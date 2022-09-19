ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

I Didn’t Come Out Until I Was 34 & Married — But That Doesn’t Make Me Any Less Bisexual

By Shannon Brugh
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago

This is the story I’ve been too nervous to write for 25 years. And this is the story I have to write because it’s the story so many people live but are too afraid to tell: I’m bisexual. I always have been — I remember having crushes on girls as early as age 9 — but I didn’t know that was a thing for a very long time. I didn’t know I could like girls for a very long time. And even after I knew, it didn’t quite occur to me that I did.

At 34, I finally told my parents that I had had a girlfriend when I was 19. It took me 15 years to tell them. Why is that? My parents raised me to be open-minded, to be kind, to be loving, and when all else failed, to be tolerant. I wasn’t raised in a hateful home, and I wasn’t raised in a home that told me I had to be straight. But I also wasn’t raised in a time that overtly offered alternatives. Nobody ever talked about what to do if I was queer. Nobody ever approached a discussion like that with me. And I don’t blame my parents one bit. I’m sure it never occurred to them. It still doesn’t occur to a great many open-minded, loving parents.

I think a lot of parents assume they’ll know. That if their child has queer tendencies, they’ll be aware of it. But that’s not how it works. It’s not always gay or straight, one or the other. I did like boys. I dated boys; I talked about boys; I thought about boys. But I thought about girls, too. I just didn’t talk about that part. I didn’t think I should. I assumed that everybody had those thoughts and that we weren’t supposed to discuss them.

There were very few kids who were out when I was in high school in Northern Idaho in the mid-’90s. Those who were had to deal with a lot of prejudice and hatred and ignorance. I was friends with a few kids who were out, but I was a white, middle class girl who dated boys, and I didn’t think the abuse my friends suffered really had much to do with me. I supported them and defended them, certainly, but I could have tried harder. I should have tried harder. I wish I had tried harder. I could just as easily have been defending myself.

It wasn’t until I was in college and met L that it occurred to me that I had genuine attractions to girls, too. L and I lived in the same dorms, and we clicked immediately. She was smart, witty, kind and beautiful, and I enjoyed her company. We became friends, then close friends, and we spent much of our time together. We’d walk each other to class and eat our meals together in the cafeteria and spend evenings watching movies in each other’s dorm rooms. I was dating boys here and there, so she assumed (as did I) that I was straight. But I knew she was gay. It took a while for her to tell me, and I could tell she was scared when she did, but it wasn’t a surprise.

As we continued to spend time together, I began to notice I was attracted to her. I wanted to find reasons to be close to her, to touch her, and she seemed to feel the same way. We began to sit closer and playfully tickle or hold hands as we walked around campus. Then we began to snuggle when we watched movies, wrapping our arms around each other, heads on each other’s chests. One night, we lay on her bed, arms around each other. My head was on L’s chest and I noticed her heart beating quickly. Mine was doing the same and I looked up at her, smiling. Before I realized what I was doing, I kissed her. It wasn’t planned — it just happened. She kissed me back — a soft, sweet, slow kiss — and when I pulled away, she looked shocked. I smiled at her and said, “Oops?” and put my hand to her face. She closed her eyes, but she was anxious. She didn’t look as happy as I felt.

I was the only person on campus who openly knew that L was gay, and she thought I was just testing the waters. Which I was, I suppose. But it wasn’t out of curiosity. It was out of genuine emotion. I cared for her. I was attracted to her. It took a long time for me to explain it all, to convince L that I wasn’t just playing around, and we began dating. Eventually, we moved in together, with our relationship lasting nearly two years.

It wasn’t perfect. Our closest friends knew about us, but she was terrified to tell anyone else. She was petrified of what they would think of her, what they would think of me and how everyone would react. Our friends were loving and supportive, if surprised, and for the most part treated us exactly as they always had. But everyone else was different. L didn’t want to tell anyone outside of our close circle. She didn’t want anyone to know about us. Once, when we went to an Ani DiFranco concert in Seattle, she wouldn’t hold my hand, despite being surrounded by queer couples. The whole thing baffled me. I didn’t quite know what to do with myself.

Still, I followed her example and I didn’t tell my parents. L didn’t want me to. In fact, I never told them until a political discussion led to my desire to point out that I was part of the group that needed defending. That I was other, too. I was terrified. After 15 years, finding a way to gracefully bring it up was wildly un graceful. There’s no easy way to say, “Hey, remember that friend of mine that I was always talking about my freshman and sophomore years in college? Yeah… we were totally f***ing. And I loved her.” It’s just not really something that works easily into conversation. And frankly, I was still worried — after all that time — about what kind of reaction I’d get from my parents. It’s strange being an in-between. It makes people uncomfortable. But I’ve managed to avoid most of the hard stuff because I haven’t talked about it with anyone that might flinch.

I’ve always been assumed as straight because, to most people, I always have been. Today, I’m married to a man. I have two biological children with him. I had boyfriends all throughout high school and some of college. A lot of people never knew about L because she didn’t want anyone to know. So I did what she asked.

But it made me feel false. I am probably more heterosexual than homosexual — I’d likely be a two on the oh-so-famous Kinsey sexuality scale — but I don’t fall neatly into the gay or the straight box. And that’s the thing about the inability to put people into the properly defined box — it terrifies people. For whatever reason, there’s this desperate desire to be able to categorize. Woman or man, gay or straight. Anything or anyone in the middle freaks everyone out.

But so few of us live in absolutes. The majority of us live somewhere in the gray area. The gray area is what makes us interesting. It’s what makes us unpredictable and beautiful and complex. This desire to shove everyone in one box or another makes everything harder. What would happen if we left a little wiggle room for everyone? What would happen if we opened up the possibility of other to everyone? What would happen if we stopped talking to our children in gender normative and heteronormative ways? What if we stopped assuming what people’s lives should look like? What if we just let people be and swam around in the Walt Whitman-ness of it all? After all, we contain multitudes.

I worry that it will never happen. People are so uncomfortable with ambiguity and the unknown. But I want to see it happen. I talk to my kids about loving whomever they want, and when they get a little older, I’ll tell them it’s OK to be attracted to men or women or both, like me. I honestly don’t know if my parents will be comfortable with that. I don’t know if they’re currently comfortable with their child identifying as bisexual. I don’t know what most people will think. I know there will be some trolling and some hate language after this is published for all kinds of reasons. I know this. The gray area makes people uncomfortable. But it’s where we live. And it’s time to celebrate that.

A version of this story was published April 2016.

Before you go, check out the six types of orgasms you probably didn’t know you could have :
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBl29_0X0lauxW00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 10

Related
Scary Mommy

I Will Never Get Married Again

“I want to be married and have a few kids by the time I’m twenty-five,” I told my college roommate in the early ‘90s as I watched her dry her hair. I was taking a drag of my Parliament 100s thinking, I still have five years. I...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ani Difranco
Aabha Gopan

Family asks money from gay son after they disowned him

Stories of disownment after a person comes out as gay or lesbian aren’t new. This can have a severe impact on the disowned person’s feelings. Also, they may experience sadness, anger, confusion, frustration, and other intense emotions.
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Has to Look Up Her Kids’ Slang Words on Urban Dictionary & Moms of Teens Can Relate!

You’ll never forget the first time it happens to you. You’re minding your own business, enjoying still being young and in your prime, when you hear it: a new slang word. Maybe it’s just a fluke — nope, there it is again. First, it’s on TikTok. Then your own child starts saying it. And you have no idea what it means. Let’s all take a moment of silence for our youth. Even cool celebrities go through this. Mom boss and actress Reese Witherspoon recently posted about having to look up her kids’ slang words on Urban Dictionary, and it is...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#United Nations#Gay Men#Sex#Bisexual Men#Racism
Scary Mommy

From The Confessional: ‘I’d Rather Chew Off My Own Arm Than Have Another Child’

There are plenty of thorny topics in parenting. Topics you might think about all the time... even if you don’t feel comfortable talking about them with others. For many people, trying for another kid falls into this category. (Of course, that doesn’t usually stop nosy people from asking!) Maybe you thought you were a “one and done” family, but you’re starting to change your mind. Maybe two kids are overwhelming enough, and you’re not sure anymore about going for a third. Maybe you’ve always wanted several kids, but are struggling with secondary infertility. And of course, maybe you’re simply not sure what to think at all.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

This Stepmother Doesn’t Think Her Husband is Treating Their Kids Equally & Reddit is Pointing a Finger Right Back at Her

A stepmom turned to Reddit’s “AITA” forum to find out who was in the wrong in an argument between herself and her husband David — and it became quickly clear whose side everyone was on. She began by explaining that she’s been married to her husband for five years and they have a blended family of her daughter Amy, 21, and his daughter Erin, 21.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Parents Accuse Me of Favoring My In-Laws—They’re Probably Right

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m struggling with what to tell my parents when they pester me about why my husband and I don’t bring our two young kids (3 and 5) to visit them more than once or twice a year. We all used to live in the same metro area, but a few months before our first child was born, my parents moved into a luxury full-service retirement facility almost four hours away. It’s so expensive, we’ll be lucky if they leave enough to cremate them. And far from enjoying themselves, they do nothing but complain about the demanding and bigoted old rich folks who populate the place.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Penned It

Dealing with A cheating Boyfriend

When you find out your boyfriend's been cheating on you, it can be hard to know how to handle the situation. You might feel like you're going crazy and that you'll never be able to trust anyone again. It's normal to feel hurt, angry, and confused. And while it can be tempting to try to seek revenge or make the other person feel as bad as you do, this is not a healthy way to cope with the situation. But there is a way to move past this and find love again—and it's not as hard as you think. I know, I know: it seems like there's no way to deal with a cheating boyfriend. It hurts too much. You're angry and sad, and the idea of moving on seems impossible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Aabha Gopan

Woman exposes 'bad' father to his new in-laws

Childhood experiences and memories have a lasting impact on the child. As a result, the effects of the actions of bad parents can have an influence on children even after they have grown up. Such children are vulnerable to relationship troubles, depression, anxiety, and aggression.
Psych Centra

Should You Forgive a Friend Who Has Hurt You Deeply?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Forgiving a friend may not be easy, but it could be good for your mental health. There’s no sugar coating it: it...
RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

I’m Head-Over-Heels For My New Fiancé. For My Daughter, It’s More Complicated.￼

I had been separated from the father of my kids for a year when I met, and quietly began a long-distance relationship with my now-fiancé, Sean. I had expected the two-home transition to break the hearts of my 5- and 7-year-old children, but to my surprise, they were mostly unfazed by the change, maybe even grateful for it. Coparenting had its fits and starts but, for the most part, everything was going relatively well.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

SheKnows

68K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy