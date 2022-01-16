NFL Playoffs Live Stream: How to Watch Football Online Without Cable

The NFL playoff season is officially underway, and while the best way to catch all of the games is still on conventional cable, cord cutters can still get in on the action with a few smart hacks.

While the 32 teams took to the field last year in a modified season due to Covid-19, the 2021-22 NFL season actually expanded to a 17-game schedule (up from a 16-game regular season). The NFL has also expanded the playoff field from 12 teams to 14 teams, effectively allowing one more wild-card team from each conference (this was first introduced last year).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl Champions and will be looking to repeat as NFL champs this year, led once again by star quarterback Tom Brady. The latest Super Bowl LVI odds have the Kansas City Chiefs on top, with oddsmakers also listing the Bucs, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams as other favorites to contend for the Super Bowl 56 trophy.

Where to Watch the NFL Playoffs on TV

The 2021-2022 NFL playoffs are being broadcast across a number of networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX.

CBS and FOX will air Sunday afternoon games, while you can watch Sunday Night on NBC.

Monday Night Football, meantime, airs on ESPN and ABC.

How to Watch NFL Playoff Games Without Cable

A simple TV antenna ( like this one from Amazon ) will get you access to all four major networks in HD quality, so you can watch the NFL playoffs on TV with traditional cable.

Pay for the antenna once and enjoy “free cable” for as long as you have it installed. Our pick below can be mounted indoors or outdoors and delivers a range of up to 120 miles, to pick up more stations than most basic antennas. The digital antenna will let you watch the NFL playoffs on your local ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX affiliate, and give you access to dozens of other local channels.

Amazon

Buy: Vansky Amplified HD TV Antenna $23.99

How to Stream NFL Playoff Games Online

For full NFL coverage and to stream NFL games online, you’ll want to try out a live TV streaming service. These services get you access to all the major networks to watch the NFL playoffs, along with access to Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Many of these providers are offering decent free trial periods too, so you can sign up for a trial to stream the NFL playoffs online free.

1. Stream NFL Playoffs Games Live on fuboTV

BEST OVERALL

Your best bet to watch the NFL online is through fuboTV . A monthly subscription to fuboTV starts at just $64.99 (cheaper than most cable packages) and includes all the major networks, plus the NFL Network and ESPN. Your fuboTV deal also includes NBCSN and FOX Sports for post-game analysis.

In addition to sports, a subscription to fuboTV gets you more than 100 other channels (including AMC, Bravo, E! and Showtime) plus 500 hours of Cloud DVR Plus, to record any games or shows you want to re-watch. The best part: three screens can be logged in at once, so you won’t have to fight over the channels while the game is on.

We like fuboTV for other sports too, with access to the NHL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, Golf Channel and more. Just in time for playoff season, fuboTV has a 7-day free trial offer right now that you can use to live stream the NFL online free. Start your trial here .



2. Stream NFL Playoff Games on Sling TV

BEST VALUE

Sling TV is the cheapest live NFL streaming service on our list, with plans starting at just $10 for your first month . The Sling Blue package gets you access to FOX and NBC (in most markets), plus the NFL Network. Sling Orange gets you ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3. Your best Sling TV deal is to combine them, with the Sling Orange + Blue package from just $35/month ( see details here ).

Sling TV channels also include AMC, E!, HGTV, USA and more. You can also add their “sports extra” package for 10 bucks, which gets you live streaming to NFL Red Zone, in addition to the MLB Network, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, Golf Channel and more.

Sling is offering a three-day free trial for new users here . You can stream the NFL free on Sling on any device and any screen.



3. Stream NFL Playoff Games on Vidgo

BEST NEW SERVICE

Vidgo is one of the newer streaming options online but it’s become a hit with both cord cutters and sports fans alike. Vidgo’s new $10 deal gets you ESPN and the NFL Network in addition to ABC and FOX. You also get access to FOX Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN U, Big Ten Network and beIN Sports, for international matches (think live coverage of La Liga and Ligue 1 soccer).

Vidgo also lets you tack on NFL Red Zone and all the PAC 12 networks for college sports. Choose a subscription based on your terms – Vidgo doesn’t require any long-term contracts or hidden fees, and you can cancel anytime. Watch with friends on up to three devices at one. Try Vidgo out for $10 for your first month to live stream the NFL online. Price goes up to $55 a month after that.

Not sure you want to commit? Vidgo is currently offering a 3-day free trial to test out the service so you can stream NFL playoff games online free before signing up for a plan.



4. Stream NFL Playoff Games on Hulu + Live TV

BEST ALL-IN-ONE SERVICE

You already know Hulu as the home of shows like T he Handmaid’s Tale, Nine Perfect Strangers and Only Murders in the Building , but their Hulu + Live TV service also gets you live streaming of NFL games on NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and NFL Network.

With a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, you can follow your favorite NFL football teams throughout the season to watch their games live, or use the DVR function to record games to watch later.



5. Stream NFL Playoff Games on Paramount+

BEST FOR ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

A subscription to Paramount+ (previously called CBS All Access) starts at just $4.99 per month and lets you live stream the NFL on CBS.

In addition to NFL games, your Paramount+ membership lets you stream more than 30,000 TV episodes and movies from the streaming service’s recently expanded lineup , which includes acclaimed originals like The Good Fight , Star Trek: Picard , Star Trek: Discovery , Why Women Kill, and a remake of The Twilight Zone , with Jordan Peele as the host and narrator. You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of content from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and TV Land.

Try Paramount+ with a 7-day trial here to start streaming the NFL online for free.



How to Live Stream NFL Online Free

All of the above free trials will let you watch the NFL for free online, and live stream NFL playoff games on your computer, phone or tablet.

You can also watch NFL games on TV free by casting one of the streaming services to your connected television set, or by loading the streaming apps onto your TV through a streaming device like Roku or Amazon Fire TV Stick .

Can You Watch the NFL Playoffs on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime was a great place to stream NFL games online during the regular season, as the home of Thursday Night Football . You can watch the 49ers vs. Cowboys on Amazon Prime.

However, you won’t be able to stream NFL playoffs on Amazon Prime for the other games. Those other playoff games will only be shown on the conventional cable channels mentioned above.