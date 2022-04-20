ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sofia Richie’s Dating History Before Elliot Grainge Engagement: Scott Disick, Justin Bieber and More!

By Melissa Copelton
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Prior to Sofia Richie getting engaged to fiancé Elliot Grainge in April 2022, Lionel Richie 's daughter had a handful of famous boyfriends. Sofia dated A-listers like Justin Bieber , Brooklyn Beckham and most notably, Scott Disick .

Romance rumors began to circulate about Sofia and Scott in May 2017 after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s brief fling with Bella Thorne fizzled out. Fast forward to September of that year, and Scott and Sofia were officially an A-list item. Considering the model's close friendship with Kylie Jenner , as well as the pair's 15-year age gap, their relationship left a lot of fans scratching their heads.

Cheers! See Which Celebrity Couples Got Engaged in 2022 So Far

However, over the years, people began to embrace Scott and Sofia as a couple ... even if they secretly wished he and Kourtney Kardashian would get back together. Sadly, toward the tail-end of summer 2020, Scott and Sofia called it quits for good after months of breaking up and making up.

In May 2020, Life & Style confirmed their first split . Later, on the 4th of July, it looked as though Scott and Sofia were going to get back together . " They're giving love another shot ," a source told Life & Style at the time. “They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official.”

According to a separate insider, Sofia and Scott were "very happy" together, but she was unable to "handle his issues." In April 2020, the Talentless founder, who shares children Mason , Penelope and Reign with Kourtney, checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents.

Behold! Here's a List of Celebrity Couples With Big Age Gaps

Scott's mom, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013. His father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away a few months later in 2014. The Los Angeles native returned to California after less than a week in treatment. “They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney ," the insider explained. "When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to. It’s been a very strange back and forth between Sofia and Kourtney.”

Kourtney has since moved on with fiancé Travis Barker .

To see learn more about Sofia Richie's complete dating history, scroll through the gallery below!

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Mason Disick
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Bella Thorne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Style
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Their Kids Pose as a Family Following Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their children were one, big, color-coordinating family on Thursday night! At Goya Studios in Los Angeles, the happy couple hit the red carpet for the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians and posed with all three of Travis' kids, 18-year-old Landon Barker, 16-year-old Alabama Barker and 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, and Kourtney's youngest son, 7-year-old Reign Disick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
The Independent

Scott Disick says he’s looking for someone more ‘age-appropriate’ in next relationship

In the first episode of the new Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Scott Disick reveals he will be looking for someone more “age-appropriate” in his next relationship.The 38-year-old, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, has come under scrutiny in recent years for dating a string of women who are considerably younger than him, most recently 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. Disick was also previously in a relationship with model Sofia Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, who was 18 when they began dating.During the first episode of the documentary-style show, which premiered on Thursday 14 April, Disick...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Relationship Timeline

Relationship bliss! Following her high profile relationship with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie has had a more low-key approach to her romance with Elliot Grainge. Richie and Disick started dating in 2017 following his breakup from Kourtney Kardashian. The model and the Talentless cofounder broke up briefly in March 2020 before getting back together two months […]
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy