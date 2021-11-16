2021 NFL Power Rankings: Green Bay Packers snag No. 1 spot, Los Angeles Rams crash

The first 17-game season in NFL history is well underway. And while there are still plenty of games ahead to judge how we remember this season, we’ve already seen big changes in our NFL power rankings:

Following another exciting week of the 2021 NFL season, let’s dive into our Week 11 NFL power rankings.

NFL power rankings 2021: Worst teams in NFL

32. Detroit Lions (LW: 32)

The Detroit Lions came close to winning their first game of the season and we witnessed every reason why they still don’t have a W. D’Andre Swift is the lone bright spot of this team, but it’s about time to question the front office for passing on a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. But at least Detroit now has competition for the last spot in our weekly NFL power rankings.

31. Houston Texans (LW: 31)

No one missed the Houston Texans during their bye week. While this team does have a win, there’s a case to be made it is the worst team in the NFL. There are long-term questions at almost every position and it’s fair to question if the front office can be trusted to rebuild this club.

30. New York Jets (LW: 29)

Jets quarterback Mike White walks off the field past head coach Robert Saleh in the second half. The Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 45-17 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 14, 2021. The Buffalo Bills Play The New York Jets At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On November 14 2021

Farewell to the Mike White hype train, never to be seen again. Granted, offense isn’t the New York Jets only problem. Congrats to Robert Saleh’s defense on becoming the first NFL team since 1966 to allow 45-plus points three times in a four-game stretch ( ESPN ).

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 28)

Indianapolis Colts defenders including Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) causing a fumble and turnover Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to win on Sunday, it’s just hard to gauge if that says more about the Indianapolis Colts or this team starting to turn things around. If Trevor Lawrence and the offense can avoid giving the football away, maybe Jacksonville upsets the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. Just don’t count on it.

28. Chicago Bears (LW: 25)

It’s starting to come together for rookie Justin Fields . While his 2-2 TD-INT ratio in his last two games isn’t great, Fields’ ypa (8.32), passer rating *7.4) and rushing (148 yards) are headed in the right direction. Chicago is near the bottom of our 2021 NFL power rankings, but its future is brighter than others because Fields can be a franchise quarterback.

27. Washington Football Team (LW: 30)

Is Taylor Heinicke becoming the new Eli Manning to Tom Brady ? While that is an overreaction, the Washington Football Team desperately needed something to feel good about in a rough 2021 season. Sadly, the good feelings were short-lived since Chase Young tore his ACL .

26. Miami Dolphins (LW: 27)

The Miami Dolphins seem to be sensing that Brian Flores is on the coaching hot seat. Beating the Texans is easy, but taking down the Baltimore Ravens on a short week deserves praise. Miami’s defense played exceptional football, but it leaves us wondering where this team was earlier in the year. The Dolphins have a great shot to make it three wins in a row, facing the Jets in Week 11.

25. Denver Broncos (LW: 20)

Teddy Bridgewater wanting no part of a touchdown-saving tackle will be remembered, but it shouldn’t be all that surprising for a quarterback whose career nearly ended a few years ago. With that said, it was obvious weeks ago that Bridgewater is nothing more than a multi-week starter. Denver needs to overhaul almost its entire organization.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 26)

A great rushing attack, a solid defense and an efficient passing attack. There are limitations with quarterback Jalen Hurts , but he is the right fit for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and likely 2022. Another bump up the NFL power rankings could be in the Eagles’ future because this team looks better than the New Orleans Saints.

23. New York Giants (LW: 22)

The New York Giants should be confident after the Week 10 bye. Patrick Graham’s defense is playing outstanding as of late and New York’s offense gets two weeks of rest, which should give Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard time to get healthy. This isn’t a playoff team, but they can be competitive.

22. Atlanta Falcons (LW: 18)

Good feelings in Atlanta ended rather abruptly in Week 10. The Falcons crashed down to earth, smothered by a defense schemed up by their former head coach. With Cordarrelle Patterson out and a short week before facing the New England Patriots, things are about to get even worse.

21. San Francisco 49ers (LW: 24)

Kyle Shanahan owns Sean McVay. The Los Angeles rams came into this game as the betting favorite, even on the road. But the San Francisco 49ers displayed the qualities that made this team a darkhorse Super Bowl pick before the year began. Is this the start of a turnaround? Difficult to say for a team that lost to a backup Cardinals’ offense in Week 9.

Week 11 NFL power rankings: NFL teams in the playoff picture

20. Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 19)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked in the third quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns won, 41-16. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 7

The Cincinnati Bengals can’t protect Joe Burrow. After getting pummeled by defenses as a rookie, it seemed like Cincinnati started to figure things out, but clearly that’s not the case. Burrow has taken eight sacks in the past two games. On the other side of the ball, Cincinnati’s defense can barely get into the backfield. Playoff hopes are on the line for Cincinnati and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 13)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Watt is injured, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is far worse than we thought and Ben Roethlisberger is sidelined. Fans can’t even get excited about Najee Harris, because Matt Canda would rather allow Mason Rudolph to fail at making plays. There’s so much work that needs to be done in the offseason.

18. Seattle Seahawks (LW: 17)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe Russell Wilson should have rehabbed 22 hours a day instead of 19 or maybe he rushed back from a gruesome injury. Either way, he is a big reason why the Seattle Seahawks lost in Week 10. Sitting at 3-6, it’s time for Wilson and the Seahawks to start pondering their futures.

17. Carolina Panthers (LW: 23)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

He’s baaaaaack . Truthfully, Cam Newton doesn’t need to be great for the Carolina Panthers to make the playoffs. This team can be carried by its outstanding defense and a dangerous rushing attack to victories against inferior opponents, also challenging other fringe contenders. As for Sam Darnold , it’s over for him.

16. Indianapolis Colts (LW: 16)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor, Frank Reich and some dominant flashes from the defense. Those are the three things carrying the Indianapolis Colts right now. A 5-5 record heading into Week 11, with wins coming against bad teams (Dolphins, Texans, 49ers, Jets, Jaguars), raises real questions about a club that has one of the toughest remaining NFL schedules . As of now, a descent down the NFL power rankings feels more likely.

15. New Orleans Saints (LW: 11)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints can point to bad officiating for Sunday’s loss, but the truth is we’re just seeing this now isn’t a very good team. Already a bottom-tier offense without Jameis Winston , New Orleans will freefall down the NFL standings if Alvin Kamara misses more time.

14. Minnesota Vikings (LW: 21)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

If the Minnesota Vikings want to reach the playoffs, the task moving forward is simple. Increase the number of touches Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson get every Sunday. Winning the NFC North is unlikely, but Minnesota has a shot to prove it can compete with the best by beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

13. Cleveland Browns (LW: 12)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Tough decisions are ahead for Cleveland. Injuries and inconsistency don’t warrant a multi-year contract worth $35-plus million annually for Baker Mayfield . If everything needs to be perfect for him to succeed, we’re looking at a more hyped and advertised version of Kirk Cousins .

12. Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 10)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s fair to wonder if everything the Las Vegas Raiders have gone through this year is taking a toll on the team. Humans can only overcome so much and it’s even more challenging when you play one of the most physical sports in the world. A Week 11 matchup with Cincinnati will determine if it’s time to sink a fork in the Raiders’ season.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 9)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

New regime, same result. The Los Angeles Chargers just can’t close games and quarterback Justin Herbert is not seeing his talents maximized. Fortunately for the Chargers, things get a lot easier from here with winnable matchups against the Steelers and Broncos.

10. Baltimore Ravens (LW: 7)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), stays before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 014

Miami drew up the perfect game plan to contain Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens couldn’t adjust to it. This is the problem with a team that relies entirely on one player to do everything. The Ravens are a flawed contender, but they should recover against the Bears on Sunday.

9. Los Angeles Rams (LW: 5)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time to be concerned about Matthew Stafford. He is in the perfect environment, playing in a great system and he’s still making some awful throws and game-changing mistakes in big moments. Los Angeles gave up two first-round picks and sacrificed its long-term salary cap to win this year. Right now, there’s not a ton of reason to believe Stafford can reach a Super Bowl and even playing in the NFC Championship Game appears less likely.

8. New England Patriots (LW: 14)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

A Hall of Fame coach, a shutdown defense, a strong running game and a quarterback with surgeon-like precision. A recipe that made the New England Patriots one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history is back. It’s not going to end in a Super Bowl, but this is a playoff team.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 15)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders’ defense might have awakened a sleeping giant. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs needed confidence, a shot in the arm to prove they could return to their elite form. We’ll see if this repeats against the Dallas Cowboys , but the AFC is open and the Chiefs can take it.

6. Buffalo Bills (LW: 8)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo burned the tape from its stunning loss to the Jaguars and moved on quickly. Blowing the doors off the Jets is nice to see, but it doesn’t erase the lingering doubt that the Bills might be a paper champion. The upcoming schedule (vs. Colts, @ Saints, vs. Patriots) will determine if this is one of the best NFL teams in 2021.

NFL power rankings: Best teams in NFL

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 1)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated coming off their bye in 2020. This year, they came out flat and delivered their worst performance of the season. There are new concerns on the defensive side of the ball, but we’re not worried about Brady after Bruce Arians lit a fire under the greatest player in NFL history during his postgame press conference.

4. Tennessee Titans (LW: 3)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) takes the field to face the Saints at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 763

This might be the lowest the Tennessee Titans will be found in NFL power rankings. But this team did nothing to erase concerns about its offense without Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. A soft Titans schedule should allow them to keep racking up victories, but there are legitimate reasons for concern when compared to elite NFL teams.

3. Arizona Cardinals (LW: 2)

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Get Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back. The Arizona Cardinals have a defense to hang around in the Super Bowl race, but they need their All-Pro talents to return. With both closing in on returns, there’s reason to believe this team will recover quickly.

2. Dallas Cowboys (LW: 6)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys returned to glory in Week 10, taking down the Falcons before halftime. With Dak Prescott playing at an elite level, an offense that offense is arguably the most explosive unit in the NFL and a playmaking defense, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy is possible.

1. Green Bay Packers (LW: 4)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is back, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is returning and this team now has an elite defense. The Green Bay Packers look like the best team in football and should be considered the Super Bowl favorite entering Week 11.

