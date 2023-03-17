Staying warm through Saturday

Happy Friday! We’re off to a clear start this morning with temps in the 20s and 30s. There has been a very small amount of fog in the south sound, but there shouldn’t be much overall. High pressure in control means more sunshine and warmer weather today, which is great considering yesterday was the first day at average temps in a long while. In fact, the last month was the coldest such time on the calendar (Feb 15-Mar 15, averaging highs in Seattle) since 1971! Hitting 54° made it the first average temp day in over a month.

I have us getting to 61° today which would be the first 60° day of the year! High clouds will increase this afternoon and evening, which means we’ll have to watch how much the cloud cover could impact temps.

Saturday could have some more clouds but it’ll still be “warm” with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday will have more clouds and a few light rain and mountain snow showers later in the day. Highs will be back to the mid-50s.

More substantial rainfall is expected Monday for the start of Spring, and highs will be back cooler than average in the low-50s. Expect it to remain on the cool side through next week with occasional showers.