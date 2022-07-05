The complete Pokemon Go Pokedex and how to evolve everything in it

The Pokemon Go Pokedex continues expanding with each update, and is now closing in on the main Pokemon games in the series. We now have Pokemon from Gens 1-8 available to catch in Pokemon Go , and although there are still some gaps in the selections from Gens 4-8 we are seeing more of these 'mon being added through ongoing events. We also know that Gen 9 is due to launch in late 2022, so it's likely we'll see further entries from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arriving on the Pokemon Go scene in 2023, but of course that's still a way off. For now, our complete Pokemon Go Pokedex list contains every 'mon added to the game, including how to evolve those that have that capability.

It should also be noted that some of the Pokemon are only found in certain regions. Check out our Pokemon Go Regionals guide for all of the details on which Pokemon are found in other parts of the world.

From the Kanto region to Galar, here’s the full Pokemon Go Pokedex - so far. If you want to check out Gen 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 or 8 use these handy jump links:

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 2 - Johto Pokemon

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 3 - Hoenn Pokemon

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 4 - Sinnoh Pokemon

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 5 - Unova Pokemon

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 6 - Kalos Pokemon

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 7 - Alola Pokemon

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 8 - Galar Pokemon

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 1 - Kanto Pokemon

(Image credit: Niantic)

1. Bulbasaur (25 candy to evolve)

2. Ivysaur (100 candy to evolve)

3. Venusaur

4. Charmander (25 candy to evolve)

5. Charmeleon (100 candy to evolve)

6. Charizard

7. Squirtle (25 candy to evolve)

8. Wartortle (100 candy to evolve)

9. Blastoise

10. Caterpie (12 candy to evolve)

11. Metapod (50 candy to evolve)

12. Butterfree

13. Weedle (12 candy to evolve)

14. Kakuna (50 candy to evolve)

15. Beedrill

16. Pidgey (12 candy to evolve)

17. Pidgeotto (50 candy to evolve)

18. Pidgeot

19. Rattata (25 candy to evolve)

20. Raticate

21. Spearow (50 candy to evolve)

22. Fearow

23. Ekans (50 candy to evolve)

24. Arbok

25. Pikachu (50 candy to evolve)

26. Raichu

27. Sandshrew (50 candy to evolve)

28. Sandslash

29. Nidoran female (25 candy to evolve)

30. Nidorina (100 candy to evolve)

31. Nidoqueen

32. Nidoran male (25 candy to evolve)

33. Nidorino (100 candy to evolve)

34. Nikoking

35. Clefairy (50 candy to evolve)

36. Clefable

37. Vulpix (50 candy to evolve)

38. Ninetales

39. Jigglypuff (50 candy to evolve)

40. Wigglytuff

41. Zubat (50 candy to evolve)

42. Golbat

43. Oddish (25 candy to evolve)

44. Gloom (100 candy to evolve)

45. Vileplume

46. Paras (50 candy to evolve)

47. Parasect

48. Venonat (50 candy to evolve)

49. Venomoth

50. Diglett (50 candy to evolve)

51. Dugtrio

52. Meowth (50 candy to evolve)

53. Persian

54. Psyduck (50 candy to evolve)

55. Golduck

56. Mankey (50 candy to evolve)

57. Primeape

58. Growlithe (50 candy to evolve)

59. Arcanine

60. Poliwag (25 candy to evolve)

61. Poliwhirl (100 candy to evolve)

62. Poliwrath

63. Abra (25 candy to evolve)

64. Kadabra (100 candy or trade to evolve)

65. Alakazam

66. Machop (25 candy to evolve)

67. Machoke (100 candy or trade to evolve)

68. Machamp

69. Bellsprout (25 candy to evolve)

70. Weepinbell (100 candy to evolve)

71. Victreebel

72. Tentacool (50 candy to evolve)

73. Tentacruel

74. Geodude (25 candy to evolve)

75. Graveler (100 candy or trade to evolve)

76. Golem

77. Ponyta (50 candy to evolve)

78. Rapidash

79. Slowpoke (50 candy to evolve)

80. Slowbro

81. Magnemite (50 candy to evolve)

82. Magneton

83. Farfetch'd

84. Doduo (50 candy to evolve)

85. Dodrio

86. Seel (50 candy to evolve)

87. Dewgong

88. Grimer (50 candy to evolve)

89. Muk

90. Shellder (50 candy to evolve)

91. Cloyster

92. Gastly (25 candy to evolve)

93. Haunter (100 candy or trade to evolve)

94. Gengar

95. Onix

96. Drowzee (50 candy to evolve)

97. Hypno

98. Krabby (50 candy to evolve)

99. Kingler

100. Voltorb (50 candy to evolve)

101. Electrode

102. Eggecute (50 candy to evolve)

103. Exeggutor

104. Cubone (50 candy to evolve)

105. Marowak

106. Hitmonlee

107. Hitmonchan

108. Lickitung

109. Koffing (50 candy to evolve)

110. Weezing

111. Rhyhorn (50 candy to evolve)

112. Rhydon

113. Chansey

114. Tangela

115. Kangaskhan

116. Horsea (50 candy to evolve)

117. Seadra

118. Goldeen (50 candy to evolve)

119. Seaking

120. Staryu (50 candy to evolve)

121. Starmie

122. Mr. Mime

123. Scyther

124. Jynx

125. Electabuzz

126. Magma

127. Pinsir

128. Tauros

129. Magikarp (400 candy to evolve)

130. Gyarados

131. Lapras

132. Ditto

133. Eevee (25 candy to evolve)

134. Vaporeon

135. Jolteon

136. Flareon

137. Porygon

138. Omanyte (50 candy to evolve)

139. Omastar

140. Kabuto (50 candy to evolve)

141. Kabutops

142. Aerodactyl

143. Snorlax

144. Articuno

145. Zapdos

146. Moltres

147. Dratini (25 candy to evolve)

148. Dragonair (100 candy to evolve)

149. Dragonite

150. Mewtwo

151. Mew

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 2 - Johto Pokemon

(Image credit: Niantic)

In Gen 2, 100 new Pokemon were added to the Pokemon Go Pokedex. Some of the Pokemon from the Johto region, like Scizor and Steelix, are evolutions from the Kanto region. Johto also introduced “baby” Pokemon, which are ‘mon that are pre-evolutions of other Pokemon but can evolve into Pokemon that have already been introduced.

However, the biggest addition from the Gen 2 games was the implementation of the Dark and Steel-type. Both types changed the game and are parts of some of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise.

Here’s the full Pokemon Go Gen 2 list:

152. Chikorita (25 candy to evolve)

153. Bayleef (100 candy to evolve)

154. Meganium

155. Cyndaquil (25 candy to evolve)

156. Quilava (100 candy to evolve)

157. Typhlosion

158. Totodile (25 candy to evolve)

159. Croconaw (100 candy to evolve)

160. Feraligatr

161. Sentret (25 candy to evolve)

162. Furret

163. Hoothoot (50 candy to evolve)

164. Noctowl

165. Ledyba (25 candy to evolve)

166. Ledian

167. Spinarak (50 candy to evolve)

168. Ariados

169. Crobat (evolves using 100 Zubat candies on Golbat)

170. Chinchou (50 candy to evolve)

171. Lanturn

172. Pichu (25 candy to evolve)

173. Cleffa (25 candy to evolve)

174. Igglybuff (25 candy to evolve)

175. Togepi (50 candy to evolve)

176. Togetic

177. Natu (50 candy to evolve)

178. Xatu

179. Mareep (25 candy to evolve)

180. Flaaffy (100 candy to evolve)

181. Ampharos

182. Bellossom (evolves using 100 Oddish candy and a Sun Stone from Gloom)

183. Marill (25 candy to evolve)

184. Azumarill

185. Sudowoodo

186. Politoed (Use 100 Poliwag candy and a King's Rock on Poliwhirl)

187. Hoppip (25 candy to evolve)

188. Skiploom (100 candy to evolve)

189. Jumpluff

190. Aipom

191. Sunkern (50 candy and a Sun Stone to evolve)

192. Sunflora

193. Yanma

194. Wooper (50 candy to evolve)

195. Quagsire

196. Espeon (evolve from Eevee)

197. Umbreon (evolve from Eevee)

198. Murkrow

199. Slowking (evolve using King's Rock and 50 Slowpoke candy from Slowpoke)

200. Misdreavus

201. Unown

202. Wobboffet

203. Girafarig

204. Pineco (50 candy to evolve)

205. Forretress

206. Dunsparce

207. Gligar

208. Steelix (use Metal Coat and 50 Onix candy to evolve from Onix)

209. Snubbull (50 candy to evolve)

210. Granbull

211. Qwilfish

212. Scizor (use Metal Coat and 50 Scyther candy to evolve from Scyther)

213. Shuckle

214. Heracross

215. Sneasel

216. Teddiursa (50 candy to evolve)

217. Ursaring

218. Slugma (50 candy to evolve)

219. Magcargo

220. Swinub (50 candy to evolve)

221. Piloswine

222. Corsola

223. Remoraid (50 candy to evolve)

224. Octillery

225. Delibird

226. Mantine

227. Skarmory

228. Houndour (50 candy to evolve)

229. Houndoom

230. Kingdra (use Dragon Scale and 100 Horsea candy to evolve from Seadra)

231. Phanpy (50 candy to evolve)

232. Donphan

233. Porygon (use Up-grade and 50 Porygon candy to evolve from Porygon)

234. Stantler

235. Smeargle

236. Tyrogue (25 candy to evolve into Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee or Hitmontop)

237. Hitmontop

238. Smoochum (25 candy to evolve)

239. Elekid (25 candy to evolve)

240. Magby (25 candy to evolve)

241. Miltank

242. Blissey

243. Raikou

244. Entei

245. Suicune

246. Larvitar (25 candy to evolve)

247. Pupitar (100 candy to evolve)

248. Tyranitar

249. Lugia

250. Ho-Oh

251. Celebi

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 3 - Hoenn Pokemon

(Image credit: Niantic)

Gen 3 gave trainers more Pokemon and some of the most powerful Legendaries in the franchise. However, not all Gen 3 Pokemon have been released, namely Kecleon.

Here’s every Gen 3 Pokemon in Pokemon Go including their evolution methods and how much candy evolutions take.

252. Treecko (25 candy to evolve)

253. Grovyle (100 candy to evolve)

254. Sceptile

255. Torchic (25 candy to evolve)

256. Combusken (100 candy to evolve)

257. Blaziken

258. Mudkip (25 candy to evolve)

259. Marshtomp (100 candy to evolve)

260. Swampert

261. Poochyena (50 candy to evolve)

262. Mightyena

263. Zigzagoon (50 candy to evolve)

264. Linoone

265. Wurmple (25 candy to evolve into Cascoon or Silcoon)

266. Silcoon (50 candy to evolve)

267. Beautifly

268. Cascoon (50 candy to evolve)

269. Dustox

270. Lotad (25 candy to evolve)

271. Lombre (100 candy to evolve)

272. Ludicolo

273. Seedot (25 candy to evolve)

274. Nuzleaf (100 candy to evolve)

275. Shiftry

276. Taillow (50 candy to evolve)

277. Swellow

278. Wingull (50 candy to evolve)

279. Pelipper

280. Ralts (25 candy to evolve)

281. Kirlia (100 candy to evolve)

282. Gardevoir

283. Surskit (25 candy to evolve)

284. Masquerain

285. Shroomish (50 candy to evolve)

286. Breloom

287. Slakoth (25 candy to evolve)

288. Vigoroth (100 candy to evolve)

289. Slaking

290. Nincada (50 candy to evolve)

291. Ninjask

292. Shedinja

293. Whismur (25 candy to evolve)

294. Loudred (100 candy to evolve)

295. Exploud

296. Makuhita (50 candy to evolve)

297. Hariyama

298. Azurill (25 candy to evolve to Marill)

299. Nosepass

300. Skitty (50 candy to evolve)

301. Delcatty

302. Sableye

303. Mawile

304. Aron (25 candy to evolve)

305. Lairon (100 candy to evolve)

306. Aggron

307. Meditite

308. Medicham

309. Electrike (50 candy to evolve)

310. Manectric

311. Plusle

312. Minun

313. Volbeat

314. Illumise

315. Roselia

316. Gulpin (50 candy to evolve)

317. Swalot

318. Carvanha

319. Sharpedo

320. Wailmer (400 candy to evolve)

321. Wailord

322. Numel (50 candy to evolve)

323. Camerupt

324. Torkoal

325. Spoink (50 candy to evolve)

326. Grumpig

327. Spinda

328. Trapinch (25 candy to evolve)

329. Vibrava (100 candy to evolve)

330. Flygon

331. Cacnea (50 candy to evolve)

332. Cacturne

333. Swablu (400 candy to evolve)

334. Altaria

335. Zangoose

336. Seviper

337. Lunatone

338. Solrock

339. Barboach (50 candy to evolve)

340. Whiscash

341. Corphish (50 candy to evolve)

342. Crawdaunt

343. Baltoy (50 candy to evolve)

344. Claydol

345. Lileep (50 candy to evolve)

346. Cradily

347. Anorith (50 candy to evolve)

348. Armaldo

349. Feebas (100 candy and 20km walking to evolve)

350. Milotic

351. Castform

352. Kecleon - NOT YET RELEASED

353. Shuppet (50 candy to evolve)

354. Banette

355. Duskull (50 candy to evolve)

356. Dusclops

357. Tropius

358. Chimecho

359. Absol

360. Wynaut (25 candy to evolve into Wobbuffet)

361. Snorunt (50 candy to evolve)

362. Glalie

363. Spheal (25 candy to evolve)

364. Sealeo (100 candy to evolve)

365. Walrein

366. Clamperl (50 candy to evolve into Huntail or Gorebyss)

367. Huntail

368. Gorebyss

369. Relicanth

370. Luvdisc

371. Bagon (25 candy to evolve)

372. Shelgon (100 candy to evolve)

373. Salamence

374. Beldum (25 candy to evolve)

375. Metang (100 candy to evolve)

376. Metagross

377. Regirock

378. Regice

379. Registeel

380. Latias

381. Latios

382. Kyogre

383. Groudon

384. Rayquaza

385. Jirachi

386. Deoxys

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 4 - Sinnoh Pokemon

(Image credit: Niantic)

A big part of the Sinnoh region was the addition of evolutions of past Pokemon. To get those evolutions, trainers will need a new item called the Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stone which you can learn about at that link.

It’s also the region with the most Legendary Pokemon, so there are plenty of carry-overs from past generations that trainers can enjoy. We've got the complete list of Pokemon in Gen 4 below.

387. Turtwig (25 candy to evolve)

388. Grotle (100 candy to evolve)

389. Torterra

390. Chimchar (25 candy to evolve)

391. Monferno (100 candy to evolve)

392. Infernape

393. Piplup (25 candy to evolve)

394. Prinplup (100 candy to evolve)

395. Empoleon

396. Starly (25 candy to evolve)

397. Staravia (100 candy to evolve)

398. Staraptor

399. Bidoof (50 candy to evolve)

400. Bibarel

401. Kricketot (50 candy to evolve)

402. Kricketune

403. Shinx (25 candy to evolve)

404. Luxio (100 candy to evolve)

405. Luxray

406. Budew (25 candy to evolve into Roselia)

407. Roserade (evolves from Roselia with 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

408. Cranidos (50 candy to evolve)

409. Rampardos

410. Shieldon (50 candy to evolve)

411. Bastiodon

412. Burmy (50 candy to evolve)

413. Wormadam (evolves from female Burmy)

414. Mothim (evolves from male Burmy)

415. Combee (50 candy to evolve a female Combee)

416. Vespiqueen

417. Pachirisu

418. Buizel (50 candy to evolve)

419. Floatzel

420. Cherubi (50 candy to evolve)

421. Cherrim

422. Shellos (50 candy to evolve)

423. Gastrodon

424. Ambipom (evolves from Aipom with 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

425. Drifloon (50 candy to evolve)

426. Drifblim

427. Buneary (50 candy to evolve)

428. Lopunny

429. Mismaguis (evolves from Misdreavus with 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

430. Honchkrow (evolves from Murkrow with 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

431. Glameow (50 candy to evolve)

432. Purugly

433. Chingling (50 candy to evolve into Chimecho)

434. Stunky (50 candy to evolve)

435. Skuntank

436. Bronzor (50 candy to evolve)

437. Bronzong

438. Bonsly (50 candy and walk 15km as Buddy to evolve into Sudowoodo)

439. Mime Jr. (50 candy and walk 15km as Buddy to evolve into Mr. Mime)

440. Happiny (25 candy and walk 15km as Buddy to evolve into Chansey)

441. Chatot

442. Spiritomb

443. Gible (25 candy to evolve)

444. Gabite (100 candy to evolve)

445. Garchomp

446. Munchlax (50 candy to evolve into Snorlax)

447. Riolu (50 candy to evolve)

448. Lucario

449. Hippopotas (50 candy to evolve)

450. Hippowdon

451. Skorupi (50 candy to evolve)

452. Drapion

453. Croagunk (50 candy to evolve)

454. Toxicroak

455. Carnivine

456. Finneon (50 candy to evolve)

457. Lumineon

458. Mantyke (50 candy to evolve into Mantine)

459. Snover (50 candy to evolve)

460. Abomasnow

461. Weavile (evolves from Sneasel using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

462. Magnezone (evolves from Magneton using 100 candy and a Magnetic Lure)

463. Lickilicky (evolves from Lickitung using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

464. Rhyperior (evolves from Rhydon using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

465. Tangrowth (evolves from Tangela using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

466. Electivire (evolves from Electabuzz using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

467. Magmortar (evolves from Magmar using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

468. Togekiss (evolves from Togetic using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

469. Yanmega (evolves from Yanma using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

470. Leafeon (evolves from Eevee using 25 candy and a Grassy Lure)

471. Glaceon (evolves from Eevee using 25 candy and a Mossy Lure)

472. Gliscor (evolves from Gligar using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

473. Mamoswine (evolves from Piloswine using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

474. Porygon-Z (evolves from Porygon2 using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

475. Gallade (evolves from male Kirlia using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

476. Probopass (evolves from Nosepass using 100 candy and a Magnetic Lure)

477. Dusknoir (evolves from Dusclops using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

478. Froslass (evolves from female Snorunt using 100 candy and a Sinnoh Stone)

479. Rotom - (only Wash Rotom is available)

480. Uxie

481. Mesprit

482. Azelf

483. Dialga

484. Palkia

485. Heatran

486. Regigigas

487. Giratina

488. Cresselia

489. Phione - NOT AVAILABLE

490. Manaphy - NOT AVAILABLE

491. Darkrai

492. Shaymin

493. Arceus - NOT AVAILABLE

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 5 - Unova Pokemon

(Image credit: Niantic)

More than 100 Pokemon from the Unova region have been added to Pokemon Go so far. While there are still some Legendaries missing, a lot of the Gen 5 ‘mon are available in a myriad of ways.

With the introduction of Gen 5 to Pokemon Go was the addition of another evolutionary stone, the Pokemon Go Unova Stone . Like the Sinnoh Stone, these special stone helps certain species evolve.

As more Pokemon from this region are added, this Pokedex will be updated.

494. Victini

495. Snivy (25 candy to evolve)

496. Servine (100 candy to evolve)

497. Serperior

498. Tepig (25 candy to evolve)

499. Pignite (100 candy to evolve)

500. Emboar

501. Oshawott (25 candy to evolve)

502. Dewott (100 candy to evolve)

503. Samurott

504. Patrat (50 candy to evolve)

505. Watchog

506. Lillipup (25 candy to evolve)

507. Herdier (100 candy to evolve)

508. Stoutland

509. Purrloin (50 candy to evolve)

510. Liepard

511. Pansage (50 candy + Unova Stone to evolve)

512. Simisage

513. Pansear (50 candy + Unova Stone to evolve)

514. Simisear

515. Panpour (50 candy + Unova Stone to evolve)

516. Simipour

517. Munna (50 candy + Unova Stone to evolve)

518. Musharna

519. Pidove (12 candy to evolve)

520. Tranquill (50 candy to evolve)

521. Unfezant

522. Blitzle (50 candy to evolve)

523. Zebstrika

524. Roggenrola (50 candy to evolve)

525. Boldore (200 candy or trade to evolve)

526. Gigalith

527. Woobat (50 candy + walk 1 km as Buddy to evolve)

528. Swoobat

529. Drilbur (50 candy to evolve)

530. Excadrill

531. Audino

532. Timburr (50 candy to evolve)

533. Gurdurr (200 candy or trade to evolve)

534. Conkeldurr

535. Tympole (25 candy to evolve)

536. Palpitoad (100 candy to evolve)

537. Seismitoad

538. Throh

539. Sawk

540. Sewaddle (25 candy to evolve)

541. Swadloon (100 candy to evolve)

542. Leavanny

543. Venipede (25 candy to evolve)

544. Whirlipede (100 candy to evolve)

545. Scolipede

546. Cottonee (50 candy + Sun Stone to evolve)

547. Whimsicott

548. Petilil (50 candy + Sun Stone to evolve)

549. Lilligant

550. Basculin

551. Sandile (25 candy to evolve)

552. Krokorok (100 candy to evolve)

553. Krookodile

554. Darumaka (50 candy to evolve)

555. Darmanitan

556. Maractus

557. Dwebble (50 candy to evolve)

558. Crustle

559. Scraggy (50 candy to evolve)

560. Scrafty

561. Sigilyph

562. Yamask (50 candy to evolve)

563. Cofagrigus

564. Tirtouga (50 candy to evolve)

565. Carracosta

566. Archen (50 candy to evolve)

567. Archeops

568. Trubbish (50 candy to evolve)

569. Garbodor

570. Zorua - NOT AVAILABLE

571. Zoroark - NOT AVAILABLE

572. Minccino (50 candy + Unova Stone to evolve)

573. Cinccino

574. Gothita (25 candy to evolve)

575. Gothorita (100 candy to evolve)

576. Gothitelle

577. Solosis (25 candy to evolve)

578. Duosion (100 candy to evolve)

579. Reuniclus

580. Ducklett (50 candy to evolve)

581. Swanna

582. Vanillite (25 candy to evolve)

583. Vanillish (100 candy to evolve)

584. Vanilluxe

585. Deerling (50 candy to evolve)

586. Sawsbuck

587. Emolga

588. Karrablast (200 candy or trade to evolve)

589. Escavalier

590. Foongus (50 candy to evolve)

591. Amoonguss

592. Frillish (50 candy to evolve)

593. Jellicent

594. Alomomola

595. Joltik (50 candy to evolve)

596. Galvantula

597. Ferroseed (50 candy to evolve)

598. Ferrothorn

599. Klink (25 candy to evolve)

600. Klang (100 candy to evolve)

601. Klinklang

602. Tynamo (25 candy to evolve)

603. Eelektrik (100 candy + Unova Stone to evolve)

604. Eelektross

605. Elgyem (50 candy to evolve)

606. Beheeyem

607. Litwick (25 candy to evolve)

608. Lampent (100 candy to evolve)

609. Chandelure

610. Axew (25 candy to evolve)

611. Fraxure (100 candy to evolve)

612. Haxorus

613. Cubchoo (50 candy to evolve)

614. Beartic

615. Cryogonal

616. Shelmet (200 candy or trade to evolve)

617. Accelgor

618. Stunfisk

619. Mienfoo (50 candy to evolve)

620. Mienshao

621. Druddigon

622. Golett (50 candy to evolve)

623. Golurk

624. Pawniard (50 candy to evolve)

625. Bisharp

626. Bouffalant

627. Rufflet (50 candy to evolve)

628. Braviary

629. Vullaby (50 candy to evolve)

630. Mandibuzz

631. Heatmor

632. Durant

633. Deino (25 candy to evolve)

634. Zweilous (100 candy to evolve)

635. Hydreigon

636. Larvesta - NOT AVAILABLE

637. Volcarona - NOT AVAILABLE

638. Cobalion

639. Terrakion

640. Virizion

641. Tornadus

642. Thundurus

643. Reshiram

644. Zekrom

645. Landorus

646. Kyurem

647. Keldeo - NOT AVAILABLE

648. Meloetta

649. Genesect

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 6 - Kalos Pokemon

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Kalos region is the sixth region introduced in the Pokemon franchise and it’s most known for two things: the addition of the Fairy-type and the introduction of Mega Evolution.

While Mega Evolution is a huge new feature in Pokemon Go, these forms won’t be included in this Pokedex. Trainers can learn all there is to know about this new way to evolve in our Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions guide.

Here’s the full Gen 6 Pokedex and how to evolve them.

650. Chespin (25 candy to evolve)

651. Quilladin (100 candy to evolve)

652. Chesnaught

653. Fennekin (25 candy to evolve)

654. Braixen (100 candy to evolve)

655. Delphox

656. Froakie (25 candy to evolve)

657. Frogadier (100 candy to evolve)

658. Greninja

659. Bunnelby (50 candy to evolve)

660. Diggersby

661. Fletchling (25 candy to evolve)

662. Fletchinder (100 candy to evolve)

663. Talonflame

664. Scatterbug - NOT AVAILABLE

665. Spewpa - NOT AVAILABLE

666. Vivillon - NOT AVAILABLE

667. Litleo (50 candy to evolve)

668. Pyroar

669. Flabebe (25 candy to evolve)

670. Floette (100 candy and earn 20 hearts as Buddy to evolve)

671. Florges

672. Skiddo - NOT AVAILABLE

673. Gogoat - NOT AVAILABLE

674. Pancham (50 candy and catch 32 Dark-type Pokemon as Buddy to evolve)

675. Pangoro

676. Furfrou

677. Espurr (50 candy to evolve)

678. Meowstic

679. Honedge - NOT AVAILABLE

680. Doublade - NOT AVAILABLE

681. Aegislash - NOT AVAILABLE

682. Spritzee (50 candy and use 1 Incense while using as Buddy to evolve)

683. Aromatisse

684. Swirlix (50 candy and feed it 25 berries as Buddy to evolve)

685. Slurpuff

686. Inkay (50 candy and position phone upside down to evolve)

687. Malamar

688. Binacle (50 candy to evolve)

689. Barbaracle

690. Skrelp (50 candy to evolve)

691. Dragalge

692. Clauncher (50 candy to evolve)

693. Clawitzer

694. Helioptile (50 candy + Sun Stone to evolve)

695. Heliolisk

696. Tyrunt

697. Tyrantrum

698. Amaura

699. Aurorus

700. Sylveon (use 25 candy on Eevee and earn 70 hearts while using it as Buddy to evolve)

701. Hawlucha - NOT AVAILABLE

702. Dedenne

703. Carbink - NOT AVAILABLE

704. Goomy (25 candy to evolve)

705. Sliggoo (100 candy and has to be rainy or use Rain Lure to evolve)

706. Goodra

707. Klefki

708. Phantump (200 candy or trade to evolve)

709. Trevenent

710. Pumpkaboo (200 candy or trade to evolve)

711. Gourgeist

712. Bergmite (50 candy to evolve)

713. Avalugg

714. Noibat (400 candy to evolve)

715. Noivern

716. Xerneas

717. Yveltal

718. Zygarde - NOT AVAILABLE

719. Diancie - NOT AVAILABLE

720. Hoopa

721. Volcanion - NOT AVAILABLE

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 7 - Alola Pokemon

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Alola region change the Pokemon franchise with the introduction of regional variants. These variants change older Pokemon in look and often typing. While their original species originate from other regions, we’ll include them in the generation that introduced them.

Here’s the Gen 7 Pokedex with how to evolve them.

Alola Regional Forms

Alolan Rattata (25 candy to evolve)

Alolan Raticate

Alolan Sandshrew (25 candy to evolve)

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Vulpix (50 candy to evolve)

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Exeggutor (available in Raids)

Alolan Raichu (available in Raids)

Alolan Diglett (50 candy to evolve)

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth (50 candy to evolve)

Alolan Persian

Alolan Geodude (25 candy to evolve)

Alolan Graveler (100 candy or trade to evolve)

Alolan Golem

Alolan Grimer (50 candy to evolve)

Alolan Muk

Alolan Marowak (available in Raids)

722. Rowlet (25 candy to evolve)

723. Dartrix (100 candy to evolve)

724. Decidueye

725. Litten (25 candy to evolve)

726. Torracat (100 candy to evolve)

727. Incineroar

728. Popplio (25 candy to evolve)

729. Brionne (100 candy to evolve)

730. Primarina

731. Pikipek (25 candy to evolve)

732. Trumbeak (100 candy to evolve)

733. Toucannon

734. Yungoos (50 candy during the day to evolve)

735. Gumshoos

736. Grubbin - NOT AVAILABLE

737. Charjabug - NOT AVAILABLE

738. Vikavolt - NOT AVAILABLE

739. Crabrawler - NOT AVAILABLE

740. Crabominable - NOT AVAILABLE

741. Oricorio

742. Cutifefly - NOT AVAILABLE

743. Ribombee - NOT AVAILABLE

744. Rockruff (50 candy during day for Midday, 50 candy at night for Midnight)

745. Lycanroc

746. Wishiwashi - NOT AVAILABLE

747. Mareanie - NOT AVAILABLE

748. Toxapex - NOT AVAILABLE

749. Mudbray - NOT AVAILABLE

750. Mudsdale - NOT AVAILABLE

751. Dewpider (50 candy to evolve)

752. Araquanid

753. Fomantis (50 candy during the day to evolve)

754. Lurantis

755. Morelull - NOT AVAILABLE

756. Shiinotic - NOT AVAILABLE

757. Salandit (50 candy on female Salandit to evolve)

758. Salazzle

759. Stufful (400 candy to evolve)

760. Bewear

761. Bounsweet - NOT AVAILABLE

762. Steenee - NOT AVAILABLE

763. Tsareena - NOT AVAILABLE

764. Comfey

765. Oranguru

766. Passimian - NOT AVAILABLE

767. Wimpod

768. Golisopod

769. Sandygast - NOT AVAILABLE

770. Pallosand - NOT AVAILABLE

771. Pyukumuku - NOT AVAILABLE

772. Type: Null - NOT AVAILABLE

773. Silvally - NOT AVAILABLE

774. Minior - NOT AVAILABLE

775. Komala - NOT AVAILABLE

776. Turtonator - NOT AVAILABLE

777. Togedamaru - NOT AVAILABLE

778. Mimikyu - NOT AVAILABLE

779. Bruxish - NOT AVAILABLE

780. Drampa - NOT AVAILABLE

781. Dhelmise - NOT AVAILABLE

782. Jangmo-o (25 candy to evolve)

783. Hakamo-o (100 candy to evolve)

784. Kommo-o

785. Tapu Koko

786. Tapu Lele

787. Tapu Bulu

788. Tapu Fini

789. Cosmog - NOT AVAILABLE

790. Cosmoem - NOT AVAILABLE

791. Solgaleo - NOT AVAILABLE

792. Lunala - NOT AVAILABLE

793. Nihilego

794. Buzzwole - NOT AVAILABLE

795. Pheromosa - NOT AVAILABLE

796. Xurkitree - NOT AVAILABLE

797. Celesteela - NOT AVAILABLE

798. Kartana - NOT AVAILABLE

799. Guzzlord - NOT AVAILABLE

800. Necrozma - NOT AVAILABLE

801. Magearna - NOT AVAILABLE

802. Marshadow - NOT AVAILABLE

803. Poipole - NOT AVAILABLE

804. Naganadel - NOT AVAILABLE

805. Stakataka - NOT AVAILABLE

806. Blacephalon - NOT AVAILABLE

807. Zeraora - NOT AVAILABLE

808. Meltan (400 candy to evolve)

809. Melmetal

Pokemon Go Pokedex Gen 8 - Galar Pokemon

(Image credit: Niantic)

Gen 8 is the most recent region to have Pokemon included in Pokemon Go, and it’s not much. There is a handful of Pokemon from Galar that are currently in the mobile game including some regional variants.

Like with Gen 7, we’ll include the regional forms in a separate section of this part of the Pokedex, but Galar also introduced regional evolutions. These Pokemon will be included in the numbered list of Galar-region Pokemon.

We’ll also only include the Pokemon already introduced and will update this portion of the Pokedex as more Pokemon are introduced into Pokemon Go.

Galar Regional Forms

Galarian Meowth (50 candy to evolve into Perrserker)

Galarian Zigzagoon (25 candy to evolve)

Galarian Linoone (100 candy to evolve into Obstagoon)

Galarian Farfetch’d (50 candy + make 10 excellent throws while Buddy to evolve into Sirfetch’d)

Galarian Mr. Mime (50 candy to evolve into Mr. Rime)

Galarian Yamask (50 candy + win 10 win raids while Buddy to evolve into Runerigus)

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Weezing (available in Raids)

Galarian Ponyta (50 candy to evolve)

Galarian Rapidash

Galarian Darumaka (50 candy to evolve)

Galarian Darmanitan

Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Slowbro (50 candy + catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon while Galarian Slowpoke is Buddy)

Galarian Slowking (50 candy + catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon while Galarian Slowpoke is Buddy)

819. Skwovet (50 candy to evolve)

820. Greedent

831. Wooloo (50 candy to evolve)

832. Dubwool

862. Obstagoon

863. Perrserker

865. Sirfetch’d

866. Mr. Rime

867. Runerigus

870. Falinks

888. Zacian

889. Zamazenta

893. Zarude

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.