Sofia Richie’s Dating History Before Elliot Grainge Engagement: Scott Disick, Justin Bieber and More!

Prior to Sofia Richie getting engaged to fiancé Elliot Grainge in April 2022, Lionel Richie 's daughter had a handful of famous boyfriends. Sofia dated A-listers like Justin Bieber , Brooklyn Beckham and most notably, Scott Disick .

Romance rumors began to circulate about Sofia and Scott in May 2017 after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s brief fling with Bella Thorne fizzled out. Fast forward to September of that year, and Scott and Sofia were officially an A-list item. Considering the model's close friendship with Kylie Jenner , as well as the pair's 15-year age gap, their relationship left a lot of fans scratching their heads.

However, over the years, people began to embrace Scott and Sofia as a couple ... even if they secretly wished he and Kourtney Kardashian would get back together. Sadly, toward the tail-end of summer 2020, Scott and Sofia called it quits for good after months of breaking up and making up.

In May 2020, Life & Style confirmed their first split . Later, on the 4th of July, it looked as though Scott and Sofia were going to get back together . " They're giving love another shot ," a source told Life & Style at the time. “They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official.”

According to a separate insider, Sofia and Scott were "very happy" together, but she was unable to "handle his issues." In April 2020, the Talentless founder, who shares children Mason , Penelope and Reign with Kourtney, checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents.

Scott's mom, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013. His father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away a few months later in 2014. The Los Angeles native returned to California after less than a week in treatment. “They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney ," the insider explained. "When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to. It’s been a very strange back and forth between Sofia and Kourtney.”

Kourtney has since moved on with fiancé Travis Barker .

