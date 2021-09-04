CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins History Lesson: Memorable Season Openers

By Alain Poupart
The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end a two-game losing streak in season openers when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 12.

It's a rematch of the 2020 opener when the Patriots defeated the Dolphins, 21-11, also at Gillette Stadium, which followed the forgettable 59-10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 opener.

The Dolphins' last season-opening victory came in 2018 against the Tennessee Titans in the game that will be remembered more for being the longest (in actual time) in NFL history after two hour-long lightning delays at Hard Rock Stadium.

Overall, the Dolphins have a 29-25-1 record in openers, and along the way there have been some memorable games. We'll list some of them right here in alphabetical order.

1967: Miami 35, Denver 21

The Dolphins’ second season opened with first-round pick Bob Griese having to come off the bench after starting quarterback John Stofa was injured in the first quarter. The Dolphins got a 68-yard touchdown pass from Griese to Auer, and broke a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter with touchdown runs by Abner Hayes of 3 and 65 yards.

1972: Miami 20, Kansas City 10

This was the much-anticipated rematch of the Christmas Day classic, as well as the first game at Arrowhead Stadium, and the Dolphins dominated to start their march to a perfect season. The Dolphins took advantage of four turnovers to build a 20-0 lead on a day when Larry Csonka rushed for 118 yards.

1982: Miami 45, N.Y. Jets 28

The Dolphins ended an eight-game winless streak (0-7-1) against the Jets in style, scoring three touchdowns on returns (Tom Vigorito punt return, Glenn Blackwood interception return, Don McNeal interception return) as well as on a pass from running back Tony Nathan to quarterback David Woodley.

1984: Miami 35, Washington 17

This masterful performance by Dan Marino served as an opening act to his record-setting 1984 season. Marino threw five touchdown passes to help the Dolphins dominate a Washington team coming off two consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

1990: Miami 27, New England 24

This was Sammie Smith’s finest game in a Dolphins uniform. The 1989 first-round pick rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown, though it was fullback Tony Paige who scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Marino.

1992: Miami 27, Cleveland 23

This actually a Week 2 game, but it became the Dolphins opener after the original opener against New England was postponed because of Hurricane Andrew. The Dolphins won on a late Mark Higgs touchdown after future Miami backup Bernie Kosar had brought the Browns back from a 20-3 fourth-quarter deficit to take a 23-20 lead.

1993: Miami 24, Indianapolis 20

This was a classic Marino moment, as he drove the Dolphins 80 yards in 13 to throw a game-winning 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Baty in the final minute.

1994: Miami 39, New England 35

Maybe the most memorable Dan Marino moment in a career filled with them. In his first regular season game since he had torn his Achilles tendon the previous October, Marino outdueled Drew Bledsoe in a dazzling display of passing. Three of Marino’s five touchdown passes on the day went to Irving Fryar, including the game-winning 35-yard hook-up on a fourth-and-5.

1995: Miami 52, N.Y. Jets 14

This wasn’t a particularly exciting game, but beating the Jets by 38 points deserves recognition. The Dolphins took advantage of six Jets turnovers.

1999: Miami 38, Denver 21

The Dolphins opened the 1999 season with a Monday night road game against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, though it was Denver’s first game without John Elway. Future Dolphins backup Brian Griese actually had a good game for Denver, but the Dolphins played a clean game and got a Jason Taylor fumble return for a touchdown as an exclamation point.

2001: Miami 31, Tennessee 23

The Dolphins had a tough opening assignment on the road for a Sunday night game, but pulled off an impressive victory thanks to Lamar Smith’s 65-yard touchdown reception and Zach Thomas’ famous pick-six punctuated by his forward flip into the end zone.

2014: Miami 33, New England 20

The second half of that opener, when the Dolphins outscored the Patriots 23-0, might have been the finest half of the millennium. Newcomer Knowshon Moreno set the tone with 134 rushing yards, while Cameron Wake had two sacks and two forced fumbles.

2017: Miami 19, L.A. Chargers 17

Like 1992, this was a Week 2 game after the threat of Hurricane Irma postponed the scheduled opener. The Dolphins won this game at tiny StubHub Center when Cody Parkey kicked a 54-yard field goal with 1:05 left and the Chargers’ Younghoe Koo then missed a 44-yard attempt on the final play.

2018: Miami 27, Tennessee 20

This game forever will be remembered for the two lengthy lightning delays that made it the longest game in NFL history, clocking at a ridiculous 7 hours, 8 minutes. But it also was a game filled with big plays — in the fourth quarter alone, the Dolphins got a 102-yard kickoff return by Jakeem Grant and a 75-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Kenny Stills, and the Titans got a 94-yard kickoff return by Darius Jennings.

