Historical 4X Old World is the best strategy game of the year. We're handing out more awards throughout the month of December—head to our GOTY 2021 hub to see them all. Fraser Brown, Online Editor: I've dreamed of splicing all my favourite games with Crusader Kings at some point or another, but few more so than Civilization. Firaxis's venerable series has spawned some genuine masterpieces, but it's also starting to feel a bit familiar and unadventurous, especially compared to Paradox's wildly ambitious and proudly weird grand strategy RPG. Could the best parts of both coexist in a single game? Old World proved they could, while also being a fantastic historical 4X in its own right.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO