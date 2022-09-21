ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why September 21st Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBYD7_0X2vZMQF00
Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1999, David Bowie released his album, hours… , for download in its entirety on his website, becoming the first rock artist to do so.

In 1999, Hole bassist Melissa Auf Der Maur left the band to pursue a solo career but instead joined the Smashing Pumpkins .

In 1985, Dire Straits began a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “Money for Nothing.”

In 1961, 21-year-old singer-songwriter Bob Dylan recorded his debut album in one day. The studio bill was $400.

In 2000, a year after their last reunion, Genesis Phil Collins , Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks reunited again to perform a one-off at the British Music Roll of Honour in London.

In 1999, Nine Inch Nails scored their first number one album when The Fragile debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

In 1993, Radiohead released their debut single, “Creep.” It didn’t chart.

And in 2000, U2 singer Bono appeared on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC in an effort to get lawmakers to agree to his debt relief plan for Third World countries.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Bono
Person
Phil Collins
Person
David Bowie
Person
Mike Rutherford
Q 105.7

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Washington Dc#Rock Band#The British Music Roll#Fragile#Capitol Hill
Sara B

The Legend of La Ciguapa

La CiguapaPastels on paper. by Felix Esteban Rosario. There is a legend that originates from the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Some described a woman who lives in the woods with long black hair and backward feet—rumored to prey on farmers who are alone and lonely. She calls you in with whispers and gentle sounds; some describe whining, or soothing voices, which entices you to go to her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen on New Single ‘Eddie’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released an anthemic new single, “Eddie.” The soulful, meditative rock number reflects on late guitarist Eddie Van Halen and nods to David Lee Roth, who departed Van Halen in 1985. “It’s only 1983/ please don’t remember me,” Anthony Kiedis croons over the mid-tempo rocker. “For what I did with David/ you know I’m talking David Lee.” “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said in a statement. “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
NME

Weezer share new ‘Sznz’ EP, ‘Autumn’

Weezer have shared ‘Sznz: Autumn’, the latest drop in the band’s series of seasonally-themed EPs. ‘Autumn’ marks the third installation of Weezer’s themed EP series, following the release of ‘Spring’ and ‘Summer’, which were released in March and June, respectively. Each EP of the four-part series — which will conclude with a forthcoming ‘Winter’ collection — corresponds to its namesake season, while also representing different eras in the band’s history.
THEATER & DANCE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

176K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy