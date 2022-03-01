ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain chances taper Thursday

By Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
Some light rain and drizzle will be around this evening, tonight and in the morning. Rainfall amounts will be generally a few hundredths of an inch but could be greater across the northern border region where the chance for downpours with an isolated thunderstorm will continue into this evening. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday will feature some clouds but also some sunbreaks and a few passing showers at times. Also, we’ll have some snowfall in the mountain passes but we don’t expect travel problems. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s – cooler than recent days.

We’re going to be in a drier time period from Friday into early next week with some patchy morning fog and some clouds and sunshine. We should be rain-free each day. Because of some clearing during nighttime, we’ll get into the 30s for morning lows so we could have some patchy frost too. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Some rain chance come back into view Tuesday of next week and beyond but no significant storm systems are headed our way. It could turn cooler later next week.

Seattle, WA
