The best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation

Headphones that connect to your smartphone or tablet give you the convenience of listening to your music anywhere. But for the greatest freedom, you also need to cut the wire between the phone and the headphones . And for the greatest portability of all, choose in-ear headphones rather than over-ear.

True-wireless earbuds, as they’re called when they don’t have any wires at all, are lightweight and often offer great comfort.

Some fit so snugly into your ears that they keep the outside world out by a process of noise isolation. Others build on this with electronic help, called active noise cancellation (ANC).

Yet more have extra features, such as built-in voice assistants that can answer your questions, send messages and turn up the volume.

You’re most likely to use wireless earbuds with your phone, computer or tablet, and some earbuds are smart enough to switch seamlessly between devices as you need them to.

How we tested

We’ve tested for sound quality (above all), comfort, battery life, ease of setup and simplicity of use. We’ve also rated each model according to extra features and, of course, value for money.

The best wireless earbuds for 2023 are:

Best overall wireless earbuds – Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: £199, Johnlewis.com

– Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: £199, Johnlewis.com Best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds – Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen wireless earbuds: £249, Apple.com

– Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen wireless earbuds: £249, Apple.com Best luxury wireless earbuds – Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 wireless earbuds: £286.66, Amazon.co.uk

– Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 wireless earbuds: £286.66, Amazon.co.uk Best wireless earbuds for running – Beats powerbeats pro wireless earbuds: £199, Johnlewis.com

– Beats powerbeats pro wireless earbuds: £199, Johnlewis.com Best wireless earbuds for sound quality – Bose quietcomfort 2 wireless earbuds: £279.95, Bose.co.uk

– Bose quietcomfort 2 wireless earbuds: £279.95, Bose.co.uk Best wireless earbuds for Samsung users – Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pro wireless earbuds: £219, Samsung.com

– Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pro wireless earbuds: £219, Samsung.com Best wireless earbuds for iPhone – Apple AirPods 3rd gen wireless earbuds: £189, Apple.com

– Apple AirPods 3rd gen wireless earbuds: £189, Apple.com Best wireless earbuds for battery life – Sennheiser momentum true wireless 3 earbuds: £219.99, Sennheiser-hearing.com

– Sennheiser momentum true wireless 3 earbuds: £219.99, Sennheiser-hearing.com Best wireless earbuds for comfort – Nothing ear (stick) wireless earbuds: £99, Nothing.tech

Nothing ear (stick) wireless earbuds: £99, Nothing.tech Best value wireless earbuds – Beats studio buds wireless earbuds: £159.99, Apple.com

– Beats studio buds wireless earbuds: £159.99, Apple.com Best wireless earbuds for Android – Google pixel buds A-series wireless earbuds: £99.99, Google.com

– Google pixel buds A-series wireless earbuds: £99.99, Google.com Best wireless earbuds for Dolby Atmos – OnePlus buds pro wireless earbuds: £99, Oneplus.com

– OnePlus buds pro wireless earbuds: £99, Oneplus.com Best wireless earbuds for working out – Grado GT 220 wireless earbuds: £179.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Grado GT 220 wireless earbuds: £179.95, Amazon.co.uk Best wireless earbuds under £100 – Panasonic RZ-S500W wireless earbuds: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Panasonic RZ-S500W wireless earbuds: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk Best wireless earbuds for optimised audio – NuraTrue pro: £299, Nurasound.com

Wireless earbud FAQs

Is it worth buying wireless earbuds?

Should I buy wireless earbuds or headphones?

What should I look for when buying wireless earbuds?

What’s the difference between wireless and true wireless earbuds?

Do wireless earbuds have microphones to take calls on the go?

The verdict: Wireless earbuds

