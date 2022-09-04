Apple AirPods Pro 2 — everything we know so far

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have a lot riding on them, even though they aren't officially real. That's because the wireless earbuds arena is full of very good 'buds with strong audio and active noise cancellation.

Set to follow on from the AirPods 3 , the next-gen 'pro' earbuds should also build upon the current AirPods Pro . We're hoping they have some of the upgrades we're looking for in the AirPods Pro 2 and become some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy in the near future. In fact, at least one Tom's Guide editor is more excited about the AirPods Pro 2 than he is about the iPhone 14 .

There's also growing pressure on Apple with the arrival of the Google Pixel Buds Pro and Samsung's new noise-cancelling true wireless earbud flagship. As our full Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 review shows, the tech rival has made significant gains in performance and features with its latest earbuds, and Apple has to make significant advances when it announces the AirPods Pro 2 — widely expected to be unveiled at the rumored Apple Event early next month.

Whether the AirPods Pro 2 will be unveiled in September — or at another unannounced event sometime in October — remains to be seen, but we have a strong suspicion that we're going to see the newly designed AirPods Pro 2 in the next month or two.

What's going to make these the Apple AirPods to beat? Here's all the information we've uncovered about the AirPods Pro 2 including their potential release date, price, specs, features, and more.

The latest rumor says the iPhone 14 is tipped to launch September 16, 2022 , which could mean AirPods Pro 2 are launched at the same time alongside a suite of other Apple products.

An Apple's next-gen 'pro' AirPods could steal the show by supporting the "biggest innovation" in years for wireless earbud s, in the form of state-of-the-art noise-canceling technology.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has the AirPods Pro 2 tipped to go in to mass production for the second half of the year, which would fuel the smouldering rumor that the next-gen AirPods will indeed arrive this fall.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 possible price

The original AirPods Pro has an MSRP of $249, which at the time of launch, made these wireless earbuds the most expensive in the category. Considering how well they continue to sell, along with plenty of AirPods deals , we don't see Apple lowering the price. Although, several headphones makers have introduced updated models this year at a lower launch price or kept it the same as the predecessor, which is to be applauded in these financially challenging times — take a bow Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 and Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 .

Backing our theory is Twitter leaker @ LeakApplePro , who claims that the AirPods Pro 2 will cost the same as its predecessor.

If anything, Apple may feel compelled to raise it by $25 or $50 if major upgrades are implemented. Overall, though, rumors that Apple will stick to the $249 price for the AirPods Pro 2 seem on target. Especially if the original AirPods Pro end up with a price cut to compensate.

That's the approach Apple has taken with the AirPods 3, which comes in at $179 — slightly above the $159 price for the AirPods 2, but this time with a wireless charging case as standard, which before would have cost another $40. Apple has also dropped the price of the AirPods 2 down to $129, so it seems quite possible it will do the same with the Pro line, keeping the new model at roughly the same price will reduce that of the previous version. Of course all of that goes against analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's theory that Apple will retire the AirPods Pro when it releases the Pro 2, though.

There have also been rumors of Apple possibly releasing an entry-level version of the AirPods Pro, which would carry the AirPods Pro Lite moniker and go on sale for $199 at an unknown date. Certain high-end features would likely be omitted from the Lite version to meet the lower price point.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 design

An earlier report from Bloomberg suggests that the AirPods Pro 2 could get an all-new design that drops the stems. However, a follow-up report from MacRumors claims that the AirPods Pro 2 will sport a similar design to the current AirPods Pro .

And to be fair, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had originally said that the difficulty of fitting in noise cancellation, wireless antennas and microphones into a small space “could result in a less ambitious design when the product is finalized.”

More news regarding the AirPods Pro 2’s design comes from Mac Otakara . According to the Japan-based site, which has connections to Asian supply chains sand accessory manufacturers, the charging case for this model will be more compact. The dimensions listed are 46mm tall, 54mm wide, and 21mm thick.

The alleged first images of the AirPods Pro 2 showed a similar design to the original AirPods Pro. However, the case would be slightly different with, among other things, a hole for attaching a lanyard, as well as speaker holes on the bottom.

A separate Twitter leak from Mr. White claims that the AirPods Pro 2 could come in two different sizes . This account does not have the best track record, so we'll have to see if this rumor pans out.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 specs and features

The AirPods Pro 2 are rumored to have a much greater focus on fitness usage, with upgraded sensors and exercise tracking features.

Exactly what those features are remains a mystery, though they could be similar to how the Soul Blade earbuds measure heart rate or how the Amazon Echo Buds 2 can track steps, distance, duration, calories, and pace in 'Workout' mode.

Apple executive Kevin Lynch has also hinted at added fitness tracking features for AirPods . While Lynch didn't name the AirPods Pro 2 or any other model specifically, he did note there was "all kinds of potential" for AirPods to take advantage of sensor fusion. This allows two sets of sensors, such as from an iPhone and Apple Watch , to combine data for more accurate tracking.

Since the current AirPods Pro already includes accelerometers and gyroscopes, it's easy to see how the AirPods Pro 2 could be adapted to work with Apple's sensor fusion system. It would also work well with new iOS 15 features like walking steadiness.

Very little else has been divulged about the AirPods Pro 2, but the odds are high that these buds share many of the same features as its speculated counterparts.

This includes advances to transparency mode to warn users of incoming hazards and voice recognition that can interrupt playback on preset conditions, bone conduction technology , third-party app support , and compatibility with the Apple AirTag to make locating misplaced AirPods simpler.

An Apple patent application has been spotted that details how future AirPods could identify the user by the shape of their ear canal .

During WWDC 2021 , Apple announced a range of upgrades coming to its existing AirPods models , so at least some of these are likely to come with the AirPods Pro 2 as standard. The range from enhanced Find My support to a "Conversation Boost" mode designed to help those with mild hearing loss.

The release of iOS 15 in September also brought some new features to the original AirPods Pro, which will likely carry over to its sequel. These include Announce Notifications for audible reminders, Conversation Boost to hear voices better during chats, and extended spatial audio support (if applicable) for Apple TV and Mac.

You can also expect many goodies originally introduced by iOS 14 , like automatic switching, Dolby Atmos support, and spatial audio that creates a theater-like experience for listeners. Another feature to keep on your radar is Headphones Accommodation for frequency adjustments and sound amplification, along with Hearing Health, which provides updates to users on whether they’re listening to music too loudly.

Apple’s recent acquisition of the classical music streaming service Primephonic should also bring a more immersive listening experience for fans of the genre. Whether this will work with spatial audio is unknown. What is known is that Apple Music subscribers shall gain access to Primephonic content and playlists, plus improved browsing and search capabilities by composer and repertoire within Apple Music.

Furthermore, a big leap in sound quality could be on the cards, as leaker LeaksApplePro has claimed the Airpods Pro 2 could sport the "biggest innovation" in years — namely, a lossless audio codec that would allow the earbuds to playback music at a higher quality. This is further bolstered by a filing spotted in the Bluetooth SIG products database that could could point to significant upgrades for future Apple products and — as the specification includes support for LE Audio with several improvements to the way Bluetooth handles wireless audio streaming — could be especially beneficial for any future AirPods models.

A recent claimed leak has the AirPods Pro 2 tipped to get “self-adaptive” active noise cancellation feature , which could be the upgrade other rumors have mentioned. And new ear tips are set to apparently improve active noise cancellation. The former could be a more advanced take on ANC which uses smart processing to better filter out unwanted noise but let in some other sounds, such as people's voices when they are talking to you or emergency services sirens; but this is just speculation on our part.

It’s possible that Apple also performs tweaks to the adaptive EQ. Add the Ear Tip Fit Test to the list as well, one of the newer features introduced on the AirPods Pro that to determine the best fit for optimized sound.

While the AirPods Pro 2 wouldn’t boast anywhere near the driver size of the AirPods Max (40mm), Apple could be working its magic to give these next-gen AirPods their own custom acoustic design that enriches audio. It’s possible that Apple performs minor tweaks to the adaptive EQ as well.

We can also posit that the H1 chip will likely power the AirPods Pro 2. If so, then at least you know what’s coming: improved audio latency, battery management (50 percent more talk time), and connectivity, along with hands-free “Hey Siri” support and Audio Share to hear music on two sets of AirPods or Beats headphones from one audio source.

As for what’s new or has received little attention? Let’s see. One DigiTimes report indicates that biometrics sensors may be used on the AirPods Pro 2. Combined with other components, this would open the door for new health-based features: a step counter, motion detection, and heart rate monitoring are just a few examples. We'd also love to see the buds pinch temperature monitoring from the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro .

A tweet from LeaksApplePro also corroborates this report with news Apple will be adding ambient light sensors to the AirPods Pro 2. Similar sensors have been used to monitor heart rate in other wireless earbuds like Samsung's original Gear IconX . That said they appear to have fallen out of fashion more recently thanks to their heavy power consumption.

However, a report from reliable Apple tech tipster, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now has the AirPods Pro 2 tipped to not get temperature and heart-rate sensors .

“Over the past few months, there have been rumors about this year’s model gaining the ability to determine a wearer’s heart rate or body temperature,” Gurman reported. “I’m told that neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade, though both enhancements have been explored inside the company and could arrive one day.”

Then there is this patent discovered by Patently Apple , which shows Apple working on a new navigation system that builds on the AirPods Pro’s force sensor controls. It suggests the use of on-device capacitive sensors that, when tapped, enable a mode to perform in-air gestures. This would trigger different actions that could likely be assigned or customized in the settings.

Another patent application suggests future AirPods could even have new tech that identifies the user by the shape of their ear canal . There's no indication this will find its way into the AirPods Pro 2, but it would be a neat trick if it did. What's more, it would block off a potential security risk whereby someone could use Siri on your AirPods to get information from your phone.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 battery and charging case

With zero information out there on the AirPods Pro 2’s battery life, we can only go based on the rumors and what the original model has granted users, which, has been somewhat paltry.

Battery life on the AirPods Pro (4.5 hours) is rated less than the AirPods 3 (6 hours). There is no reason to believe it will change. In fact, playtimes could even be lower, depending on the specs, though LeaksApplePro claims the model will have “better battery life,” whatever that means. You can also expect the wireless charging case to remain unchanged with 24 hours of total playtime.

iOS 14 did introduce new settings to improve battery management such as notifications and Optimized Battery Charging, a feature designed to learn your charging routine and only charges to 100 percent when required to reduce battery aging.

A claimed leaked render of the AirPods Pro 2 charging case has revealed a mix of smart features the case could have. The aforementioned speaker is tipped to be used with the Find My network, while a microphone could enable the AirPods Pro 2 to work with Apple’s Live Listen accessibility feature . There also appears to be a lanyard hook, letting users attach their AirPods case to a keychain.

Kuo says AirPods won't lose Lightning port until after AirPods Pro 2 . which would be 2023 at the earliest. Unfortunately, this means the analyst also reckons that the AirPods Pro 2 will stick with the Lightning port , making it out of step with rivals like Samsung and Sony who support USB-C.

What we want from the Apple AirPods Pro 2

We’re still far away from the AirPods Pro 2 coming out, but in the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to put together a wish list of advancements. A few concepts online have inspired some recommendations, though we think they might be out of the realm of possibility because Apple never really listens to the public. Hey, you never know. Take a look at what we want to see on the AirPods Pro 2.

Adjustable ANC : Apple says that noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro adjusts at 220 times per second. That is a lot of activity and juice-sucking right there. The AirPods Pro 2 would only benefit from adjustable ANC, allowing users to manually tweak the ANC levels and preserve battery life when set below the max level.

Customizable and Hi-Res sound : Some of the best wireless earbuds have a companion app that allows you to create your own sound profile by manually tweaking the frequency levels via EQ. It’s one of the biggest selling points on competitive models like the Jabra Elite Active 75t and Sony WF-1000XM4 . It doesn’t hurt to have aptX HD or even LDAC support to enjoy hi-res audio -encoded files, especially as inexpensive and lesser known models like the Edifer NeoBuds Pro support the latter.

The Digital Crown: The Apple Watch’s popular control feature has found its way onto the AirPods Max, which is used to deliver precise volume control, playback management, and Siri activation. To see something similar on the AirPods Pro, possibly near the bottom tip of each stem, would be pretty sick.

Extra accessories : If the AirPods Pro showed us anything, it’s that ear tips make all the difference for optimal fit. Apple continues to advertise the first-gen Pro as a sporty model, so adding more accessories like wingtips and ear hooks would convince Apple fanboys that the AirPods 2 were truly designed with fitness in mind.

Lengthier battery life : Right now, we can name at least 10 wireless ANC earbuds that offer longer ANC playtime than the AirPods Pro. Two of those happen to be the AirPods Pro’s biggest rivals: the Sony WF-1000XM4 (8 hours) and Master & Dynamic MW08 (10 hours). If the AirPods 3 can be increased to 6 hours, there’s no reason why Apple can’t do the same for the AirPods Pro 2.

Platform-neutral performance : The Beats Studio Buds showed us Apple can create a pair of wireless earbuds that plays nicely with iOS/macOS and Android devices. This was accomplished through an undisclosed processor designed specifically for the Studio Buds. Considering Android’s massive user base, it would be a no-brainer for the AirPods Pro 2 to offer the same excellent performance across all platforms.

Retina HD display : This comes courtesy of concept site Tech Blood , which created a rendering of the AirPods Pro 2 with a Retina HD Display right on the front of the charging case. Basically, the case can be used as a compass, for control playback, and to lock your AirPods to an iPhone. The screen would also be able to show battery levels, incoming calls, and the time. We’ll take it!

Reverse wireless charging support : The iPhone 12 supported wireless charging to power up Apple’s MagSafe battery packs. Now that the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro (2021 version) come bundled with MagSafe charging cases, it’s time for Apple to pull a Samsung and allow users the chance to recharge their wireless buds on their new iPhone.

Stronger IPX rating : The AirPods Pro has IPX4 certification for sweat and water resistance. Meanwhile, competitors like the OnePlus Buds Pro (IP55) and Bowers & Wilkins PI5 (IP54) offer better protection against other environmental hazards. Even the rumored OnePlus Buds Z is said to come with IP55 water/dust resistance. The AirPods Pro 2 should follow suit.

