You’re Gonna ~Flip~ Out Over Tarek El Moussa’s Impressive Net Worth

 4 days ago

So successful! Tarek El Moussa is one of the biggest names in reality TV right now — and his staggering net worth proves it. The longtime Flip or Flop cohost is worth an estimated $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . To learn more about how Tarek makes his money, keep reading.

Tarek El Moussa starred on Flip or Flop for nearly 10 years:

Flip or Flop debuted on HGTV in 2013. Originally, the series followed Tarek and his then-wife, Christina , as they flipped houses in Orange County, California. Sadly, Tarek and Christina who share children Taylor and Brayden, called it quits in 2017.

Despite the pair's divorce being finalized in 2018, the amicable exes decided to continue their partnership on Flip or Flop . The show was renewed for its ninth season in December 2019, and new episodes began airing in October 2020. However, the show came to an end in March 2022 after 10 seasons, which Tarek and Christina announced that month.

“After an incredible 10-year run, Flip or Flop is coming to an end,” he wrote via Instagram . “You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans and everything in between.”

As for his personal life, Tarek moved on with fiancée Heather Rae Young . The pair dated for about a year before announcing their engagement in July 2020.

Meet the Boyfriends, Husbands and Exes of the 'Selling Sunset' Cast

Tarek El Moussa is a published author:

In 2017, Christina, who remarried Ant Anstead in 2018 before divorcing again in 2020 , and Tarek released a self-help book titled Flip Your Life: Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities — No Matter What Comes Your Way .

The official description reads: “Like millions of Americans, Tarek and Christina El Moussa lost their livelihood when the housing market crashed. Turning crisis into opportunity, they transformed their careers and their lives, reinventing themselves as real estate investors and hosts of HGTV's Flip or Flop. Now, millions of fans can see how they did it — and how you too can reimagine and reinvent your life to achieve richer personal and professional success."

Tarek El Moussa has his own spinoff series:

Like his ex-wife, Tarek was able to parlay the pair's breakup into a television show of his own. Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa aired in March 2020. The 13-episode season concluded in October. Luckily for Tarek, viewers enjoy watching him fly solo! In fact, according to HGTV, more than 17 million fans tuned into the first 10 episodes.

As a result, the network gave Flipping 101 the green light for season 2. Filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the season premiered in 2021 and season 3 is slated for a 2023 release.

In addition to Flipping 101, Tarek and wife Heather landed their own HGTV series, The Flipping El Moussas . Set to premiere in 2023, the new series will follow the happy couple as they tackle “a house move, a major renovation and their emotional efforts to expand their family.”

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” Tarek and Heather said in their June 2022 announcement.

