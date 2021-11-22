ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nintendo Switch Has Been Sold Out for Months, But It’s In Stock Now For Black Friday

By Brandt Ranj
 6 days ago
The Nintendo Switch has been nearly impossible to find for the past few months thanks to increased demand, and supply constraints due to Covid-19, but the gaming console is in stock for its normal price ($299) at Amazon right now . Orders placed now will ship soon, and deliver in the first week of December.

Amazon

The Switch is a portable gaming system with an HD touch screen, and a pair of detachable “Joy-Con” controllers on either side. The console comes with a “dock” accessory that allows you to play games on your TV — often in a higher resolution. The consoles hybrid nature makes it an excellent choice for gamers who want to take a single library of HD games with them everywhere they go. One of the reasons for the Switch’s popularity is its impressive roster of games , including the latest entries in its popular Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda series.

Games can be purchased as physical game cards, or downloaded to the system’s internal memory. Although it only comes with 32GB (gigabytes) of storage, you can increase it easily by popping in a MicroSD Card at any time. You can consult our full guide if you’re interested in learning more about the best Nintendo Switch accessories .

Third-party sellers on various e-commerce sites have taken advantage of the current Switch shortage to charge far more than the console’s $299.99 retail price, which is why finding one in stock is actually a great deal. The problem is that the console rarely stays in stock for very long, so if you’ve been on the lookout for one, now is the time to act. See all Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon .

