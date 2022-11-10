ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

With fall weather finally setting in and winter not too far behind, loungewear season is officially upon us. It’s time to pull out your favorite sweats and slippers, wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket, and enjoy cozy nights at home watching holiday movies. If you could use some new comfy clothes this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s best-selling two-piece set is on sale for $38 in advance of Black Friday.
Bath & Body Works' Pre-Black Friday Sale 2022 Includes Candles

Candles, hand soaps, and wall scents — oh my! Bath & Body Works really is the go-to place to shop for all your, well, bath and body needs. They not only carry self-care essentials like lotions and body washes, but they also have Insta-worthy home decor and purse must-haves in the form of hand sanitizers and lip glosses. You can find a gift for anyone on your list this holiday season and shop early with Bath & Body Works’ Pre-Black Friday deals this year.
Best 4-foot Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing like an artificial Christmas tree to quickly and efficiently adorn the home with festive cheer. Not only do they last year upon year, but they don’t shed pine needles and are far more cost-effective and practical on the whole. A 4-foot Christmas tree is ideal for smaller living spaces and work well as table-toppers or as a secondary tree for the office or entryway. If you are looking for a realistic and tasteful tree that’s ready to decorate, consider the National Tree Company Dunhill Fir.
Sally Beauty announces it will close 350 stores in December

Sally Beauty Supply announced Thursday that it will close 350 stores in the United States. According to the company, the closures will take place in December. Sally Beauty Supply sells hair care, nail supplies and beauty store supplies. The company that owns Sally Beauty Supply, Sally Beauty Holdings, has more...
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

