Best Emmy Awards Selfies Over the Years: ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast, ‘Veep’ Reunions and More

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Kerry Washington/Instagram; Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram; Courtesy of Mandy Moore/Instagram; Courtesy of Alfie Allen/Instagram

Smile for the camera! The Emmy Awards focus on the honoring TV’s best, but for many fans it’s an excuse to see the best-dressed stars and the selfies they take.

As TV lovers prepare to see if their favorite show takes home the trophy each year, Hollywood’s biggest names are getting all dressed up and working on their acceptance speeches. While some stars keep a low profile throughout the night, others take their fans behind-the-scenes from start to finish.

When Amy Schumer attended the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015, she kicked off her social media coverage with a snap of her room service order.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake opted to stick their tongues out at the camera before heading to the show in 2018.

“Just a buncha professional mature adults en route to the Emm-ahhhhhhs (see what I did there 👅) #emmys,” Biel captioned her goofy pre-Emmys photo.

As frequent winners at the Emmys, the cast of Veep has had many memorable in-show selfies over the years — and they’re not the only costars who’ve slayed the showtime reunion game.

Tony Hale posed with Anna Chlumsky and Matt Walsh in 2017 and joked about being “losers” after taking home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series but losing their solo categories.

Two years later, the Game of Thrones cast — including Alfie Allen, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey and more — took the most star-studded awards show selfie since Ellen DeGeneres2014 Oscars photo.

“Emmys was a blast. So lovely to win best drama… feels sad as this really was the goodbye to Thrones for me,” Allen wrote alongside the GOT reunion pic. “[I] am really really going to miss working on Thrones and will miss working with my friends. They are all amazing.”

In 2020, the Emmys were held remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a few celebrities still managed to sneak in some low-key selfies. Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, for example, watched the show together at a socially distanced viewing party.

Though the show took place in September, the duo, who costarred in the Emmy-nominated miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, chose New Year’s Eve for their party’s theme in an attempt to put 2020 behind them for good. They even did a pretend countdown to midnight.

“You can do that?” asked host Jimmy Kimmel. “You can just end the year?” Witherspoon replied, “Well, yeah, of course — I mean, we’re Emmy-nominated television producers.”

Scroll down for a look at Emmys past and a peek at the best selfies from celebs in attendance.

