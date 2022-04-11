7 Dog-Friendly Dog Breeds That Get Along With Other Pups

Some people can walk into a party and be friends with everyone right away. Dogs can be the same way. When these dog-friendly pups show up, the pooch party can begin!

All dogs should go through socialization early in life to learn how to interact with other dogs. It’s an important part of every dog’s training, regardless of breed. But some breeds are naturally more prone to be friendly to other dogs.

Remember that you can find any breed in shelters and rescues, so adopt ! Don’t shop! Here are a few of the most dog-friendly dog breeds that love to be social with their fellow pups.

Great Pyrenees (Picture Credit: Carmen Brown Photography/Getty Images) A gentle giant, the Great Pyrenees loves their family and will protect them to the death. They were bred to guard flocks, and will ward off anything that seems like a threat. But with socialization, the Great Pyrenees can learn to trust and will absolutely love to play with other dogs of any breed, even pups who are much smaller. Don't worry, as the Great Pyrenees is quite gentle when it comes to play time. They are vocal and will bark a lot, so if you have a neighbor dog, expect some pretty regular communication.

Puggle (Picture Credit: jalala/Getty Images) Puggles inherit their dog friendliness from their parent breeds, the Pug and the Beagle. They're actually a mixed breed and get some of the best traits from both parents. They're quite playful and energetic, and with their solid build, they can easily become overwhelming for smaller dogs who aren't interested in playing. It's important to temper a Puggle's enthusiasm, as they can border on being too friendly, causing other dogs to snap at them. But it's unlikely that a Puggle will show aggression to another dog. If they inherit their Beagle parents' hunting instincts, they may be a threat to smaller animals. So if you have small pets, be careful.

Samoyed (Picture Credit: Photography by Adri/Getty Images) The woolly Samoyed has a big, friendly smile with a big, friendly personality to match. They love to say hello to other dogs, and if one walks past without stopping for a sniff, they may howl in mournful disapproval. Samoyeds are very chatty and will communicate with other dogs whenever they can. They do, however, love to chase. It's in their breed DNA to chase down squirrels, birds, and even cats if they aren't familiar. But they become deeply attached to their family, both humans and animals.

Siberian Husky (Picture Credit: SVPhilon/Getty Images) You've probably seen Siberian Huskies towing a sled with a group of other dogs over the snow. Huskies get along well with other dogs. They can work together as friends and get a job done. Being fairly close to their wolf ancestors helps them with this love of their pack, and they'll get along with most other dogs. They do, however, come from a very cold region where food is scarce, so their instinct to hunt small game is pretty strong. Unless you are willing to do some training, it's best not to have a Siberian Husky in a house with birds or small animals.

Labrador Retriever (Picture Credit: melissabrock1/Getty Images) It's no surprise that America's favorite dog breed is an expert at being outgoing and social. They're friendly to just about everyone and everything, which is why Labrador Retrievers are such poor watch dogs. They're more likely to jump and lick a burglar's face than chase them off. Like all dogs, Labrador Retrievers need to be socialized early, but their natural desire to be good companions will make that training fairly easy. This is why they're used as service dogs so frequently. They're unlikely to cause problems, even when other dogs are trying to distract them from the task at hand.

Beagle (Picture Credit: Przemysław Iciak/Getty Images) Beagles have lots of energy and need walks pretty regularly. So it's a good thing that they love other dogs so much. They'll be happy to say hello to whatever furry friend comes their way. Beagles were bred from pack dogs, so having another dog in the home is more than fine with a Beagle. They bond very quickly. They do, however, like to play by picking things up with their mouths. While it's not actual biting, it may be interpreted that way by those who are unfamiliar with the breed. It's best to train them early to use this behavior appropriately and avoid confusion.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (Picture Credit: onetouchspark/Getty Images) The adorable, big eyes, floppy ears, and furry tail of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel make it hard not to fall in love at first sight. And they have a sweet personality to match those looks. They're very dependent on human affection and won't do well when left alone for long periods of time. But they tend to get along well with their doggy companions, as well. They especially enjoy a good game of chase, which can cause them to playfully lunge. Be careful to train them to approach other dogs gently for play, or else it might be misinterpreted as aggression. While they love humans and dogs, it's best to keep these pups away from birds and small animals, as their hunting instinct is strong.

Is your dog a social pup? What breeds do you find to be the most dog-friendly? Let us know in the comments below!

