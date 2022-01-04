2021 NFL Power Rankings: Dallas Cowboys plummet, Bengals and Rams climb

The first 17-game season in NFL history is drawing to a close. As we enter Week 18 of the 2021 season, our weekly NFL power rankings draw to a close. While this is the end of the road for many teams, the final week and the playoffs will offer plenty for NFL fans in the next month.

Following another exciting week of the 2021 NFL season, let’s dive into our Week 18 NFL power rankings.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 32)

The Jacksonville Jaguars finishing the season at the bottom of NFL power rankings, a tradition like any other. They at least have a franchise quarterback, but everything around him is a mess. It’s fair to say we’re as skeptical as Trevor Lawrence regarding the current regime’s ability to build a stable team.

31. Detroit Lions (LW: 31)

The Detroit Lions were never really focused on the 2021 season, it was just a long step in the process of rebuilding. What really matters is the 2022 NFL Draft and two first-round picks gives this franchise potential building blocks to start creating a real foundation for success.

30. New York Giants (LW: 30)

There are problems everywhere in the New York Giants’ organization. John Mara deserves far more blame for hiring people who have only made things worse over the years. Dave Gettleman proved to be one of the worst general managers in the NFL once again, Joe Judge is out of his depth and there are no signs of Mara having the ability to realize his decisions caused all of this. Unfortunately for the fan base, the Giants could get worse.

29. Carolina Panthers (LW: 27)

Firing Joe Brady didn’t fix the problem and rotating quarterbacks isn’t suddenly fixing the Carolina Panthers. Matt Rhule will likely be given another season, but it’s fair to wonder if the college coach who only spent a single season in the NFL (2012, New York Giants offensive line coach) just isn’t a fit for pro football.

28. Houston Texans (LW: 28)

The Davis Mills hype train, even at a slow speed, came off the rails in Week 17. Fortunately, very few noticed in a game most NFL fans tried to avoid. Mills’ overall performance in the final weeks will likely keep Houston from using a top-50 pick on a quarterback.

27. New York Jets (LW: 29)

The New York Jets performed far better against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than anyone expected, thus a slight bump in our Week 18 NFL power rankings. Unfortunately, the Mekhi Becton rumors overshadow positive vibes and raise more doubts about Joe Douglas as a general manager.

26. Atlanta Falcons (LW: 24)

The Atlanta Falcons might not be thinking about an offseason Matt Ryan trade . The veteran quarterback deserves to be on a team that can compete for a playoff spot in 2022 and the Falcons aren’t at that point right now. But thanks to some questionable cap decisions, Ryan likely won’t be moving this spring.

25. Chicago Bears (LW: 25)

Matt Nagy knows what is coming. But the Chicago Bears head coach at least gets small props for keeping this team motivated enough to win a few games at the end of another disappointing season. While there will be plenty of competition, Chicago’s vacancy also offers a ton of appeal.

24. Washington Football Team (LW: 23)

There is one priority on the Washington Football Team’s offseason checklist. Upgrade at quarterback. If Ron Rivera is able to do that, Washington will have a new team name and be much higher in our NFL power rankings next season.

23. Seattle Sehawks (LW: 26)

It’s going to be a wild offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. The future of Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and Rashaad Penny are all uncertain. Wilson is the likeliest to go, but the Seahawks have to at least consider parting ways with Carroll. As for Penny, he picked the perfect time to have a career-best stretch right before free agency.

22. Denver Broncos (LW: 22)

Two decisions by the Denver Broncos this offseason cost them a playoff spot. First, settling for Teddy Bridgewater as Drew Lock’s only competition. Second, allowing Vic Fangio to retain offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. After Week 18, Fangio will likely never be a head coach again and Shurmur won’t ever touch a play call sheet.

21. Minnesota Vikings (LW: 19)

Mike Zimmer had a playoff mandate and he didn’t meet it. With the Minnesota Vikings eliminated from playoff contention, Zimmer’s team prepares for a meaningless Week 18 game with their head coach focused on trying to save his job.

20. Cleveland Browns (LW: 18)

The Cleveland Browns are out of the playoff hunt and blame is going to fall on Baker Mayfield ‘s inability to become the franchise-caliber quarterback this franchise needs. It’s time for the front office to evaluate its potential quarterback options this offseason because it’s clear Mayfield hasn’t earned an extension. He proved that in a Week 17 loss to the Steelers.

19. Miami Dolphins (LW: 14)

The Miami Dolphins will have to choose between Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. Given the number of high-end quarterbacks expected to be available this spring, we don’t expect Miami’s front office will spend much time before making a decision.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 20)

Even to the casual observer, it quickly became evident in Week 16 that the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to get pushed around by the Kansas City Chiefs. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened. The Steelers are still floating at the .500 mark and have some playoff hopes following a Week 17 win over the Browns. But we’re not banking on it.

17. New Orleans Saints (LW: 18)

If Jameis Winston never suffers a torn ACL, the New Orleans Saints are locked into the playoffs. But thanks to Alvin Kamara and an elite defense, there is a path to the postseason for New Orleans. It won’t be easy, but Sean Payton will take it in Week 18.

16. Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 21)

The level of off-field issues the Las Vegas Raiders have dealt with this season is unprecedented. Yet, here they are with a win-and-in matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. Allegiant Stadium will be chaotic and the Raiders’ leadership should have everyone focused, but this will all come down to execution and talent.

15. Baltimore Ravens (LW: 16)

Considering all the Baltimore Ravens injuries this season, it’s remarkable they even have a slim shot at the playoffs entering Week 18. Most teams who’ve experienced the same number of losses to key players would be far lower in the NFL power rankings, making all of this a credit to John Harbaugh.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 15)

Few expected the Philadelphia Eagles to be a playoff team this season but they’ve done it. This team certainly seems destined for a quick boot out of the postseason, but they are playing with house money at this point. It was always about 2022 and the fact that the Eagles are in the playoffs with three first-round picks makes this their dream outcome.

13. San Francisco 49ers (LW: 13)

Rookie Trey Lance showed some impressive tools in his second start, generating debate about who will start for the San Francisco 49ers. With Kyle Shanahan making all the decisions, it will be Jimmy Garoppolo under center. But one thing is for certain, San Francisco’s future looks bright with Lance at quarterback.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 12)

It all comes down to Sunday Night Football in Week 18, the last game of the 2021 NFL regular season. If the Los Angeles Chargers win, they make the playoffs and become a sneaky pick for a first-round upset. But we’ve seen this team fall short in big moments time and time again. The time is now to end that narrative.

11. New England Patriots (LW: 10)

The New England Patriots’ approach to winning games could result in a Wild Card round victory, but that’s this team’s realistic ceiling. While early postseason exits are typically disappointing, fans would certainly take it considering the long-term promise this roster is showing.

10. Indianapolis Colts (LW: 5)

Can the Indianapolis Colts trust Carson Wentz with the game on the line in the playoffs? They will do everything in their power to have Jonathan Taylor and the defense carry them to victory, but winning games ultimately falls on the quarterback. How far people think the Colts go says everything about their view of Wentz.

9. Tennessee Titans (LW: 9)

The first-round bye means far more for the Tennessee Titans than home-field advantage. An additional week of rest means Derrick Henry returns much closer to 100% and it holds a similar weight for Julio Jones. Getting both stars back unlocks a version of Ryan Tannehill we haven’t seen in months. This isn’t an elite team, but it can still be very dangerous to the AFC contenders.

8. Dallas Cowboys (LW: 1)

It’s the Jekyll and Hyde Dallas Cowboys. Trevon Diggs is an interception machine, but he’s also responsible for allowing over 1,000 receiving yards in coverage this season. Offensively, Dak Prescott and Co. fluctuate from being the best NFL offense to a unit that can’t pass the 50-yard line. But the biggest X-factor in the playoffs is Mike McCarthy and that likely scares fans in Texas.

7. Arizona Cardinals (LW: 11)

Which version of the Arizona Cardinals will we see in the playoffs? If it’s the team that started 10-2 and later beat the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, this is the dark horse Super Bowl pick. But if the Cardinals perform at the levels we saw against the Lions and Colts, there will be questions to answer once the Cards are knocked out in the first round.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 3)

The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC West champions, they are the wild card in the NFL playoffs. Patrick Mahomes can almost single-handedly carry a team to a Super Bowl and its made even easier if the defense makes some plays. But this hot-and-cold team on both sides of the ball will also run the risk of a first-round playoff exit.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 8)

There is nothing left for the Cincinnati Bengals to prove. They destroyed the Baltimore Ravens twice, crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers and won the AFC North with a wild second-half comeback over the Chiefs. An offense with Joe Burrow , Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can compete with any AFC contender in a shootout.

4. Buffalo Bills (LW: 6)

The most dangerous thing in the playoffs is a quarterback who can take over a game. Josh Allen is volatile and that makes the Buffalo Bills a risky Super Bowl pick. But when he plays at that MVP-caliber level, especially when this defense shuts down the opponents’ passing attack, Allen is capable of beating anyone in a single game.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 4)

Betting against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a massive gamble for anyone. As the NFL playoffs showed last year, this team is just different in winner-take-all games. But the Buccaneers have lost Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin, massive blows to their receiving corps. Pair that with questions on defense , this team isn’t quite as good as the Super Bowl champion roster.

2. Los Angeles Rams (LW: 7)

It’s a big jump up the NFL power rankings for the Los Angeles Rams. But there’s reason to believe in this team as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They have the defense to cause problems for the likes of the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers paired with an offense that can compete with the Dallas Cowboys. There are flaws, but Los Angeles belongs right in the conversation with the best NFL teams this season.

1. Green Bay Packers (LW: 2)

The Green Bay Packers have everything going for them. Two weeks of rest for Aaron Rodgers means his foot should be in great shape for the divisional round of the playoffs at Lambeau Field. When Rodgers steps onto Lambeau Field for that game, he might also be joined by All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari, star cornerback Jaire Alexander and slot receiver Randall Cobb. Great coaching, the NFL MVP at quarterback and a top-10 defense, this is the best NFL team in the playoffs.

