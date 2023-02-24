Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

The best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation

By David Phelan,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anhAJ_0X1HIIRL00

Headphones that connect to your smartphone or tablet give you the convenience of listening to your music anywhere. But for the greatest freedom, you also need to cut the wire between the phone and the headphones . And for the greatest portability of all, choose in-ear headphones rather than over-ear.

True-wireless earbuds, as they’re called when they don’t have any wires at all, are lightweight and often offer great comfort.

Some fit so snugly into your ears that they keep the outside world out by a process of noise isolation. Others build on this with electronic help, called active noise cancellation (ANC).

Yet more have extra features, such as built-in voice assistants that can answer your questions, send messages and turn up the volume.

You’re most likely to use wireless earbuds with your phone, computer or tablet, and some earbuds are smart enough to switch seamlessly between devices as you need them to.

How we tested

We’ve tested for sound quality (above all), comfort, battery life, ease of setup and simplicity of use. We’ve also rated each model according to extra features and, of course, value for money.

Fancy being an IndyBest collaborator? Use #IndyCommunity on social or email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk with reviews of products you love

The best wireless earbuds for 2023 are:

  • Best overall wireless earbuds – Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: £199, Johnlewis.com
  • Best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds – Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen wireless earbuds: £249, Apple.com
  • Best luxury wireless earbuds – Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 wireless earbuds: £286.66, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best wireless earbuds for running – Beats powerbeats pro wireless earbuds: £199, Johnlewis.com
  • Best wireless earbuds for sound quality – Bose quietcomfort 2 wireless earbuds: £279.95, Bose.co.uk
  • Best wireless earbuds for Samsung users – Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pro wireless earbuds: £219, Samsung.com
  • Best wireless earbuds for iPhone – Apple AirPods 3rd gen wireless earbuds: £189, Apple.com
  • Best wireless earbuds for battery life – Sennheiser momentum true wireless 3 earbuds: £219.99, Sennheiser-hearing.com
  • Best wireless earbuds for comfort – Nothing ear (stick) wireless earbuds: £99, Nothing.tech
  • Best value wireless earbuds – Beats studio buds wireless earbuds: £159.99, Apple.com
  • Best wireless earbuds for Android – Google pixel buds A-series wireless earbuds: £99.99, Google.com
  • Best wireless earbuds for Dolby Atmos – OnePlus buds pro wireless earbuds: £99, Oneplus.com
  • Best wireless earbuds for working out – Grado GT 220 wireless earbuds: £179.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best wireless earbuds under £100 – Panasonic RZ-S500W wireless earbuds: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best wireless earbuds for optimised audio – NuraTrue pro: £299, Nurasound.com

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIeWU_0X1HIIRL00

Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUygq_0X1HIIRL00

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTnlX_0X1HIIRL00

Beats powerbeats pro wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jmYV_0X1HIIRL00

Bose quietcomfort 2 wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjsb9_0X1HIIRL00

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pro wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clqZn_0X1HIIRL00

Apple AirPods 3rd gen wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQuZk_0X1HIIRL00

Sennheiser momentum true wireless 3 earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBQO4_0X1HIIRL00

Nothing ear (stick) wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmhU8_0X1HIIRL00

Beats studio buds wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heDhN_0X1HIIRL00

Google Pixel buds A-series wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFtiz_0X1HIIRL00

OnePlus buds pro wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNOkP_0X1HIIRL00

Grado GT 220 wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdX59_0X1HIIRL00

Panasonic RZ-S500W wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H023p_0X1HIIRL00

NuraTrue pro wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qPsP_0X1HIIRL00

Wireless earbud FAQs

Is it worth buying wireless earbuds?

Should I buy wireless earbuds or headphones?

What should I look for when buying wireless earbuds?

What’s the difference between wireless and true wireless earbuds?

Do wireless earbuds have microphones to take calls on the go?

The verdict: Wireless earbuds

Join the Indy Community

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Penny Hardaway Honored with 1-of-1 Custom Nikes
Memphis, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy