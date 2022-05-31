ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Series S price and bundles: all the best deals in May 2022

By Tabitha Baker
 4 days ago

Xbox Series S deals are starting to kick off. We're seeing more and more straight price cuts and bundle offers hitting the shelves these days, and some serious discounts making their way to the virtual aisles as well. The Xbox Series S price is already one of the lowest on the market right now, but right now you can pack extra games into that cost (or even shave some of it off).  Xbox Series S bundle deals have been popping up regularly over the last few months, offering everything from small price cuts to extra Fortnite swag.

Not only that, but we've seen some significant price drops hitting this particular console in flash sales over the last few months. If you're interested in saving on that MSRP, then, there are likely to be Xbox Series S deals on the horizon.

These additional extras can make that Xbox Series S price work even harder for you, and while Xbox Series X restocks are a far easier to find these days, you're still looking at a significant saving by picking up the cheaper model. Our bargain-hunting team is always on the lookout for stock, and you'll find the latest offers here.

While we're yet to see Xbox Series X bundles pick up any traction, there are plenty of Xbox Series S bundles up for grabs these days. We're showing you all the latest offers right here.

What is the Xbox Series S price?

The Xbox Series S price is just $299 in the USA and £249.99 in the UK. If you're going above that, make sure you're getting some games or accessories bundled in there.

Xbox Series S deals

While straight discounts are rare, we have seen the odd small Xbox Series S price cut popping up on the shelves during busier sales periods. You'll find all the latest offers in our price comparison chart below.

Xbox Series S bundles

Xbox Series S bundles are certainly picking up more steam these days. We first saw these package offers adding to the Xbox Series S price value just before 2021's November sales, and thankfully many offers are holding steady on the shelves even today. You'll find all the latest Xbox Series S deals in the US and UK just below.

Xbox Series S deals in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013hTe_0WuFRhrk00

Xbox Series S | $299.99 $279.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - The Xbox Series S is actually $20 off at Amazon right now. That's a brand new record low price by $5 over the $15 discounts we've seen before here. We wouldn't wait too long to jump on this, as we only see straight discounts during speedier flash sales.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wqyuu_0WuFRhrk00

US: Xbox Series S | Rocket Leage Midnight Drive pack, 1,000 credits | Fortnite 1,000 V-Bucks | $299.99 $284.99 at Amazon
Amazon currently has the Rocket Leage / Fortnite Xbox Series S bundle in stock, with plenty to go around. You're getting the exclusive Midnight Drive pack in this offer, as well as a solid bank of virtual currency to set you up from day one as well.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CfBq_0WuFRhrk00

Xbox Series S + Elden Ring: Standard Edition | $359.98 $319.98 at Amazon
Save $40 - Elden Ring fans unite, you can now pick up an Xbox Series S with a digital copy of the standard edition for just $319.98. That's an overall saving of $40 on one of the biggest games of the year. The Xbox Series S comes in at $299.99 by itself, with Elden Ring holding a $59.99 MSRP. This is currently the best deal available if you're hoping to get your hands on this next gen console and the amazing new title.
View Deal

Xbox Series S bundles in the UK

UK: Xbox Series S | Rocket Leage Midnight Drive pack, 1,000 credits | Fortnite 1,000 V-Bucks | £249 at Amazon
Over in the UK, you can grab the same Xbox Series S bundle for £249 at Amazon, Currys and Very . You're getting all the same gear in here, with plenty of digital content up for grabs - all for the same price as the console by itself.
View Deal

Xbox Series S accessory deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGQjl_0WuFRhrk00

(Image credit: Xbox Wire)

As we mentioned in our guide to PS5 vs Xbox Series X , backward compatibility is a big feature of new-gen consoles. Microsoft has been banging the drum of Xbox Series X backward compatibility for some time now, and that's the case for the Series S as well.

But what does it mean? Basically, you can use your old Xbox One accessories on your Xbox Series S. That makes a huge difference in the grand scheme of things. Rather than having to buy extra controllers, accessories, or subscriptions, you'll be able to carry them over to your new console. In fact, you can use everything from Xbox One external hard drives to Xbox One headsets on Series S.

Not only that, but the best Xbox Series X accessories are also compatible with the cheaper console, which means you'll be able to use top of the range Xbox Series X headsets . Need to stock up on some Xbox essentials? You'll find the latest Xbox Series S deals on controllers, headsets, and storage below.

Where to find more Xbox Series S deals

If you're after more Xbox Series S deals, we'd recommend checking out the following retailers first. These are the stores with the most frequent discounts on accessories and regular console stock available.

US:

UK:

How to save cash on the Xbox Series S price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfvbG_0WuFRhrk00

(Image credit: Microsoft)

OK, Xbox Series S deals are still expensive despite the markdown. But here's the thing; you don't necessarily have to pay it off in one go. Microsoft has an Xbox All Access payment plan, allowing you to pick up a next-gen console for a fixed monthly fee spread over two years.

Curiously, it doesn't just get you the console. Indeed, you're also receiving 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate baked into the Xbox Series S price. Because this is Xbox's version of Netflix for gaming (it provides you with well over 100 games to play, including some new releases), you're set with things to try right away. Especially when Xbox-exclusive games like Halo Infinite appear on Game Pass at no extra cost on the day of release.

As such, Xbox All Access is a sensible way of getting yourself Xbox Series S deals. Besides saving you plenty of cash in the long run, you're getting a little bit knocked off the price as well - it's a little bit cheaper than buying the console and two years of Game Pass separately even with all the Game Pass Ultimate deals available right now.

All the same, bear in mind that you won't find Xbox All Access in many stores besides Microsoft. Walmart fills that role in the US, and Game or Smyths provide it in the UK.

Xbox Series S vs Xbox Series X: what's the difference?

This is where things get interesting - what are the Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S differences?

For starters, it's significantly smaller than the Xbox Series X. 60% smaller, to be precise. In addition, it doesn't have a disc drive and offers less internal memory (it runs on a custom NVME 512GB SSD powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture, which is about half the size of the Series X's 1TB SSD). It can't display games in 4K resolution either.

However, that's not your cue to panic. It's capable of DirectX ray tracing , 1440p resolution, and up to 120 frames-per-second. It also offers cool next-gen features such as variable-rate shading, ultra-low latency, and blindingly fast loading times.

In short, all this means that games will run better and faster on Xbox Series S than you'll be used to on the Xbox One X or PS4 Pro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fttoZ_0WuFRhrk00

(Image credit: Future)

Just remember, it won't be able to match the more expensive Xbox Series X graphically - it's simply not as powerful. Games will still look great, of course, but they're limited at 1440p. That won't matter too much if you don't have a 4K TV, but it's something to bear in mind in terms of future-proofing. And hey, if you do eventually pick up a 4K TV, the Series S supports 4K streaming media playback.

Being able to ditch native 4K means that the Series S can be much, much cheaper than the X - it doesn't need all that technical grunt. And when the result is half the price, it's hard to complain all that much. Considering how many must-have games are slated for next-gen, including Fable , being able to get in on the action for less is tempting.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

  • 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor at 3.8GHz
  • 12 teraflops processing power
  • 1TB SSD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 4K resolution
  • Up to 120fps
  • 4K UHD disc drive
  • Variable refresh rate
  • DirectX raytracing
  • Dolby TrueHD with Atmos
  • HDMI 2.1
  • 15.1 x 15.1 x 30.1cm

Xbox Series S

  • 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor at 3.6GHz
  • 4 teraflops processing power
  • 512GB SSD
  • 10GB RAM
  • 1440p resolution
  • Up to 120fps
  • No disc drive
  • Variable refresh rate
  • DirectX raytracing
  • Dolby TrueHD with Atmos
  • HDMI 2.1
  • 6.5 x 15.1 x 27.5cm

Is the Xbox Series S price worth it?

The Xbox Series S price is particularly cheap - but with the tech cuts from the Series X's spec sheet is that cash actually worth it? The key to answering this question lies in the feature set of the console itself. This is a digital-only console, so it's clear what Microsoft intends it to be used for - Xbox Game Pass.

Many current-gen games offer a free next-gen upgrade, too. Although you obviously can't use the disc version thanks to Xbox Series S not coming with a disc drive, that's helpful if you own the games digitally.

Once you take the massive roster of games available on the brand's highly popular subscription service into account, the true value of that low price point becomes even clearer. The Xbox Series S is currently the cheapest way to play current-generation games, and offers the best cash to game hour ratio out of all the consoles currently available.

Of course, if you're after true current generation power we'd recommend switching gears to the Xbox Series X. There are some significant shortcuts in the Series S that won't satisfy those looking to experience the latest and greatest in graphics and processing power. However, for everyday players looking to explore a wealth of content, the MSRP is well worth it.

Is the Xbox Series S in stock?

At the time of writing, the Xbox Series S is well stocked across both the US and UK, with a few Xbox Series S bundles even appearing on the shelves. These offers generally indicate that supply is healthy.

After more gear? We're also rounding up all the best Xbox Live 12 month deals and the best Xbox steering wheels for this generation as well.

