Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins Sunday, according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com, after going 10-28 overall and 7-19 against ACC play as the Yellow Jackets' head football coach from 2019-22. With a board meeting Monday, which is expected to make Collins' ouster official, whom will the replacement be? After Sunday's news, 247Sports' Carl Reed mentioned four coaching candidates to know. Reed also gave his take on Deion Sanders, which he described as the floodgates officially opening for arguably the hottest candidate.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO