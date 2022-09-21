Why September 21st Matters In Rock History

Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1999, David Bowie released his album, hours… , for download in its entirety on his website, becoming the first rock artist to do so.

In 1999, Hole bassist Melissa Auf Der Maur left the band to pursue a solo career but instead joined the Smashing Pumpkins .

In 1985, Dire Straits began a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “Money for Nothing.”

In 1961, 21-year-old singer-songwriter Bob Dylan recorded his debut album in one day. The studio bill was $400.

In 2000, a year after their last reunion, Genesis ’ Phil Collins , Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks reunited again to perform a one-off at the British Music Roll of Honour in London.

In 1999, Nine Inch Nails scored their first number one album when The Fragile debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

In 1993, Radiohead released their debut single, “Creep.” It didn’t chart.

And in 2000, U2 singer Bono appeared on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC in an effort to get lawmakers to agree to his debt relief plan for Third World countries.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )