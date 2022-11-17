ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases 2022

By Ara Wagoner
The world of Android tablets might not be very exciting, but there are still quite a few devices that offer the right combination of features and hardware, thus making for a great user experience. One such tablet is Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+, which remains a very capable large-screen device despite being a bit old at this point. So, if you are planning to get one soon, consider getting one (or more) of these Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases to give it proper protection. The majority of these are tough covers that offer multi-layered protection, and even come with a dedicated holder for the S Pen stylus.

Check out the best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUE1l_0X0NMXZv00

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Staff pick

Spigen is a brand that needs no introduction when it comes to gadget accessories, and the Tough Armor case can shield your Galaxy Tab S7+ from anything and everything. Thanks to its "Air Cushion" technology, you get increased impact absorption, and there's even a built-in storage slot for the S Pen. There's also an integrated kickstand for added convenience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jc4P0_0X0NMXZv00

Samsung Book Cover Keyboard

Laptop-like experience

If you're a fan of official accessories, look no further than the Book Cover Keyboard case for the Galaxy Tab S7+. Although it's true that this thing is quite pricey, but then, this isn't just a case either. What you're getting is a snap-on keyboard that not only protects your tablet in style but also transforms it into a laptop that can be used for (basic) productivity tasks such as document editing. The case uses Bluetooth for connectivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toAsr_0X0NMXZv00

INFILAND Multi-Angle Business Folio

Perfect book-like feel

Stylish and protective, this folio-style case perfectly mimics the appearance of a traditional notebook, all while giving the Galaxy Tab S7+ the protection it deserves. It comes with an additional back pocket that can be used for stashing small items like paper notes and ID cards, and the stand lets you prop up your tablet at different angles easily. The wraparound flap that covers the S Pen slot is a neat touch as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0iSm_0X0NMXZv00

ProCase Folio Case with S Pen Holder

Three color options

Ideal for students and on-the-go business professionals alike, ProCase's offering is made from high-quality polycarbonate that protects your Galaxy Tab S7+ without adding too much bulk to it. You also get a built-in S Pen holder and kickstand that supports two angles for the best user experience. The case's magnetic enclosure supports the auto sleep/wake functions too, and you can choose from three different colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbkzM_0X0NMXZv00

Poetic Explorer for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Tablet Case

Rugged and reliable

Poetic's protective cases are among the toughest out there, and the Explorer series is no different. Offering three layers of solid protection, it's made from TPU and polycarbonate. Raised lips around the display offer added protection against direct impact, while the landscape-mode stand lets you prop up the tablet at just about any angle you like. There are two colors - black and red - to choose from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZFd3_0X0NMXZv00

Poetic TurtleSkin for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

For the best grip

One of the best-looking rugged Galaxy Tab S7+ cases out there, Poetic's TurtleSkin comes with thick rounded edges that help with the in-hand grip, especially for kids. Made from silicone, it comes with a perforated design that allows for increased shock absorption. You also get raised air vents on the inner side for better heat dissipation. The integrated S Pen holder offers full wireless charging support as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqQBP_0X0NMXZv00

BRAECN Heavy Duty Case with Shoulder Strap for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Carry your tablet with ease

Since the Galaxy Tab S7+ isn't exactly a lightweight device, you might want to check out BRAECN's protective case for helping you in carrying it around easily. The rugged cover comes with an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, and you even get a 360-degree adjustable hand strap for the best grip. The case's triple-layer design provides ample protection against falls and other kinds of impact, and also comes with an S Pen pocket.

These Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases enhance your tablet experience

While it's no longer the newest kid on the block, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ can still hold its own against some of the best Android tablets available in the market. That being said, it's still a fragile device that needs to be protected against the elements, so investing in some of the best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases makes perfect sense.

Our top vote goes to Spigen's excellent Tough Armor Pro case, which comes with "Air Cushion" technology that allows for the best impact absorption. Its built-in kickstand lets you watch videos comfortably, and you also get a convenient S Pen slot. On the other hand, the multi-angle folio from INFILAND makes it easy to prop up your Tab S7+ at any angle you desire. The extra back pocket also works great to keep things like small notes and ID cards.

Once you've shortlisted the right case, make sure to pair it up with the right screen protector for your Galaxy Tab S7+ as well, so that the tablet's screen stays protected from scuffs, smudges, and fingerprints as well.

