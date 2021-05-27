Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

5 Amazing Styles of Video Animation

Andre Oentoro
The explainer video industry is moving up in the world. Earlier in 2017, these short visual content can be found in many places including the news, TV, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Animated explainers provide an amazing result when it comes to showing viewers’ problems and immediately offering a solution to it. They’re also a good education media due to the eye-catching visuals, snappy animations, and narrative audio — making them an obvious center of attention that is hard to skip or miss. Add all of those up and you’ll get the perfect marketing tool to execute any business video marketing strategy.

This is precisely why animated explainer videos are being used frequently today. Global companies use this short movie form to tell their stories; they can benefit various industries and cover different topics such as health, blockchain, travel, tech and science, saas products, fashion, food, film, etc. A user can advertise almost anything on the web by using them!

The Story of Our Animation Styles

As the industry grows, video production companies started popping up everywhere, which causes a fierce marketing and creativity competition. The rise of animated marketing videos in various industries is also causing demand for explainer animation as a tool to increase brand awareness.

Each company tries its best to come up with video styles and new animation styles to establish a signature for their creation. After all, animated explainer videos are a form of art in the era of social media and online media — which are bound to have signature looks — and a useful content to watch for a company’s target customers. That means if your company thinks about creating an explainer, there is a long list of video styles to choose from.

However, there are people who find it harder to choose between so many options. A quick search on YouTube shows that there are hundreds of animation explainer video styles that range from short ones (10-20 seconds) to longer ones (>4 minutes).

If you’re wondering how many words in a minute an explainer video has, it’s usually between 160 and 180 words per minute.

Our recurring clients are already familiar with our animated styles, and most of the time they call us knowing exactly what they want.

With years of experience in creating explainer videos, my team and I have tried out – and also seen – lots of styles from top-level studios.

Some of them we love, some are a little out of our taste. Some require god-tier techniques, some can be done by new learners.

*Note: Visit the original article on BreadnBeyond to discover complete the animation style types.

1. Whiteboard Animation

Here’s an example of one of our animated videos for business that uses the whiteboard style of animation, for SDiSC: https://youtu.be/JclwxvFV1kk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37l5K5_0X3j6d5T00

A classic and traditional definition of explanatory video content. It is the simplest form of a 2D animation.

As you can see, this style is all about illustrations and is mostly done in black and white.

You can see the hand of the illustrator’s drawing images after images on a clean white surface to explain a concept to you. Whiteboards are by far the best bang-for-the-buck video style for corporate purposes.

Whiteboard animations are known as the most effective type of explainer video animation thanks to its minimalistic design that allows viewers to concentrate on the content. They are also great for video series and you should definitely consider this approach.

2. Motion Graphic Animation

A motion graphics animated video explainer is incredibly fluid in various ways — you almost can’t go wrong with it, whatever the case may be. That is why motion graphics explainers are always in high demand (at least for us).

Every movement in motion graphic videos needs a tremendous amount of attention to detail and method to execute, especially the transition between frames and movement of small objects. That’s why most of the time motion graphics take a bigger chunk of animators time (and therefore your budget) compared to other styles.

This explainer video from Saleswhale is an excellent example: https://youtu.be/eboHIY40HFk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bPwR_0X3j6d5T00

3. Cartoon Animation

Who says cartoons are only for kids? This style of animation is most commonly used in explainer video production. As a strong sense of humor is the main appeal of cartoon animation, it has a wide range of applications.

With this style, you can go for more fun, adventurous concept. Lots of colors, humorous bits complete with sound effects, expressive characters, and detailed environmental elements.

Some videos even add extraordinary background music to empower the story, make it more engaging, while others avoid background music to put more emphasis on the narration.

4. Kinetic Typography Animation

The idea of this style is to deliver a message through words. This type of video is quite common on the Internet, try searching ‘kinetic typography’ on Google and you’ll see what I mean.

Obviously, as the name suggests, this type of explainer video relies heavily on text and number. Coupled with relevant animation and accompanied by background music that matches the overall feel you’re going for in an ad. Kinetic typography has the power to inspire someone’s mind, express an idea and way of thinking, as well as move people’s feelings.

5. Paper Cutout Animation

Traditional cutout stop motion animation normally created on a physical medium (paper of fabric). After that, it is cut into its component parts, which can be controlled. Let’s say if you want to show a character walking, you simply move its legs cut-out.

t’s really simple in terms of look and movement, which can be either its main strength or weakness. Essentially, cutout animation features characters and objects that are cut out of paper, hence the name. It’s that simple.

However, since it’s not demanding on the eyes, no fancy animation and whatnot, the audience can really concentrate on listening to and grabbing the message.

On the other hand, however, the video might also come across as somewhat plain or downright boring for those who are attracted to color and movement.

ABOUT

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

 https://breadnbeyond.com/
