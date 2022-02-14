JapaneseinKnightsbridge

Turns out, Manhattan’s first whiskey distillery since the Prohibition era is surprisingly glam. (It looks like a cross between Willy Wonka’s factory and a place where a literary salon might happen in the '20s.) We say this not to diss whiskey at large, but because there’s definitely a world in which this Noho bourbon-and-rye spot might be all about mustaches and monocles. You can take a $35 tour of Great Jones to learn about their distilling processes and try three whiskey tastings, or you can just stop by their bar at the top of a spiral staircase for an extremely well-made (albeit $21) boulevardier. Anyone who feels a nerdy affinity toward spirits will love it here, as will anyone who needs a grown-up place to drink near NYU. Just know that cocktails are pricier at Great Jones Distilling Co. than they are at most other bars in the neighborhood. (That’s what happens when the small-batch spirits are made in house.) If it’s any consolation, you'll get complimentary popcorn dusted with ranch seasoning before you even order a drink.

