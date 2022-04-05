Celebrities Share 3-Generational Family Photos: The Kardashians and More

Seeing triple! Kris Jenner , Goldie Hawn and more celebrity grandparents have posed for epic three-generational pictures with their kids and grandkids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star became a grandma in 2009 when her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian , gave birth to her son, Mason . The Poosh creator and Scott Disick went on to welcome daughter Penelope and son Reign.

The momager now has seven more grandkids — North , Saint , Chicago and Psalm from Kim Kardashian , True from Khloé Kardashian , Dream from Rob Kardashian and Stormi from Kylie Jenner . While she considers motherhood her “greatest blessing,” Kris has enjoyed watching her children parent their own.

"My children are my most precious gifts and I am so beyond proud of each and every one of them,” the In the Kitchen With Kris author captioned a Mother’s Day Instagram post in 2017. "To my angels @kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian, it brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren. You are both such incredible mommies and you teach us all daily about patience, selflessness and unconditional love.”

As for Hawn, the actress welcomed her latest grandchild in October 2018 when Kate Hudson gave birth to her and Danny Fujikawa ’s first child together , daughter Rani.

"Grandma and Grandpa duty ... or should I say Mr and Mrs Claus. #IKnewIt,” the Oscar winner captioned a photo of herself and her husband, Kurt Russell , with the infant, referencing their November 2018 Christmas Chronicles movie.

Rani joined older brothers Ryder and Bingham as well as cousins Wilder, Rio and Bodhi from uncle Oliver Hudson .

"A good family is the answer to happiness,” Hawn gushed to Australian Women’s Weekly of her growing family. "I look at our kids and grandchildren and there’s nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all them. … Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy.”

Hudson revealed in July 2020 that Hawn prefers to be called "Gogo" by the six little ones.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity grandparents taking three-generational family photos, from Blythe Danner to Steven Tyler .