NFL Power Rankings: Buffalo Bills climb, Las Vegas Raiders fall into Week 6

The first 17-game season in NFL history is well underway. And while there are still plenty of games ahead to judge how we remember this season, we’ve already seen big changes in our NFL power rankings:

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 32)

Another week brings another loss for the Jaguars. Racking up losses is expected at this point, but the reports coming out of Jacksonville are increasingly troubling. Trevor Lawrence and James Robinson give the Jaguars a fighting chance to win in Week 7 on a trip to London. But if a loss puts this franchise one step closer to firing Urban Meyer, maybe that’s the better outcome.

31. Detroit Lions (LW: 31)

We give credit to the Detroit Lions for showing some fight, at least making the Minnesota Vikings battle for 60 minutes. But Detroit’s offense is just unbearable to watch and fans should be counting down the days until Jared Goff is on the bench or another NFL roster. Also, this franchise is cursed by opposing kickers.

30. New York Jets (LW: 29)

Rookie Zach Wilson had an opportunity to build on his momentum from Week 5, facing one of the worst defenses in Londo. Instead, the New York Jets quarterback made more bad decisions, missed some big throws and couldn’t get this offense in rhythm. The Jets belong near the bottom of NFL power rankings, fans just want to see reasons for hope.

29. Houston Texans (LW: 30)

Rookie quarterbacks rarely experience an ounce of success against a Bill Belichick defense. With a poor supporting cast, quarterback Davis Mills seemed to have little chance on Sunday. But he showed some impressive tools, especially throwing on the run. While it ended in a loss, Mills’ performance matters more.

28. Miami Dolphins (LW: 24)

At this point, it feels like getting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in Week 6 doesn’t matter. He will play behind an awful offensive line with a limited cast of weapons, no rushing attack and a defense that has taken a huge step back in 2021. Frankly, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Miami Dolphins lose to the Jaguars next Sunday.

27. New York Giants (LW: 25)

Entering Sunday’s matchup with hope, it didn’t take long for things to go south for the New York Giants . Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and quarterback Daniel Jones all left the game with injuries. After that, any hope for an upset was over. Unfortunately for New York, the upcoming schedule (vs. Rams, vs. Panthers, @ Chiefs) might make things even more painful.

26. Atlanta Falcons (LW: 28)

Quarterback Matt Ryan is starting to look a lot more comfortable in the new offense. He threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, giving him six touchdowns and 625 passing yards in the past two games. Wins won’t be common for the Atlanta Falcons , but an offense with Kyle Pitts, Calvin Ridley and Cordarrelle Patterson is fun to watch.

25. Indianapolis Colts (LW: 22)

We’re not even sure how the Colts lost Week 5 against Baltimore. They were up 16 points in the fourth quarter. Carson Wentz was playing his best football since he was a Pro Bowler with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2017. In the end, it did not matter as Lamar Jackson tore apart this defense to the tune of north of 500 total yards and four touchdowns . One now has to wonder where the 1-4 Colts go from here.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 27)

Trailing 15-6 with 16 minutes left in the game, hope for the Philadelphia Eagles seemed to be fading. But this team suddenly stepped up in all three facets of the game. A defensive stop led to a touchdown and Philadelphia later took advantage of a short field after a blocked punt for the go-ahead score. The Eagles are 2-3, but they are at least making this season somewhat enjoyable for fans.

NFL power rankings: Big concerns, disappointments

23. New England Patriots (LW: 19)

Wins don’t always mean a team moves up in the NFL power rankings. The New England Patriots went into Houston as a huge favorite and they were nearly defeated by Davis Mills . After a gutty performance in Week 4, Bill Belichick’s team fell flat Sunday and any confidence we had in this team is gone.

22. Washington Football Team (LW: 20)

It’s all coming apart for the Washington Football Team. A consensus top-10 defense entering the season is allowing Hail Mary touchdowns and making Jameis Winston look like an MVP. Meanwhile, quarterback Taylor Heinicke (two interceptions, 47.6 passer rating) fell back to earth. The Kansas City Chiefs are going to feast on Washington’s secondary in Week 6.

21. Denver Broncos (LW: 17)

So much for the Denver Broncos 0-3 starts. It turns out, this team was just taking advantage of facing some terrible competition. A week after NFL star Lamar Jackson threw for 316 yards against the Broncos’ secondary, the statue of Ben Roethlisberger posted a 120.9 passer rating with two touchdowns. We can give credit to the Broncos’ offense for showing some flashes, but it’s clear this team isn’t a legitimate contender.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 26)

When Big Ben doesn’t turn the ball over and throw the football five yards behind the line of scrimmage on fourth down, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to win games. We saw that on full display Sunday, with Big Ben playing well and this defense making enough plays to beat the three-win Broncos. A Sunday Night Football matchup looms against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, with a win putting Pittsburgh back at .500.

19. Minnesota Vikings (LW: 21)

The Minnesota Vikings are just in the early stages of a bizarre season. Losses to the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns were all decided 11 total points, hinting this team is capable of more. Then, you see Minnesota need a game-winning field goal to beat the winless Detroit Lions. The 2021 NFL season is wild and the Vikings’ weekly fluctuation in NFL power rankings represents that.

18. Seattle Seahawks (LW: 10)

A 2-3 start to the season is painful enough for the Seattle Seahawks, but things are about to get worse. Quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a mallet finger in Week 5, a rare injury that will cause him to miss time. While Geno Smith is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, Seattle is about to collapse. Prepare for a steep descent in the Week 6 NFL power rankings.

17. San Francisco 49ers (LW: 13)

The San Francisco 49ers 2-0 start feels like a decent memory. There are certainly elements to respect about how this team performed with a rookie quarterback against the NFL’s lone undefeated team. But San Francisco also just lost George Kittle to injured reserve, creating more concern about this offense. While Trey Lance did pretty well, it would be a surprise if Kyle Shanahan doesn’t go back to Jimmy Garoppolo .

NFL power rankings: Teams in the playoff hunt

16. Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 11)

Quarterback Derek Carr isn’t interested in discussing a contract extension . Based on his recent performances, maybe the Las Vegas Raiders . After throwing for 380-plus yards in each of the team’s first three wins, Carr has 402 combined passing yards and a 75.9 passer rating over the last two losses. Up next, a huge challenge against a strong Broncos’ defense on the road. Just as quickly as Las Vegas climbed our NFL power rankings, they will fall with another loss.

15. Chicago Bears (LW: 23)

It’s slowly starting to come together for the Chicago Bears . The team is 3-1 in its last four games, including two victories over clubs with a winning record. The defense is really starting to click, shutting opponents down, and rookie Justin Fields is getting more comfortable. If the Bears somehow find a way to defeat the rival Green Bay Packers, they will skyrocket up the Week 7 edition of our NFL power rankings.

14. Carolina Panthers (LW: 14)

Maybe quarterback Sam Darnold isn’t everything the Carolina Panthers made him out to be after three weeks. After posting a 99.0 passer rating with six total touchdowns and just one interception in a 3-0 start, Darnold’s last two games (72.01 passer rating, five interceptions) have resulted in consecutive losses. Fortunately for Carolina, Christian McCaffrey returns in Week 6 and Stephon Gilmore comes off the PUP in Week 7.

13. New Orleans Saints (LW: 14)

The full Jameis Winston experience is back. New Orleans Saints fans witnessed their quarterback complete just 50% of his 30 pass attempts with two turnovers. But, he also threw four touchdowns and finished with 279 passing yards. When you have Alvin Kamara and a top-10 defense, that’s enough to compete and often win.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 16)

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to cause problems for a lot of NFL contenders this year. Rookie Ja’Marr Chase made more huge play, slowly putting together a case to be recognized as one of the best, young receivers in the league. Joe Burrow deserved the win, but Zac Taylor’s bad decisions resulted in a loss that Evan McPherson is still celebrating. Either way, the Bengals are fun to watch and deserve this ranking.

11. Tennessee Titans (LW: 18)

A wild Week 5 means the NFL power rankings get flipped all around. The Tennessee Titans don’t have a defense worthy of contention, but an offense with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown gives them a chance to win shootouts. We’re ranking teams off talent at this point, but Tennessee will likely fall after it faces Buffalo on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 9)

The Kansas City Chiefs are a very flawed football team. When All-Pro Patrick Mahomes isn’t perfect, which he wasn’t close to in Week 6, this team isn’t going to stand a chance against Super Bowl contenders. Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are the only players keeping the Chiefs from being much, much lower in our latest NFL power rankings.

9. Baltimore Ravens (LW: 12)

Amazing. Simply stunning. That’s the best way to describe what we saw from Lamar Jackson in a resounding 16-point fourth-quarter comeback against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Jackson put up 335 passing yards in the second half alone en route to tallying north of 500 total yards and four touchdowns. While there’s still some issues with these Ravens, Jackson appears to be turning the corner. That changes the dynamics in Baltimore in a big way.

8. Los Angeles Rams (LW: 6)

Thursday’s victory over Seattle wasn’t pretty. When Matthew Stafford didn’t miss open wide receivers, he threw a baffling interception in the end zone. The Los Angeles Rams came out on top, rebounding from that brutal Week 4 loss. But it’s clear this team has issues on both sides of the ball.

NFL power rankings: Top Super Bowl contenders

7. Cleveland Browns (LW: 7)

The Cleveland Browns offense did everything in its power to win a huge game in Week 6. Unfortunately for this franchise, the defense failed to make the trip to Los Angeles. The level of volatility with this team is wild and it is generated from questions about Baker Mayfield ‘s inconsistency and Cleveland’s secondary. The Browns will have a chance to reclaim their status as the AFC power if they beat Arizona in Week 6.

6. Green Bay Packers (LW: 5)

Contenders find ways to win games that baffle the mind. Mason Crosby made 27 consecutive field goals, including the game-winner over San Francisco, before kicking chaos erupted against the Bengals. Thankfully for the Packers, reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers exists and he helped push Green bay to a 4-1.

5. Dallas Cowboys (LW: 7)

If your team generates takeaways and boasts one of the best offenses in the NFL, you can compete for a Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in football at this point, carried by an offense that can do whatever it wants and a defense that creates extra possessions. We fully expect Dallas to dispatch the Patriots next Sunday.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 2)

The dynamic duo of MVP candidate Tom Brady and star wide receiver Antonio Brown is back. The pair decimated the Dolphins’ secondary in Week 5, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a home win over Miami. We are becoming increasingly concerned about the Bucs’ secondary, but it doesn’t matter as much when you have one of the best offenses in the NFL.

3. Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 8)

On Sunday, quarterback Justin Herbert entered the NFL MVP conversation and the Los Angeles Chargers jumped into the Super Bowl discussion. Defense is still a major problem for this team, mainly its inability to stop the run. But when opponents have no answer for your offense and you have great coaching that is willing to take chances, you win games.

2. Buffalo Bills (LW: 3)

There are statement victories and then there’s what the Buffalo Bills did in front of a primetime audience. The defense was the one thing holding this team back from reaching the Super Bowl in 2020. Fast forward a year, Buffalo’s defense is the best in football and it’s backed by an electrifying offense. The Tennessee Titans stand little chance in Week 6 on Monday Night Football.

1. Arizona Cardinals (LW: 1)

The Arizona Cardinals won four consecutive games thanks to an offense that averaged more than 30 points and 400 total yards per contest. In an NFC West clash, with the offense not firing on all cylinders, Arizona’s defense steppe dup to deliver the win. No one expected the Cardinals (5-0) to be here, but this is the best team in the NFL until another club proves otherwise.

