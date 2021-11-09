NFL Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns surge, Buffalo Bills stumble entering Week 10

The first 17-game season in NFL history is well underway. And while there are still plenty of games ahead to judge how we remember this season, we’ve already seen big changes in our NFL power rankings:

Following another exciting week of the 2021 NFL season, let’s dive into our latest power rankings.

NFL power rankings 2021: Worst teams in NFL

32. Detroit Lions (Last Week: 32)

It turns out, a Detroit Lions bye week feels like every other Sunday. While this team didn’t play, it came away victorious in some ways because the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins won. Separation from competitors for the No. 1 pick is always nice.

31. Houston Texans (LW: 29)

If there was any doubt that the Houston Texans were destined to slide down NFL power rankings as the season went on, Week 9 erased it. Even with Tyrod Taylor back on the field, one of the worst rosters in the NFL looked like it Sunday. Needless to say, we’re not going to miss Houston during the Week 10 bye.

30. Washington Football Team (LW: 27)

The Washington Football Team desperately needed the nye week. Entering Week 10, Washington needs to get Antonio Gibson more involved and this secondary needs to figure out the issues that made this one of the worst defenses in the NFL through eight games. Otherwise, Washington won’t move much higher than this in our weekly NFL power rankings.

29. New York Jets (LW: 28)

The New York Jets made Carson Wentz look like Peyton Manning in Week 9. There was a time when this defense showed some nice flashes, largely because of some effort on the defensive line. But a lack of talent gets a team exposed eventually and that’s where things stand for the Jets.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 31)

Josh Allen beat Josh Allen. This will go down as the most shocking single-game outcome from the 2021 NFL season. Defensively, the Jacksonville Jaguars showed life we haven’t seen from this unit since they made that run to the AFC Championship Game years ago. Will it last? No, but it was wild to witness is an already absurd Week 9.

27. Miami Dolphins (LW: 30)

The Miami Dolphins beat the second-worst team in the NFL. Technically, that is a small accomplishment for the sixth-worst team in football. Roger Goodell could give Miami 10 days to prepare for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, it still might be ugly. With three days to prepare? Good luck with that, Dolphins.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 26)

Jalen Hurts is a special player when he gets a chance to make plays with his legs and there’s a reason this team clearly rallies around him. But his shortcomings as a passer are exposed when defenses stop blitzing and make him win with his arm. That’s why, even after this solid outing, we’re still not sold he is the right long-term quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles .

25. Chicago Bears (LW: 23)

We’re going to give Justin Fields and the Bears credit for their comeback attempts in Week 9. Down 14 heading into the fourth quarter and facing a Steelers team that was 204-0-2 in their career when leading by such a score in the fourth, this squad nearly came back. Fields played well. The defense outperformed Pittsburgh’s vaunted unit. While it was not enough to come out on top, it told us something about the rookie signal caller and his otherwise average team.

24. San Francisco 49ers (LW: 18)

Kyle Shanahan can be “caught off guard” by the San Francisco 49ers’ putrid performance in Week 9, but it’s a further reflection on him. Given far too much power over the roster, the players Shanahan picked aren’t performing and he’s getting out-coached on a regular basis. If Shanahan’s self-scouting doesn’t see the problems tie back to him, the 49ers aren’t getting better in 2021 or 2022.

23. Carolina Panthers (LW: 20)

Delusions of grandeur are responsible for where the Carolina Panthers are right now. They convinced themselves that Sam Darnold was not only worth 2022 second- and fourth-round picks, but a fully-guaranteed $18.858 million salary in 2022. With a 56.5 passer rating and 10 interceptions in his last six games, Darnold will be lucky to finish the month as the starting quarterback.

22. New York Giants (LW: 22)

The New York Giants should be feeling very confident heading into their Week 10 bye. Patrick Graham’s defense is playing outstanding as of late and New York’s offense gets two weeks of rest, which should give Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard time to get healthy. This isn’t a playoff team, but they can be competitive.

NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Colts raise more questions than answers

21. Minnesota Vikings (LW: 21)

In the Minnesota Vikings’ five losses this season, the average margin of defeat is 3.6 points. Competing with the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens is impressive. But it’s also worth mentioning Minnesota’s lone victories came against the Lions, Panthers and Seattle Seahawks. The little things matter and if this winds up a losing season, Mike Zimmer might get the hook.

20. Denver Broncos (LW: 26)

It seemed like the Von Miller trade represented the proverbial waving of the white flag. But the Denver Broncos defense went into AT&T Stadium, with plenty of fans on their side, and stunned the Dallas Cowboys. Just a tiebreaker back of the No. 7 seed, maybe this team makes the playoffs after all.

19. Cincinanti Bengals (LW: 12)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked in the third quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns won, 41-16. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 7

The Cincinnati Bengals can’t protect Joe Burrow. After getting pummeled by defenses as a rookie, it seemed like Cincinnati started to figure things out, but clearly that’s not the case. Burrow has taken eight sacks in the past two games. On the other side of the ball, Cincinnati’s defense can barely get into the backfield.

18. Atlanta Falcons (LW: 24)

If the playoffs started today, the Atlanta Falcons are in. That feels shocking, considering this team opened the year 1-3 with losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team. But Atlanta’s offense is roaring back and the Cowboys need to be very careful in Week 10. The Falcons are rightfully soaring up the NFL power rankings.

17. Seattle Seahawks (LW: 19)

It proved to be the perfect bye week for the Seattle Seahawks. Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is likely returning to the lineup in Week 10 after additional rest and he’ll rejoin a team that is now just a game out of a wild card spot. If the Seahawks find a way to add Odell Beckham Jr? Watch out.

16. Indianapolis Colts (LW: 17)

At this point, the Indianapolis Colts can kiss a shot at the AFC South crown goodbye. It’s all going to come down to those final three AFC Wild Card spots, with a plethora of quality opponents battling for just a few trips to the playoffs. Are the Colts good enough to surpass the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns? We haven’t seen it yet and Indianapolis won’t gain ground in our NFL power rankings until that changes.

15. Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 14)

At the surface level, the Kansas City Chiefs will certainly take another victory with their offense still in flux. But If not for Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19, the Green Bay Packers might have blown Kansas City out on Sunday. Quite frankly, the Chiefs should be the underdogs in their next two games (@ Raiders, vs. Cowboys) and they could freefall down future NFL power rankings if things aren’t fixed.

Week 10 NFL power rankings: Teams in the playoff hunt

14. New England Patriots (LW: 15)

An offseason spent overhauling the defense is paying off for the New England Patriots. A three-game winning streak pushes Bill Belichick’s team to 5-4 and the next two games (vs. Browns, @ Falcons) are winnable). The Patriots’ defense will be a thorn in opponents’ sides for the rest of the year.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 13)

There’s not a lot to like about the Steelers’ home performance against a lesser Chicago Bears squad in Week 9. Up two touchdowns in the fourth, this team almost blew the lead. Chicago tallied north of 430 total yards of offense. Despite the uneven performance, Pittsburgh finds itself at 5-3 and in playoff positioning. It can’t move down any based on that simple fact.

12. Cleveland Browns (LW: 16)

The Cleveland Browns returned to doing what offered this team a potential Super Bowl ceiling. A healthy Nick Chubb can run through just about any defensive front and Cleveland’s defense can be dominant. If we see a similar effort in the second half of the year, the Browns could go on a massive win streak.

11. New Orleans Saints (LW: 11)

Sean Payton is an offensive mastermind, but some of the decisions he makes are just baffling. Trevor Siemian throwing 41 times, Mark Ingram drawing almost as many targets (five) as Alvin Kamara (seven) and Kamara’s lack of usage in the run game after a hot start are puzzling. Creativity is great when it works, but Payton is trying to recreate the wheel and ignoring what works.

10. Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 8)

The Las Vegas Raiders have gone through more in one season than a majority of NFL teams will experience in a decade. Quite frankly, it’s incredible that Las Vegas is 5-3 and just a tiebreaker shy of leading the AFC West. As long as Derek Carr gets everything together, there’s no reason for the Raiders to miss the playoffs.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 10)

Justin Herbert locked back in on Sunday, racking up 356 passing yards and posting a fantastic 123.2 passer rating. But the Chargers’ atrocious run defense and lingering questions about the play-calling by Joe Lombardi prevent Los Angeles from being considered anything more than a playoff contender.

8. Buffalo Bills (LW: 5)

The Buffalo Bills have a problem. Josh Allen lived in a constant state of panic on Sunday, taking eight quarterback hits and four sacks. Its part of a troubling trend as this offensive line is caving in on the franchise quarterback, which is limiting Allen’s opportunities to make plays with Stefon Diggs. The Saints, Patriots and Buccaneers still loom on the schedule, which could expose the Bills’ offense even more.

7. Baltimore Ravens (LW: 7)

Lamar Jackson is putting together another NFL MVP campaign. He put the Baltimore Ravens’ offense on his back once again, totaling three passing touchdowns and 120 rushing yards with a pair of 14-point comebacks. With that said, Baltimore’s defense gives this team very slim Super Bowl hopes.

NFL power rankings: Super Bowl contenders

6. Dallas Cowboys (LW: 2)

Burn the film. That’s the only thing for the Dallas Cowboys to do after Week 9. We’re confident Dak Prescott and the offense will rebound, likely in Week 10 against Atlanta’s defense. But there are bigger problems on the other side of the ball and the Cowboys likely won’t be able to address them until the offseason.

5. Los Angeles Rams (LW: 1)

Matthew Stafford single-handedly cost the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. He gifted the Tennessee Titans a pair of touchdowns and that’s all it took to win on an awful night for the Rams’ offense. While we’re confident he’ll rebound, the MVP campaign took a massive blow.

4. Green Bay Packers (LW: 3)

There are two takeaways from Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. First, Green Bay’s defense is rapidly improving and all of that is being accomplished without its best player (Jaire Alexander). Second, the Packers have zero leverage with Aaron Rodgers this offseason. If they want to win in 2022, they have to do whatever it takes to convince him to stay.

3. Tennessee Titans (LW: 11)

The Tennessee Titans made a case for the No. 1 spot in our Week 10 NFL power rankings. This defense flipped a switch, going from the worst in the NFL into a potential top-15 unit. But there is one thing holding us back from moving the Titans up further, that victory didn’t erase concerns about the post-Derrick Henry offense.

2. Arizona Cardinals (LW: 6)

After losing to the Packers’ backup receiving corps in Week 8, the Arizona Cardinals responded with a Week 9 victory led by their backup quarterback and receivers. Far more important than the victory, which gives them the best record in the NFL, Arizona bought Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins time to heal.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 4)

While it might not be reflected in the NFL standings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the best team in the NFL. The bye allowed Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting time to recover from the injuries that sidelined them for weeks. This is also the same team that averaged 33.8 points per game and allowed just 19.1 points per contest in their eight-game win streak out of the bye last year. That’s why the Bucs claim the top spot in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings.

