Action News Morning Update

The Apple TV is a great piece of hardware, especially if you’re all in on the Apple ecosystem or just want to control your TV from your iPhone (which is handy if you lose the Apple TV’s tiny remote). The addition of the App Store on models like the newest Apple TV 4K opens the door to a whole new level of usefulness beyond just streaming TV and movies, with apps that do everything from delivering weather, news, and educational resources to turning the Apple TV into a hub for gaming, working out, and more. The only problem is that the sheer number of apps to sort through can be daunting, which is why we put together this guide to the best Apple TV apps you can get to help enhance your Apple TV experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO