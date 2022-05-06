ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney has 10 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

By Kirsten Acuna,Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Sequels to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Black Panther," "Thor: Ragnarok," and "Ant-Man" are all coming.

Marvel Studios, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

  • Disney announced new updates to its theatrical release schedule on April 27, 2022.
  • Four more films were added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's film roster for 2024.
  • A "Doctor Strange" sequel is the next Marvel movie, in theaters May 6.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .
July 8, 2022: "Thor: Love and Thunder"
Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor in the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Marvel Studios

Taika Waititi returns to direct the sequel with Chris Hemsworth. Tessa Thompson is also returning as fan-favorite Valkyrie.

Natalie Portman appeared on stage at SDCC 2019 when the movie's title was announced. Not only is Portman returning to the MCU, but she'll play a female version of Thor straight out of the comics , seen above.

At Disney's 2020 investor day, Feige confirmed that Christian Bale will play the film's villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

Check out a breakdown of everything you missed in the first teaser trailer here .

November 11, 2022: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Marvel Studios revealed the new logo for the sequel on May 3, 2021.

Marvel Studios

The " Black Panther " sequel was originally set for a May 2022 release before the death of its star Chadwick Boseman .

During Disney's investor day, Feige said Boseman will not be recast .

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally," Feige said.

"His portrayal of T'Challa [and] the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. And it is for that reason that we will not recast the character," Feige added.

February 17, 2023: "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd will be back in "Ant-Man 3."

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Feige announced the name of the third " Ant-Man " film at Disney's 2020 investor day.

Director Peyton Reed returns along with Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne. Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas will also reprise their roles as Hope's parents.

Kathryn Newton will take over the role of Cassie Lang. (Emma Fuhrmann played her in "Avengers: Endgame.") Jonathan Majors will play the film's villain, reportedly starring as Kang the Conqueror , a character first introduced in "Loki."

May 5, 2023: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
Will Gamora and Peter find their way back to one another?

Marvel Entertainment

Director James Gunn, who worked on the first two films in the franchise, will return to the MCU after working on Warner Bros.' "The Suicide Squad" and an HBO Max series based on one of its characters, Peacemaker .

Gunn shared on social media in November 2020 that he'd finished the script for "Vol. 3."

Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock in the sequel .

July 28, 2023: "The Marvels"
The "Captain Marvel" sequel has a new name.

Marvel Studios

Disney confirmed the sequel in early 2020 amid some movie date shifts.

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will be joined by "Ms. Marvel" star Iman Vellani, who is starring in her own Disney+ series , and Teyonah Parris, who will play an adult version of Monica Rambeau.

The adult Rambeau was first seen in "WandaVision," where she received superhero powers .

As of April 27, Disney also has five untitled Marvel movies to be released between 2023 and 2024.
"Deadpool 3" is coming, don't worry.

20th Century Fox

Here are the dates:

November 3, 2023
February 16, 2024
May 3, 2024
July 26, 2024
November 8, 2024

Let's take a closer look at what those may be.

Likely 2023: Marvel Studios is working on a new "Blade" movie.
The Academy Award winner is joining the MCU as the iconic character.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Although Wesley Snipes originated the role in the 1998 movie, Feige first announced that Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali will play the human/vampire hybrid, who protects humans from vamps, at SDCC 2019.

It will be separate from the Phase 4 movies. No release date was given, but it was originally wedged between "Black Panther 2" and "Captain Marvel 2" in Disney's chronological film listing of releases back in 2020 placing it in line with a former October 2022 untitled Marvel release date, which has since been nixed from the calendar.

Ali's Blade was teased in a post-credit scene of "Eternals." It's likely he'll show up again in the next two years.

Marvel also has four untitled movies for 2024. One of those is likely a "Fantastic Four" film.
The Fantastic Four in the comics.

Marvel Comics

"I'm happy to announce a film about one of the truly iconic Marvel families, in fact, Marvel's first family, Fantastic Four," Feige said during Disney's investor day presentation in December 2020 , while unveiling Jon Watts ("Spider-Man: No Way Home") as the director for the film.

However, on April 29, 2022, Variety reported that Watts had left the project , wanting to step away from superhero movies.

"Making three 'Spider-Man' films was an incredible and life changing experience for me," said Watts in a statement to Variety. "I'm eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I'm hopeful we'll work together again and I can't wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life."

There is no official release date yet for this film and a new director has yet to be announced.

Another one of those films may be "Deadpool 3."
Ryan Reynolds plays the Merc with a mouth.

20th Century Fox

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now,"  Marvel Studios' boss Kevin Feige told Collider in January 2021. "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun."

"A very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life," Feige added.

As for those other two mystery Marvel movies? It's possible that one is another "Captain America" film.
Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America by the end of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Disney Platform Distribution

Some of these untitled Marvel films likely include sequels. One possibility is a fourth "Captain America" movie with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) . It's highly likely that another film will be a larger "Avengers" team-up movie considering that "Avengers: Endgame" was released in 2019 and we'll be five years out. We've been getting hints at a "Young Avengers" movie for some time .

Hopefully, we get to see more from the female heroes in the MCU as well. There's also the possibility that this will be far out enough for Marvel to kick off an "X-Men" relaunch.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 72

Spider Jerusalem
2021-05-03

Neat, 12 more of the exact same action/comedy movie they've been making since Iron man 1. Boy, I sure hope there's lots of quips and jokes to break up any sort of dramatic serious moment that might possibly arise.

Reply(1)
10
Joe Angelini
2021-03-24

Disney cancelled me when they made that stupid movie "Black is King". I don't support organizations that openly support racism and refers to one race as King race.

Reply(4)
23
Billy Weller
06-24

Too bad anything Disney has been cancelled in my house...at least my kids understand why.

Reply(15)
14
