitality is also on full display in the bathroom, where you’ll see a neon pink sign that reads “Please don’t do coke in the bathroom.” At least they’re asking nicely.
The Infatuation

Kowbird

A new West Oakland spot from pitmaster Matt Horn has entered the ring and is adding fuel to the never-ending Best Bay Area Fried Chicken Sandwich debate. Kowbird is serving worthy contenders, and that’s mainly due to the high quality ingredients that go into them, like slaw, housemade pickles, creamy mayo, and soft potato buns that don’t overpower the star: juicy and perfectly-fried chicken thighs with crusts that have a nice hint of rosemary. There are three kinds on the menu—Nashville-inspired Hot Bird, Southern Bird, and Honey Bird—in addition to things like chicken wings, mac and cheese, and candied apples. Unless you come on a weekday, you’ll need to brave a line. But fried chicken sandwiches that will make you reconsider your F-C-S power rankings are always worth the wait.
