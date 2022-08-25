Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
NFL player shot multiple times during robbery attempt
Star NFL rookie shot multiple times in attempted robery.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React
Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster
Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NFL world reacts to quarterback’s embarrassingly bad interception
Every quarterback at any level of football throws interceptions from time to time. Those sorts of mistakes are just part of the game and are generally nothing to be too embarrassed about. However, the pick Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock threw during the team’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday was absolutely embarrassing.
Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon
With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Today
On Saturday morning, the 2022 college football season officially kicked off with ESPN's College GameDay leading the way. All of the familiar faces were back on televisions across the country. Fans were glad to see Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack back on their TV's. However, it's...
Denver Broncos schedule: Russell Wilson against former team Week 1
Denver Broncos schedule: Preseason Week 3 The Denver Broncos opens against Russell Wilson’s former Seattle Seahawks team in the first
Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season
Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the team for now, but he doesn’t appear to be part of the team’s plans. Still, GM John Lynch wasn’t tipping his hand on their plan. “First of all, we owe so much to him, he’s been a tremendous leader, tremendous player for us. It’s a different situation having him there but I think there’s a strong foundation in our relationship and we’ll see where it goes,” Lynch said via NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. “…if it’ll come together where he’s a part of us & if so, we’re happy to have him knowing that this is Trey’s team & knowing we will have some strength in that room. And if someone wants to come & offer us a whole lot for a really great QB, then we’ll be happy to listen…”
Brian Robinson Jr: Washington Commanders running back shot multiple times
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr was shot during an attempted robbery in Washington on Sunday evening.Robinson, 23, was taken to hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the NFL team.The team management met the player in hospital and said Robinson was in “good spirits”.The team’s co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr Barbara Roberts were with Robinson at the hospital.In a statement on Twitter, Mr Rivera said: “I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me...
NFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Seahawks
The 49ers’ offense wasn’t at its best during Thursday’s preseason finale against the Texans. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan admitted that he wishes the offense and QB Trey Lance were “cleaner” but he doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it. “I wish...
Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL preseason Week 3 picks, prediction by expert on 22-13 roll
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason finale for both teams on Friday. It's a pivotal season for head coaches Pete Carroll and Mike McCarthy, as Seattle traded away quarterback Russell Wilson and will head in a new direction. Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, in a chaotic Wild Card matchup and traded away wide receiver Amari Cooper in the offseason. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Dallas is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Seattle is a three-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.
Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
