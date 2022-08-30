Read full article on original website
Related
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)
Interested in discovering who the highest-paid NFL coach is? You’ll find that out and plenty more in this breakdown of
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bettors backing Las Vegas Raiders to win Super Bowl LVII
Fresh off a surprising 10-win campaign, the Las Vegas Raiders had what many would consider a successful offseason. That included
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Top 2022-23 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Aidan Hutchinson and Garrett Wilson are in good spots before Week 1
The 2022-23 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates are all over the place at this stage of the year. With
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL QB Rankings: From Josh Allen to Mac Jones, your top 20 quarterbacks ahead of Week 1
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
NFL offense rankings 2022: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals striking fear in their opponents
NFL offense rankings 2022: Although it’s always been said that great defenses win championships, the trend in the league has
Super Bowl winners: Most Super Bowl wins, Lombardi Trophy history
Every year since 1966, the Super Bowl has given NFL teams the chance to prove who the league champions are
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen seen as favorite to win first MVP award ahead of Week 1
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
Las Vegas Raiders: Evaluating several player’s stocks with 53-man roster now set
Las Vegas Raiders fans are still getting used to the team’s first 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
969
Followers
915
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
Comments / 37