Dylan Dreyer’s Home Is Meant for Her Family of 4! See the TV Star’s NYC Apartment

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
When Dylan Dreyer started her family with husband Brian Fichera, she knew they would need more space for kids. That’s why the Today star and her longtime spouse moved into a larger New York City apartment that they now live in with their two sons, Calvin and Oliver.

The longtime lovebirds purchased their three-bedroom residence in Manhattan shortly after putting their former abode on the market in 2015, according to reports. Dylan and Brian — who tied the knot in 2012 — used to occupy a small, 750-square-foot apartment that featured just one bedroom and one bathroom.

The beloved meteorologist and her hubby’s new home is much larger, as it offers multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, an expansive kitchen, a living area to hang out with their kids and walk-in closets. The TV personality’s Big Apple residence also boasts an open-concept floor plan.

Although the pair’s home was nearly perfect when they first started living there, they’ve had to make some changes along the way. At the time Dylan was pregnant with their second child, Oliver, in late 2019, the proud parents renovated their third bedroom so that their older child, Calvin — who was born in 2016 — could have a “big boy” room.

Dylan documented the fun process of converting their spare room into her tot’s dream area on social media. “Family affair getting Calvin’s big boy bedroom ready!” she gushed via Instagram in November 2019. “It was a fun weekend being covered in paint and ordering takeout!”

Less than two weeks later, the proud mom revealed their project was all complete. “Before … after … and my little helper,” she wrote alongside a collage of pics of her son’s room. Dylan also added the adorable hashtags, “Cal’s moving up” and “no more guest room,” at the end of her post.

It’s a good thing Dylan is happier than ever in her beautiful abode considering she was working from her house amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former Journey With Dylan Dreyer host gave fans a glimpse inside her at-home setup while hosting Today from her apartment.

“Working on TV from home is all about hiding the mess,” she jokingly captioned a photo of the cameras in her living room in July 2020. “Here’s what you see and what’s hiding in the wings #notimetoclean.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Dylan’s stunning apartment!

