Weather changes ahead of Monday’s season change

Clouds are starting to move in across western Washington this evening. We’ll stay mostly cloudy and dry through Sunday afternoon with widespread lowland rain showers starting to move in around 2-3pm around the coast and southwest interior. The system will continue to move north/northeast bringing lowland rain to the rest of the interior and mountain snow by late Sunday evening.

Spring officially kicks off on Monday afternoon. Mother Nature will be doing a little “spring cleaning” before the official 2:30pm transition turning rain into into scattered showers. In the northern Cascades and eastern slopes activity will remain steady before drying up with the rest of western Washington sometime after 8pm Monday.

Monday night into Tuesday morning it will be mainly dry although some scattered showers early morning and evening are not out of the question as a trough from British Colombia pushes south into California. By Wednesday it is mostly dry. but again, some late afternoon showers are possible because of a weakening ridge of high pressure.

After experiencing our warmest temperature of the year today, we can expect one more 60-degree day Sunday before temperatures take a dip back into their “below average” category of mid-to-low 50′s.