ETH/USD has not hit all-time highs quite yet, but it certainly appears to be demonstrating an ability to flirt with its record value. A high of nearly 4250.00 was attained late last night and, as of this writing, Ethereum is trading a touch below the 4200.00 mark. A record value of nearly 4400.00 was attained on the 12th of May this year. For speculators new to the world of cryptocurrency, you are advised to make sure your seat belts are fastened tight.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO