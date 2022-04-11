7 Dog-Friendly Dog Breeds That Get Along With Other Pups
By Mike Clark
DogTime
3 days ago
Some people can walk into a party and be friends with everyone right away. Dogs can be the same way. When these dog-friendly pups show up, the pooch party can begin!
All dogs should go through socialization early in life to learn how to interact with other dogs. It’s an important part of every dog’s training, regardless of breed. But some breeds are naturally more prone to be friendly to other dogs.
Remember that you can find any breed in shelters and rescues, so adopt ! Don’t shop! Here are a few of the most dog-friendly dog breeds that love to be social with their fellow pups.
Is your dog a social pup? What breeds do you find to be the most dog-friendly? Let us know in the comments below!
