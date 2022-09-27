ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders leads Yellow Jackets' 4 names to know

Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins Sunday, according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com, after going 10-28 overall and 7-19 against ACC play as the Yellow Jackets' head football coach from 2019-22. With a board meeting Monday, which is expected to make Collins' ouster official, whom will the replacement be? After Sunday's news, 247Sports' Carl Reed mentioned four coaching candidates to know. Reed also gave his take on Deion Sanders, which he described as the floodgates officially opening for arguably the hottest candidate.
Dolphins jump to No. 1 in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings

The undefeated Miami Dolphins surprisingly are atop ESPN’s latest NFL Power Rankings — something no one would have expected after last season’s 9-8 finish. The Dolphins (3-0) jumped four spots in the poll to No. 1, which was released Tuesday morning, followed by the Buffalo Bills (2-1), Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) and Los Angeles Rams (2-1).
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
Bills Mafia sent Dane Jackson 'letters' of encouragement and 'edible arrangements' after scary on-field collision

Nine days ago, Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left the field by ambulance after a frightening collision on "Monday Night Football" against the Tennessee Titans. Miraculously, Jackson escaped the scary-looking hit without suffering a significant injury. Only experiencing soreness in his neck now, Jackson returned to Bills' practice on Wednesday.
Jets Make Decision On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Steelers

The New York Jets should have a different quarterback under center this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moments ago, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson is medically cleared to play. Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the first three games of the...
