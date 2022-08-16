Best gaming laptops for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 in 2022

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is a hit with the gaming community, allowing anyone with a capable PC to take to the skies and explore the world from above. It's a demanding game, making use of real-world imaging and highly detailed aircraft. This is why you need a decent PC to play it, and we've rounded up some of the best gaming laptops for playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 if you prefer to game on the go.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Best overall



The Razer Blade 15 is slim, has powerful internal components, and has incredible display options. This laptop series starts with an Intel Core i7-12800H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU, as well as 16GB of DDR4-4800 RAM. So long as your net connection is good enough for data streaming, this gaming laptop will let you enjoy Microsoft Flight Simulator without being tied to a desk.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop

Runner-up



If you want something slightly different from what Razer offers in terms of design, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a solid second pick. It rocks an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 14-inch 1440p display can also run at up to 120Hz, which is perfect for gaming.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

Best value



Dell makes some of the best gaming laptops in the business, but the company also has a few value-centric offerings like the G15. This gaming laptop starts with an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but you can upgrade any of the internals at an additional cost during the configuration process.

MSI Crosshair 17 Gaming Laptop

Best 17-inch

What if you don't want a 15-inch display? A 17-inch laptop provides more screen real estate so you can see more of the game. For Flight Simulator 2020, this is a great way to get a better view of your surroundings from the cockpit. The MSI Crosshair 17 is a solid gaming laptop, equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to a 2TB SSD. GPU options range from the RTX 3050 up to the RTX 3060.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Best budget



If you want to play some PC games only casually, the Acer Nitro 5 is an affordable way to get your hands on 1080p performance. Despite the relatively low price tag, this notebook has a 15.6-inch IPS display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate with FHD resolution. There's also a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

So many gaming laptops to choose from

Gaming laptops used to be large, chunky, heavy beasts with terrible battery life and even worse usability. Those days are long gone, and today we're able to appreciate slimmer gaming laptops with powerful internals. The laptops we've recommended here in this collection are good enough to power through a demanding game like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

If you want the best of the best gaming laptops for Microsoft Flight Simulator right now, go with the Razer Blade 15. This laptop is a monster for gaming on the go. The Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU, and 16GB of RAM easily surpass the minimum requirements for Flight Simulator 2020. You won't be disappointed with this purchase.

Should you want a little more screen real estate, there's always the impressive MSI GS75 Stealth. This laptop not only looks the part but also comes with some beefy internals. The extra internal space allows ASUS to cram inside either an i7-10750H or i9-10980HK CPU, up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD. GPU options range from the RTX 2060 up to the 2080 Max-Q.

So long as the laptop you're considering meets the recommended PC requirements for Microsoft Flight Simulator , you'll be good to go.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.