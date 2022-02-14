JapaneseinKnightsbridge

We now have a spot dedicated to surprisingly creamy tofu and banchan—and it will satisfy even the pickiest Bay Area soybean and fermentation heads. This Korean deli in North Oakland is pumping out seasonal banchan that changes weekly, and is ideal if you like lunches that are refreshing, pickled, and quick. Right now, you’ll find things like kabocha squash with toasted seeds, dooboo and wild nettles, and potatoes with green garlic and leeks. Whether you get the four- or six-banchan pack, get some extras to round out the meal: rice, a cup of ginger-soy-sesame sauce, and some tofu they make fresh each day. Devour it at home or at a table outside, and repeat for lunch next week. Joodooboo is operating on limited hours and with a limited menu, but they already have us hooked.
