Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

9 best four-poster beds that give bedrooms the royal treatment

By Ali Howard
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwTCS_0Wtysyik00

If, like us, you’re missing luxury hotel stays, one nifty get-around is to bring that boutique hotel aesthetic into the bedroom . A four-poster bed is a naturally whimsical and romantic affair, its additional height being purely decorative and unapologetically excessive – which is precisely the reason we love it.

But, bringing in a four-poster is the quickest way to overwhelm a space, so you need to think carefully about whether you have the available square footage to accommodate such an imposing furniture piece. If you do, your stately four-poster will elevate your bedroom in an instant, creating a positively regal focal point.

Style-wise, four-posters have evolved with a wealth of contemporary designs on offer, from wooden beds with sharp geometry to those with industrial styling in powder-coated steel. Whichever style and material you choose, you can always up the romance with the addition of floaty voiles or twinkly string lights overhead.

With such a large piece of furniture coming through the door, you’ll need to roll your sleeves up and be prepared for some self-assembly – but thanks to the general cubic shape of these beds, the construction is largely self-explanatory, albeit the labour is a two-person job.

We tested our top four-posters, weighing up quality of craftsmanship against affordability, whilst looking for that all-important wow factor.

Read more:

The best four poster beds for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Habitat blissford four-poster king size bed: £450, Argos.co.uk
  • Best for low ceilings – Get Laid Beds low four poster bed: From £679, Getlaidbeds.co.uk
  • Best quality craftsmanship – Raft milbrook four poster bed, king: £1918, Raftfurniture.co.uk
  • Best for smaller spaces – Blue Elephant Suzanne canopy bed, single: £279.99, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best for an industrial twist – Woood king size black metal four poster bed: £345, Cuckooland.com
  • Best for eco-warriors – West Elm mid-century canopy bed frame: £1299, Johnlewis.com
  • Best open topped four-poster – The Original Bed Co. turner wood bed frame: From £969, Obc-uk.net
  • Best for romance – The Original Bed Co. Waterloo iron/metal for poster bed frame: From £769, Obc-uk.net
  • Best for a laid-back feel – Urban Outfitters Caroline canopy rattan bed: £999, Urbanoutfitters.com

Habitat blissford four-poster king size bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvhEs_0Wtysyik00

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

Simple, smart and streamlined, we were instantly impressed with Habitat’s four-poster bed – not least for its affordable price tag. The pale pine frame, complete with integrated headboard, offers a laid-back Scandi vibe, while its sprung wooden slats are reliably sturdy and supportive. We loved the way the legs are slightly tapered and the fittings cleverly concealed, so as not to upset the bed’s clean contemporary lines. This one assembles easily and feels perfectly solid – a snip at just £450.

Buy now £450.00, Argos.co.uk

Get Laid Beds low four poster bed, small single

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSrAS_0Wtysyik00

Best: For low ceilings

Rating: 10/10

Proving that you don’t have to have high ceilings to enjoy the grandeur of a four-poster bed, this one cleverly saves on available height with its low-lying frame. It is indeed a practical solution but beyond that, it awards the bed a wonderfully laid-back aesthetic. Without legs, the four-poster is pleasingly cubic in shape, making it a striking design-led piece.

The bed frame, either in solid pine or hardwood, is available in a comprehensive range of finishes, from the rich and warm coffee bean to the chic and fashion-forward black. There’s an impressive range of sizes to choose from, too. Prices start at £679 for a small single, and go up to £1,399 for a whopping 9 ft super Caesar. There’s also the option to add extras of such as a floating shelf (£59), drape (£58) and curtains (£29).

Buy now £679.00, Getlaidbeds.co.uk

Raft milbrook four poster bed, king

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRBFL_0Wtysyik00

Best: Quality craftsmanship

Rating: 9/10

You know you’re getting a quality bed from Raft, whose raison d’être is beautifully handcrafted wooden furniture pieces. True to form, the milbrook frame is a lesson in superior woodwork. In a beautiful dark stained and sustainably sourced teak, the natural patina of the wood remains visible, awarding the bedroom a wonderfully rustic feel.

What we loved most about this one was its timeless quality. The simple, chunky wood frame could be from any era. Drape it with floaty voiles to up the romantic look or keep it clean lined and fuss-free for a more contemporary feel. This one isn’t cheap but it’s certainly made to last.

Buy now £1918.80, Raftfurniture.co.uk

Blue Elephant Suzanne canopy bed, single

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nVLi_0Wtysyik00

Best: For smaller spaces

Rating: 7/10

Whether you’re furnishing a guest room with limited floor space, or giving your teen’s bedroom a grown-up makeover, a single sized canopy bed can work wonders. This one marries industrial stylings with warm, honey-toned manufactured wood, and we loved that contrast of materials. We also loved the way the frame forms a continuous rectangle at either end of the bed – as opposed to four legs – which plays to the design’s contemporary, cubic form. This also makes it reliably sturdy and wobble-free. The single Suzanne is pleasingly purse-friendly, too.

Buy now £279.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Woood king size black metal four poster bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhQAN_0Wtysyik00

Best: For an industrial twist

Rating: 8/10

You wouldn’t usually associate a four-poster bed with industrial chic but this one proved a welcome surprise. The frame is made from steel with a black powder coated finish and boasts a curved canopy top to soften the hard-edged aesthetic. In king, it is an imposing statement piece that demands some space – but if you have it, flaunt it. And get creative with industrial style festoon lighting for the full effect. Solid in feel and easy to assemble, we loved this unusual piece that turns the traditional fairytale four-poster on its head.

Buy now £345.00, Cuckooland.com

West Elm mid-century canopy bed frame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8nMd_0Wtysyik00

Best: For eco-warriors

Rating: 9/10

Crafted from FSC-certified solid eucalyptus wood with acacia veneers, West Elm’s canopy bed frame gets our top marks for sustainability. Simple and streamlined, it makes for an impressive statement piece. We loved the bed’s subtle mid-century stylings – think tapered legs and a fuss-free rectangular headboard that allows the natural wood grain to shine. This one isn’t cheap but its quality is palpable. And in a warm, honey tone it manages to be both chic and utterly homely. A beautiful bed.

Buy now £1299.00, Johnlewis.com

The Original Bed Co. turner wood bed frame, single

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njJlm_0Wtysyik00

Best: Open topped four-poster

Rating: 9/10

If you’re concerned about a four-poster bed taking up too much space, or you’re dealing with low ceilings, it’s worth considering a piece like this one. The posts award the bed a sense of grandeur but without a canopy overhead, it feels light and open. We loved the fairytale-like shaping of the turner, with its sizable, curved headboard and its decorative turned wood tips. This is a beautifully crafted, and beautifully finished bed. It comes in white or a warm and rich dark cherry with a choice of sizes from single up to super king (£1,099). The turner is made to order but well worth the wait.

Buy now £969.00, Obc-uk.net

The Original Bed Co. Waterloo iron/metal for poster bed frame, single

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8XXx_0Wtysyik00

Best: For romance

Rating: 10/10

Our most romantic bed hints at classic Louis XVI shaping with its four posts leading up to a crown-like centred circle via undulating curves. But the shaping is where the similarities end. The iron frame feels light and modern, while the upholstered head and footboard offers a chic and streamlined contemporary twist. This one comes in sizes single up to super king (£1099), a range of metal finishes from satin black to silver, and a choice of fabric colours, including the vibrant sunflower, which adds a contemporary colour pop. The Waterloo offers big impact yet it boasts a slender silhouette, meaning it won’t overwhelm a smaller space.

Buy now £749.00, Obc-uk.net

Urban Outfitters Caroline canopy rattan bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1YIT_0Wtysyik00

Best: For a laid-back feel

Rating: 7/10

We loved this boho-inspired number from Urban Outfitters, which puts an entirely new slant on the romantic four-poster. It’s crafted from a mix of rattan and mahogany wood, and while it looks somewhat delicate in makeup it feels reliably sturdy – you’ll find strong foundations in the hard wood underside of the bed and also in the slats. For an added feeling of security, this one has a caged top, keeping it nice and secure – and of course these extra poles are perfect for hanging fairy lights or indeed draping floaty textiles to complete the bohemian aesthetic.

Buy now £999.00, Urbanoutfitters.com

The verdict: Four-poster beds

Habitat’s blissford four-poster king size bed offers incredible value for money – this once unattainable furniture piece is now enticingly within reach. But don’t be put off by the affordable price tag, this is a well-crafted piece that’s proven to be strong and sturdy – and it’s easy to assemble.

We also loved Get Laid Beds’ thoughtfully designed low four-poster bed , which is an ideal purchase if you’re not blessed with Victorian-style high ceilings. Its low-sitting frame also affords the bedroom a cool, laid-back aesthetic.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on furniture and other homeware offers, try the links below:

For more bedroom furniture favourites, try our best dressing tables that turn any room into a boudoir

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

187K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Poster Bed#Wood Grain#Bed Frame#Cuckooland Com#West Elm#The Original Bed Co#Waterloo#Scandi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designmarthastewart.com

Struggling to Organize a Cramped Bedroom? These Beds with Built-in Storage Could Be the Solution

As the space where we spend hours sleeping, styling outfits, or cuddled up watching a good movie, we all know the importance of an organized, beautiful bedroom. What's more, we also recognize that a chaotic and messy space isn't conducive to a good night's rest or time well spent. Staying organized is a whole lot easier when storage beds are involved. Invest in your space—and in yourself—by buying a multi-purpose piece of furniture.
Shoppingmomtastic.com

The Best King Bed Sheets

After a long day, few feelings compare to collapsing into a cozy bed and snoozing the night away. And while on some days it seems like any old bed will do, we know we're not alone when we say that nothing beats the luxury of a king-size bed. With ample room to stretch out and stay cool even on the hottest evenings, a king bed is truly a magical experience. But just because the bed is big doesn't mean it's perfect yet. Finding the right king-size sheets is half the battle, which is why we've done the research to present you with our favorite king bed sheet sets below. Find the one that matches your decor and your sleep style and get to snoozing without a moment's delay.
Interior Designkiss951.com

15 Poster Designs To Give Your Room A Refresh

If there’s something here you decide you just Must Have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Home & Gardenmomjunction.com

10 Best Toddler Bed Mattresses In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. For your child’s health and wellbeing, good and comfortable sleep plays an important role. Toddler...
LifestylePosted by
Wide Open Country

Portable Beds That Will Give Your Guests A Great Night's Sleep

As a kid, I remember at sleepovers I would sleep on a couch, on the floor, or even on a chair if that's where I ended up. I'd wake up in the morning feeling refreshed and ready for my day. As an adult, however, it's a completely different story. I can't just crash on the floor or a couch like I used to, and whenever I have overnight guests I try to make sure everyone has a comfy bed, even if they're sleeping on a sofa bed it's still better than the floor. When I have several guests and my guest room is full, it's time to pull out a portable bed, so people can sleep in the living room without sacrificing comfort.
Home & Gardendwell.com

9 Cushy Mattress Toppers to Give Your Bed the Ultimate Boost

Add a plush layer to extend the life of your mattress and deepen your sleep. Adding a mattress topper is an easy way to elevate your experience without springing for a whole new setup. If you’re looking to alleviate back pain, add height, make your mattress spill-proof, or even cool off during the summer months, look no further than these tried-and-true selections.
Home & GardenIKEA Hackers

Affordable over the bed storage for small bedrooms

I wanted to add more storage in my small bedroom and decided to use the space around and over my bed. I liked the symmetry of two storage units flanking my bed. And I found an affordable solution using the HYLLIS shelf units. This turned out to be a lot...
Manhattan, NYpix11.com

Get the royal treatment at The Brownstone

HARLEM, Manhattan — She’s considered royalty to her community, and her store is the crowned jewel of Harlem. Ben Aaron had the chance to meet Princess Jenkins, owner of The Brownstone, which focuses on dressing women for important moments in their lives with ethically inspired fashion. Visit The Brownstone Woman...
Home & Gardenbluzz.org

The 7 Best Mattresses for Your Space-Saving Murphy Bed

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Is your bed taking up too much space? Enter: The Murphy bed. This unique design can be stored against a wall and pulled down when you’re ready to slay your sleep.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style

Sleeping with your dog (or dogs) in bed is a great way to feel close to them...until it’s two hours before the alarm clock goes off and a paw jabs you in the face for the fourth time that night. And even if your pups are polite sleepers, there are times when they just need to have a space of their own to lie down, stretch out, curl up, and nap the day away. We looked at some of the top-rated and highest selling pet beds on the market to determine which look like the best deal while being...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

11 best kitchen bins that aren’t such a chore to empty

Whether you’re a fan of pedal bins, love the touch-free simplicity of a sensor bin or appreciate the sleekness of a touch-top bin, we’ve found 11 ways to add a splash of style to your waste disposal regime.Call us weird, but we love a good kitchen bin, whether it’s a hi-tech waste-devouring device kitted out with more tech than a Silicon Valley crash pad, or a modular miracle machine with different compartments for the shocking amount of waste produced by the average household. Speaking of which, our astounding ability to generate seemingly endless quantities of rubbish (one tonne per UK...

Comments / 0

Community Policy