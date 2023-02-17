Few light showers this weekend

Through tonight, a few spotty areas of light rain and drizzle will be around but most of the time will be dry.

Tomorrow there will be some light showers around, but I truly don’t expect much. However, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-40s. We’ll start dry on Sunday, but rain will increase in the afternoon and evening and last into Monday. Highs both days will be in the upper-40s.

On Tuesday, temperatures will remain relatively mild through the daytime hours, but the forecast data right now point to colder air flooding into the region into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow levels will likely fall to below 500 feet by early Wednesday morning, if not before. Then snow levels reach sea level on Wednesday.

Right now, the placement and amount of available moisture when temperatures are cold enough for lowland snow remain uncertain. But it appears there will be a window of opportunity Tuesday night into Wednesday for some lowland snow, at least in spots. But firming up these details remains days away but right now there is no strong indication of heavy lowland snow during midweek.

The magnitude of the cold blast late next week will also probably lead to drying with sunshine from around Wednesday afternoon into the end of next week. There will still be some chance for flurries or light snow showers. Highs will likely only be in the 20s and low-mid 30s with morning low temperatures in the 20s or even teens in spots.

