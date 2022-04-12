Gold Souls, Gray Faces: 8 Tips For Walking Senior Dogs
By Mike Clark
DogTime
1 day ago
(Picture Credit: Getty Images)
Our senior pups may not move as fast as they used to, but they still benefit from regular exercise and walks. It’s important to keep older dogs moving, even if they don’t have the same physical abilities and needs that they did when they were younger.
Weight gain contributes to stress on the joints and bones, which is especially harmful to seniors who suffer from arthritis. Staying active can prevent obesity and increase the flow of blood and oxygen to the joints and muscles, which may reduce the effects of arthritis.
Outdoor walks also provide dogs with an opportunity for mental stimulation, and that’s important for combating the symptoms of dementia in aging dogs. Even though regular walks are great for dogs of all ages, there are some big differences when it comes to walking a senior dog.
Before you leash up and head out with your gray-faced pal, make sure you check with your veterinarian to determine if your dog is healthy enough for moderate exercise.
