20 Fun Activities for Kids to Build Good Listening Skills

DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Helping your children develop good listening skills is an important life skill for kids of all ages. Sometimes it can be difficult to get your children to listen, so why not have fun while doing so?. Best Listening Activities for Kids to Build Listening Skills. Today we are sharing...

makeuseof.com

10 Fun Alexa Games for Kids

Are you a parent who's looking for a way to enrich your child's mind and have some fun at the same time? The good news is that Alexa can help you out in both of these areas with a range of voice games for kids. There are several games available...
TECHNOLOGY
Wicked Local

GOOD NEWS: Get kids into bead fun!

A visit to your local craft store can be a lot of fun and it will provide you with hundreds of great craft ideas for your class. Try to visit a craft store when it’s not busy and talk with the craft experts who can guide you on your next Bible learning adventure.
KIDS
New Jersey 101.5

Fun art classes for kids in Bordentown, NJ

If you're looking for some creative classes for your kids, check out Leaping Dog Art Studio in Bordentown. They offer kids art classes and camps, including activities such as painting, drawing, cartooning, and ceramics. They will be having several classes starting in March. Kids Art Mix Class. This class is...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Lowell Sun

Tyngsboro students enjoy fun activities at Winter Carnival

TYNGSBORO — The town’s middle schoolers recently got an early start on mid-winter break with some seasonal activities on the school grounds. The Feb. 17 Winter Carnival did not conflict with academics because it started after school hours. The main event was the cardboard sled derby, where teams...
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
Jennifer Bonn

Activities for Family Fun

Family fun does not have to empty the wallet. With a little creativity, every family can have a great time and not spend a penny. Here are some ideas. Go for a hike. Head for the hills or a local park and have some exercise together while enjoying your surroundings. Bring a snack and take a break to enjoy the view and the great company.
Is That a Bear Rolling Down a Hill? [Video]

My kids are a bit obsessed by all-things bear. I think it might be because they see bears as a lot like them. Bears are curious creatures that like to play. And they just look so cuddly and fun to be around…. …if you overlook the whole human as food...
ANIMALS
21 Easy & Delicious Make-Ahead Dinners for Busy Evenings

Making a kid-friendly dinner doesn’t have to be stressful especially with these make-ahead meals for busy moms. Get a jump on dinner while the little guys are sleeping, at school, outside, or otherwise occupied earlier in the day–with these make-ahead meals for moms. Quick and Easy Make-Ahead Meals.
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Marcus Samuelsson's Family Photo

Marcus Samuelsson is likely a familiar face for fans of reality food television. He's one of the judges on the Food Network show "Chopped," he's competed on "Iron Chef," and he's a co-host and head judge on the Peacock show "Top Chef Family Style." He's also an award-winning restaurateur, known for his New York restaurant Red Rooster Harlem. But behind the scenes, he's not just a chef and television superstar. He's got a lot more in common with the contestants on "Top Chef Family Style" than one might expect.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I’m Scared by How My Parents Are Treating My Sister

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My parents intend to kick out my older sister and provide no support once she turns 18. This is not because of anything she’s done; it’s simply because she’ll be an adult who “needs to stand on her own two feet.” I didn’t think we were that kind of family. I’m worried for my sister and for myself, as the same fate awaits me in a couple of years. My sister said she’ll do her best to help me when my time comes, and that if she’s dead or doing badly, maybe our parents will learn from that. She’s already graduated high school via remote learning, but doesn’t drive and doesn’t have a steady job. Is there any sense in trying to talk my parents out of this? They otherwise act loving and supportive, and I am not convinced they will actually force either of us out if we drag our feet. But my sister is clearly distraught, and I want to help her. We have an aunt and uncle who might take her in, but my sister is not comfortable around our cousin, their son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
