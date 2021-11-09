11 Skillful School Bus Conversions That Get an A-Plus in Our Book

DUXBURY (CBS) — Duxbury firefighters came to the rescue of a 14-year-old dog on Thursday.
According to the Duxbury Fire Department, they were called to help a dog named Hunter, whose paws were trapped in a metal grate.
Firefighters helping Hunter get out of a grate after he got his paws stuck in it. (Photo Credit: Duxbury Fire Department)
Firefighters said they used specialized cutting tools to free Hunter’s paws from the grate.
Hunter staying still as firefighters use cutting tools to help free him from the grate. (Photo Credit: Duxbury Fire Department)
Once he was freed from the grate, Hunter was taken to a local vet as a precaution.
