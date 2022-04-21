2022 NFL Power Rankings: Outlooks for all 32 teams before NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL offseason will go down as one of the craziest ever and it’s resulted in plenty of shakeups in the NFL power rankings. Before the 2022 NFL Draft arrives, we’re taking a fresh look at all 32 teams entering a crucial date on the offseason calendar.

Blockbuster trades have shaped so much of the conversation this offseason. Quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson , Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are all on new teams that should see significant improvement. Meanwhile, Super Bowl contenders like the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs traded away All-Pro receivers.

Needless to say, the landscape and outlook is changing. So, let’s jump into our latest NFL power rankings.

32. Atlanta Falcons (24)

The Atlanta Falcons have Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell and Matt Hennessy. Outside of those three players, no one should have a guaranteed spot on this roster by 2023. It’s going to be a long rebuild process in Atlanta, further stalled by the decision not to select Justin Fields with the 4th pick in the NFL Draft. It’s going to be a few rough years for the fans and this might be the worst NFL team in 2022.

31. Houston Texans (Previously: 32)

The Houston Texans fired first-year coach David Culley after he exceeded his expectations. When the Brian Flores lawsuit went after the NFL’s biased and broken hiring process, Houston pivoted from hiring a candidate with zero coaching experience (Josh McCown) to promoting Lovie Smith. Fortunately, the haul from the Watson trade is a step in the right direction. Houston is slowly displaying signs of hope, slightly moving up the 2022 NFL power rankings.

30. Carolina Panthers (Previously: 25)

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is viewed as a lame duck . Through two NFL seasons, the former college coach hasn’t proven his methods work at the NFL level. He’s not going to get seven years to implement change, either. The Panthers could have turned things around by upgrading at quarterback this offseason, but they whiffed. Reaching for a signal-caller with the 6th pick won’t change anything, this isn’t a good team and it lacks the assets to address multiple needs. Thus, the Panthers tumble down the pre-draft NFL power rankings.

29. Chicago Bears (Previously: 24)

Only time will tell whether or not the Chicago Bears made the right call hiring head coach Matt Eberflus over an offensive guru. One thing is for certain, the new regime seems perfectly happy wasting the second year of development for quarterback Justin Fields . The organization will call this “Year Zero”, we’re more likely to refer to it as negligence that might derail the career of a talented quarterback.

28. New York Jets (Previously: 31)

Two top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft will help the New York Jets take the next step in their rebuild. However, there are a lot of holes on the defensive side and no one should be ready to proclaim Zach Wilson will take a huge step forward in 2022. We expect the Jets to hang around the bottom of our NFL power rankings all year.

27. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks hit the rebuild button by shipping their franchise quarterback for the past 10 years to Denver. Now, they have Drew Lock to build behind. Yeah, not exactly exciting. Let’s hope the treasure chest of draft picks recovered in the deal can help land some hidden gems. If not, the Seahawks could be extremely hard to watch in 2022.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching search can only be described as a chaotic mess. However, choosing Doug Pederson as the quarterback whisperer for Trevor Lawrence is a solid outcome. Jacksonville needs to devote its 2022 draft class and immense cap space to building an explosive offense around Lawrence. We’ll give the Jags credit for improving the offensive line (Brandon Scherff), but they spent their money very poorly regarding the offensive weapons.

25. Detroit Lions (Previously: 30)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will be back in 2022, something he earned after a strong finish to close out the year. Far more importantly for Detroit, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift proved they can be long-term focal points on offense. We’ve liked a lot of the moves Detroit made in free agency and with a strong draft class, the Lions could push up a few more spots.

24. New York Giants

Just ask Josh Allen about the impact Brian Daboll has on a young quarterback . This isn’t to suggest Daniel Jones will make an MVP-caliber leap in 2022, but he should display a lot more consistency and effectiveness than we’ve seen in the past. Combine that with Don Martindale calling defensive plays and an offense with plenty of talent. We’re curious to see how things go in the NFL Draft, because the outcome will have a lot of sway in where the Giants rank this summer.

23. Minnesota Vikings

Going all-in on Kirk Cousins is…a decision by the Minnesota Vikings. It’s going to put a lot of pressure on head coach Kevin O’Connell, tasked with unleashing an offense that Mike Zimmer wanted to bottle up. Realistically, Minnesota’s ceiling is a Wild Card appearance in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This is all just delaying a rebuild, but at least the Vikings will be competitive and nailing the top of the draft could give them a shot at a Wild Card spot in 2022.

22. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders offseason can only be described as baffling. Washington overpaid for quarterback Carson Wentz at a time when no one wanted him . Meanwhile, owner Daniel Snyder is being investigated by the NFL , Congress and the FTC . The NFL Draft will offer a brief moment of relief, but all this drama tends to hang over a team.

21. New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara’s legal situation feels like a storyline that many are forgetting about. There remains a possibility the All-Pro running back misses four-plus games in 2022. Keep in mind, the Saints’ quarterback situation is alarming. We also can’t justify the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, we’ll give the benefit of the doubt to a regime with a great track record.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin hasn’t experienced a losing season since taking over as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach in 2007. He and T.J. Watt are the only reasons we’re not putting the Steelers lower in our 2022 NFL power rankings. Call me crazy, but I’m not willing to bet on Mitch Trubisky suddenly fixing everything. Maybe the Steelers should spend their first-round pick on a quarterback.

19. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are committed to quarterback Jalen Hurts for another year. Expect the franchise to use its draft picks to strengthen the defense and put better weapons around Hurts. While the end result might be the same, Philly in the QB market this offseason, this will at least be a good NFL team.

18. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots were exposed in their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. A promising start to Mac Jones’s rookie season got rocky late in the regular season and he didn’t look any better against a great defense. In the offseason, New England’s defense lost its top cornerback and it didn’t add the speed it lacked on that side of the ball. Oh, Belichick also lost Josh McDaniels and didn’t provide Jones with weaponry. We’re going to need to see a strong draft haul for the Pats to avoid sliding further down the NFL power rankings.

17. Arizona Cardinals (Previously: 16)

Kyler Murray added a layer of drama to the Arizona Cardinals offseason. For now, it appears like he’ll be staying. However, the star quarterback is putting pressure on the organization to make something happen by the NFL Draft. If they fail to do so and Arizona doesn’t properly address its needs, there should be real worries about this club in 2022.

16. Miami Dolphins

It all comes down to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa . The Miami Dolphins offense is loaded with explosive weapons (Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Mike Gesicki) and adding Terron Armstead fortifies the offensive line. On defense, we have no doubt this could be a top-12 unit. What separates Miami from the top teams in our NFL power rankings, is quarterback. It’s why Stephen Ross secretly tried to pull a fast one with his Tom Brady pursuit.

15. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans scrapped their way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC through countless injuries. With everyone back on offense and the pass rush at peak performance for the AFC Divisional Round, the Titans collapsed. It all falls on the shoulders of Ryan Tannehill , conservative coaching and a woeful secondary. Tennessee made some improvements this offseason, but we’ll need to see the trenches addressed early in the NFL Draft.

14. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos always seemed determined to hire Nathaniel Hackett and they landed their guy. While that same situation didn’t play out by landing Aaron Rodgers , they might have gotten the next best thing with a Russell Wilson trade . This one move has catapulted them up in our 2022 NFL power rankings. With Randy Gregory now joining the mix, strengthening the pass rush, Denver jumps ahead of the Titans.

13. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC Championship Game in 25 years and they have three playoff wins during that stretch. Jerry Jones can only tolerate bad coaching for so long. Plain and simple, the Cowboys showed no discipline, fundamentals or composure in another first-round playoff exit. All of that reflects on Mike McCarthy, but he is sticking around along with Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore. Unfortunately for Dallas, Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory are gone. Those are two huge voids on the team and that’s without addressing a decaying offensive line.

12. Indianapolis Colts (Previously: 19)

The Indianapolis Colts finally land a starting quarterback they can trust. Matt Ryan certainly isn’t the passer he used to be, Father Time made sure of it. However, he makes the right decisions, operates within the structure of an offense and is still capable of uncorking a few throws every now and then. Frank Reich wanted stability, that’s Ryan. With quarterback settled, the Colts are an AFC threat once again.

11. Baltimore Ravens

Injuries sunk the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson , J.K. Dobbins, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Derek Wolfe and Ronnie Stanley are just a handful of impact starters who either missed significant time or didn’t play this season. They’ll be back in 2022. Now add safety Marcus Williams, the deep playmaker Baltimore lacked, and a reunion with defensive tackle Michael Pierce. If Baltimore comes out of the NFL Draft as a ‘winner’, it might snag a top-10 spot in our NFL power rankings.

9. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will have one of the best offenses in 2022. Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow can lead to chaos for defensive coordinators trying to scheme against them. Meanwhile replacing Yannick Ngakoue with Chandler Jones is an upgrade and the Raiders improved at cornerback via trade. Las Vegas vaults up the NFL power rankings, though we won’t quite call them a Super Bowl threat yet.

10. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns landed the quarterback upgrade they desperately wanted, dividing the fan base in the process. In all of this, there might be good news for Cleveland. Based on the latest news from the legal front , he might not face a suspension until 2023. If that happens, one of the best and most expensive rosters can challenge for the Super Bowl.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have changed under quarterback Joe Burrow . An indoor practice facility is coming and ownership allowed the front office to spend money on the offensive line this offseason. There’s still work to be done on defense and it can be addressed via top picks. Unfortunately, Cincinnati is lower in our 2022 NFL power rankings because the AFC improved dramatically.

7. San Francisco 49ers

There is a chance Trey Lance isn’t who Kyle Shanahan wants him to be. With that said, we just saw the San Francisco 49ers nearly win the NFC Championship Game with an injured Jimmy Garoppolo . Unfortunately for San Francisco, Deebo Samuel wants out and whether or not he is moved will greatly swing where the 49ers rank this year.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill is gone and the Kansas City Chiefs defense is a major concern. We certainly have confidence in Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, they are the best coach-quarterback duo in the AFC. Kansas City added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Plus, they have a pair of first-round picks. We still like the offense, but the other side of the ball is a huge concern.

5. Green Bay Packers

Trading an All-Pro receiver certainly hurts the Green Bay Packers immediately and it impacts the offense moving forward. However, the deal created $20 million in cap space and provided the front office with a pair of top picks. It can result in a more well-rounded team, keeping the Packers near the top of the NFL power rankings. We’ll see if that is the outcome after the NFL Draft.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert can take this team extremely far. The only thing that dragged the Los Angeles Chargers down, keeping them out of the playoffs, a bad defense. So, Los Angeles added Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day into the mix. Draft an impact player in Round 1 and we’ll feel great about being this high on the Chargers.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let’s not even call it retirement. Tom Brady took a vacation with his family and decided he wasn’t ready for months of that. There’s no doubt Brady can still play at an MVP-caliber level, he proved it in 2021. Tampa Bay will get most of its core back together, vaulting them back up the 2022 NFL power rankings.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Blockbuster deals for Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey helped the Los Angeles Rams get to the Super Bowl. With that said, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp are the reason this team is hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and celebrating. It’s the perfect end to this incredible story and helps stamp yet another impressive achievement on Donald’s Hall of Fame career.

With all that said, Los Angeles must slide down to the No.2 spot. Von Miller left for the Buffalo Bills and cornerback Darious Williams moved to Florida. Adding Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson are huge boosts, but we’ll have to put the Rams at No. 2 in the NFL power rankings for now.

1. Buffalo Bills

Even without Brian Daboll, Josh Allen makes the Buffalo Bills a Super Bowl contender. He nearly carried this team past the Chiefs and likely fell short because of the Tre’Davious White injury earlier in the season. In just a few days, Buffalo upgraded at guard (Rodger Saffold), added a top edge rusher ( Von Miller ) and made other key signings (O.J. Howard, DaQuan Jones). That earns the No. 1 spot in our 2022 NFL power rankings.

