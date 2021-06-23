Best mattress 2021: Memory foam, pocket sprung and hybrid mattresses reviewed

Not sleeping well? You may need a new mattress. A bed with the correct support, comfort and space will ensure you wake less, move about less, are less disturbed by your partner and less likely to wake up feeling tired, according to the Sleep Council .

But with such a big investment, where do you start? We’ve got all the information about when you need a new mattress, what to look for and where to buy.

We tested each mattress for a minimum of three nights, taking into consideration comfort, support, durability, value for money and what kind of sleeper the product would best suit.

How do I know when I need a new mattress?

Somewhere around seven to eight years is the average lifespan for a mattress, according to the National Bed Federation . Budget ones often need replacing more regularly, while better quality ones could last you as long as a decade.

But when do you know? Tell-tale signs include dipping in the middle causing roll-together, worn fabric and squeaky springs. And if your bed just doesn’t provide the same level of support it used to, that’s another clue.

“Other signs that you may need a new mattress include sleeping better in beds other than your own, waking with aches and pains, not feeling refreshed in the morning,” says Simon Williams, spokesperson for the National Bed Federation.

“Also remember that people change – we put on weight, lose weight, become ill etc – all things which might mean that our bed is no longer suitable for our needs.”

What type of mattress should I get?

Pocket sprung mattresses provide good, independent support – ideal where two users may be quite different in stature. The individual pocket springs also help reduce roll-together.

“Spring counts for a king size vary from a basic 600-800 up to 2,500 but can go up to many thousands by dual layering or adding layers of mini pocket springs,” says Williams. Like other types they are made in a range of tensions.

Mattresses with a top layer of memory foam are great for providing additional pressure relief – ideal if you sleep on your side or suffer with painful hips, shoulders, knees. They conform to body contours, slowly responding to the user’s shape.

“The deeper the memory foam layer, the more pressure relief is provided,” says Williams, adding that, “for it to operate correctly, memory foam needs to be combined with a support layer underneath it which could be springs or other types of foam”.

What level of firmness do I need?

As a rule of thumb, heavier people should avoid mattresses that are too soft as they won’t provide sufficient support, while lighter people should steer away from very firm mattresses (which can cause pain in the hips and shoulders). Medium support suits most people best and you could consider a topper if you find it needs slightly softening or firming up.

Buying the right size mattress for your bed frame

Always check the internal dimensions of your bedframe before you buy a mattress to fit inside it. “You’ll need a small amount of space around the mattress to be able to tuck in sheets and blankets, but you don’t want the gaps to be excessive which may cause the mattress to move during the night,” says Williams.

Can I change my mind?

Some retailers offer comfort guarantee periods – typically around 40-50 nights – while many of the direct-to-your-door mattress in a box brands offer no quibble trials of 100 nights or more.

Eve Sleep premium hybrid

Sizes available : Double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 28cm

Material: Memory foam and springs

Trial period: 100 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

This extra-deep, vacuum-packed hybrid mattress is next level, in our opinion, especially when it comes to people who sleep at least part of the night on their backs – and, unlike the Emma hybrid (reviewed below) that goes for folk of any shape and size. This is particularly good news for tall and/or overweight back sleepers, for whom no other mattress came close in our tests.

The durability is outstanding, so it should last you longer than other mattresses. It also gets 10 out of 10 from us on breathability, comfort and support, being just slightly firmer than medium. Eve says it’s down to the combination of special layers and years of product development, focus groups and testing. The top provides a comfy lift, followed by a contouring memory foam layer, then a firmer foam support layer and a sturdy foam base layer that also encloses full-sized pocket springs. You won’t disturb your partner when you roll over and the cover is washable. It does smell a bit at first, but not for long, and no mattress scored higher for edge to edge support.

Buy now £782.00, Evesleep.co.uk

Simba hybrid

Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 25cm

Material: Open-cell foam and micro springs

Trial period: 200 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

This mattress comes from the British brand entirely dedicated to hybrid mattresses and arrives vacuum packed in a box. There are five layers including a breathable sleep surface, a patented sprung layer with up to 3,000 durable micro springs and various foam sections. It’s on the slightly firmer side of medium and gives a cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges.

We think it’s best for side and front sleepers, and that goes for people of any shape or size. If you’re prone to waking up with aches and pains, especially in your back, you’ll really notice the spinal support. The sinkage is spot on too – you don’t feel like you’re descending into the mattress itself, as is the case with some pure foam mattresses. Even in summer it keeps sweat at bay and its hypoallergenic knitted cover is a good choice for allergy sufferers too. It’s super stable and your partner shouldn’t be too disturbed even if you move around a lot in the night, although we’d suggest avoiding this model if they’re hypersensitive, as they are likely to feel some movement.

Read the full Simba hybrid review

Buy now £559.30, Simbasleep.com

The Nectar memory foam mattress

Sizes available : Single, small double, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 28cm

Material: Memory foam

Trial period: 365 nights

Guarantee: Lifetime

The USP on this bed-in-a-box mattress is the 365-night trial, meaning you have an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you, and if you do keep it there’s a lifetime warranty. Nectar Sleep also stands out for being the first and only mattress company in the UK to be climate neutral – all emissions are offset by various global schemes, including an Amazon forest protection programme.

Comprising of three layers of foam, the mattress is slightly firmer than most and particularly good for front and back sleepers, as well as smaller and lighter people. The fourth layer, the soft quilted adaptive cooling cover, means you won’t feel hot, and we also like the seven zoned layer which attends to all your support needs.

Read the full The Nectar memory foam mattress review

Buy now £489.00, Nectarsleep.co.uk

Emma hybrid mattress

Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 25cm

Material: Memory foam and springs

Trial period: 200 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

Another corker of a hybrid mattress that arrives tightly rolled in a box. The Emma hybrid has four layers: the bottom one is a type of foam that’s specially made to support your heavier body parts; then comes a foam which contours to your body and distributes pressure; third is the breathable pocket sprung layer with 2,000 springs; and finally, there’s the top patented foam layer that absorbs moisture and keeps air flowing. On the top, there’s a washable, moisture-wicking cover.

It’s a bit softer and bouncier than other hybrid mattresses we’ve tried – not necessarily better, but it’s something to consider if that’s your preference. We think it suits side and front sleepers as well as those who sleep on their backs – a notoriously difficult group to cater for. And we’d say it’s better suited to lighter people, especially when it comes to those who sleep on their backs. Your sleeping partner won’t have to huff and puff when you move in the night as the mattress excels at absorbing movement. It’s durable and breathable too, though not quite as cooling as some of the others. As with most hybrids, it’s great at pressure relief.

Read the full Emma hybrid mattress review

Buy now £729.00, Emma-mattress.co.uk

Simba hybrid pro

Sizes available: Single, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 28cm

Material: Micro pocket spring, foam, wool

Trial period: 200 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

We love the regular Simba hybrid mattress, as you’ll already have seen. But this vacuum-packed, thicker, more deluxe version also deserves to feature in this round-up. It has all the same benefits and, like the original version, we think it’s best for front and side sleepers. But what’s different is that it feels even more sumptuous – the kind of mattress you’d sleep on in a boutique hotel where you wake up thinking: “I have to get one of these.”

It trumps the original hybrid in other ways too – for example, by having more shock absorption so you won’t annoy your partner if you roll around a lot in your sleep. It’s exceptional at keeping sweat at bay, thanks to the added wool, which is another advantage over the original. Surrounding the supportive foam core is a layer of higher definition foam, followed by up to 5,000 micro springs and a final layer of open-cell foam, the result of which is a firm-ish mattress that suits people of all shapes and sizes. It’s robust and doesn’t sag, making it a keeper for years to come. And it feels just as comfy right on the edges as it does bang in the middle.

Buy now £959.25, Simbasleep.com

Brook + Wilde the elite mattress

Sizes available: Single, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 28cm

Material: Memory foam and springs

Trial period: 100 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

This extra-thick and truly magnificent vacuum-packed mattress doesn’t come cheap, but is worth every penny, even with it being from a relatively new kid on the block in the world of mattress brands (although Brook + Wilde has been making bedding for a while). There’s no overheating, no loss of comfort or support even when you’re so close to the edge that your limbs are hanging out, and, most importantly, it provides instant sumptuousness – some other mattresses take a bit of time to provide the right amount of give. Spine alignment gets full marks too, thanks to the four zones of support at the neck, shoulder, hip and leg.

Brook + Wilde says it all comes down to a whopping eight layers of foam and variously sized springs. The mattress comes with a handy, soft, washable cover too. Plus, you get to pick from four firmness levels and if you get it wrong, the brand swaps it for a different one or refunds you. Being of average weight, we chose medium, which turned out to be spot on. The fact that a tree is planted for every mattress sold is a nice touch, and we love that it doesn’t need flipping or rotating.

Buy now £1099.00, Brookandwilde

Casper the essential mattress

Sizes available : Single, small double, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 18cm

Material: Memory foam

Trial period: 60 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

Casper’s essential model is a great option for those who want all the benefits of a stable, comfortable and long-lasting mattress, without the hefty price-tag. We couldn’t fault this three-layer foam mattress when it comes to breathability, which stops you getting too hot, and you can move around without much effort or disturbing your partner. All this and yet it supports you in all the right places, even if you sleep on your back (which usually makes finding the right mattress extra tricky). But stick to the Casper origina l if you’re heavier and/or want a thicker mattress, and the hybrid if you want an ultra-squishy one.

Buy now £400.00, Mattressonline.co.uk

Otty hybrid mattress

Sizes available : Single, small double, double, king, super king, emperor

Mattress depth: 25cm

Material: Memory foam and springs

Trial period: 100 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

With this firmer mattress, you can literally feel it adapting to your body shape as you move, giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress we tested. It’s particularly supportive for your spine and brilliant for those who sleep on their back. It’s got good temperature control too, thanks to a cool blue gel layer at the top, while the remaining four layers – including pocket springs and memory foam – have great longevity with no sagging or softening even years later.

You do have to rotate it once a month for the first six months – no mean feat with no handles – and it’s probably not the best for those who toss and turn, as your partner may feel some of that movement on the other side of the bed. Also be warned this mattress takes getting used to, but this only takes a night or two and it’s well worth it.

Buy now £419.99, Otty.com

Emma original mattress

Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king

Mattress depth : 25cm

Material: Memory foam

Trial period: 200 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

Emma says this is a medium firm mattress – we’d say it’s on the softer side but ultra sumptuous if that’s your preference, yet with absolutely no compromise on support. Emma also says it can go on any bed base, and here we agree – a massive boon in itself as bed-in-a-box mattresses are often not a friend of, for example, divan bases.

There’s a 19cm foam core, surrounded by a 2cm layer of memory foam then a 4cm layer of ordinary foam, plus – another bonus – a removable washable cover. It suits all body shapes and types of sleepers (although it really comes into its own for smaller, lighter people) and there’s no disturbance to your partner if you’re a fidgety sleeper. We experienced noticeably more bounce and instant comfort than some other foam mattresses we tried and it’s also one of the most durable. There’s no need to flip it, although it needs regular rotating (no hardship thanks to the handles). There’s a slight chemical whiff (but it disappears within a few days), and it’s not the coolest mattress we tried (though by no means the hottest either).

Buy now £649.00, Emma-mattress.co.uk

Casper hybrid mattress

Sizes available : Single, small double, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 24cm

Material: Memory foam and springs

Trial period: 60 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

Combining the brand’s legendary foams with a base layer of springs, you get instant sumptuousness (from the moulding of the four foam layers around your body) coupled with added bounce and airflow (from the pocket coil springs). We were impressed before we even got it out of its vacuum pack – how can those springs be so compressible? (Nearly five years of research, is the answer from Casper.) But that was nothing compared to our excitement over the immediate comfort.

The fact that it’s noticeably softer than other Casper mattresses might not be for everyone, though, and made us surprised that Casper claims it’s the brand’s “most supportive mattress yet”. You should also be aware the extra bounce means your partner is more likely to feel it when you turn than with a pure foam mattress. But neither put us off this mattress that feels as indulgent as – if not more than – others two or more times its price.

Buy now £900.00, Mattressonline.co.uk

Sleep Hubs tweak mattress

Sizes available: Single, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 25cm

Material: Responsive memory foam and springs

Trial period: 100 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

This mattress’s USP is that it is customisable, meaning that you can adapt it to your specific needs, depending on whether you sleep on your back, front or side and how heavy you are. It works via multiple inserts with different densities that you can tailor to target specific pressure points. You can even buy extra ones if you need them. These work together with the other two layers of the mattress – one containing 2,000 full-size pocket springs (that’s double what it had last time we tested it) and the other being a super soft comfort layer.

There are two main types of people who can benefit. First, couples who have different needs or preferences when it comes to sleep. Second, those with backache. Our tester had been at their wit’s end with spinal discomfort, despite having tried other expensive mattresses that promised to work wonders. This was the only one that did the job. Those with fibromyalgia report similar results. There’s initially a bit of a chemical pong, but it goes after a couple of weeks.

Buy now £895.00, Sleephubs.com

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam

Sizes available : Single, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 17cm

Material: Luxurious Memory foam, Supportive Ecocell Foam base layer, Octasprings and Anti-Allergenic Cover

Trial period: 60 nights

Guarantee: 18 years

You get a lot of bang for your buck with this affordable mattress from a reassuringly well-known brand. There are four layers in total – a core base layer, followed by a layer of supportive and breathable patented springs. Then comes the open-cell memory foam which is zoned with different layers of firmness so that it supports your shoulders, back and hips. And, finally, the cover – made up of hundreds of little pockets for even more comfort and good air circulation - is anti-allergenic, removable and dry cleanable.

The result is a fantastic budget buy for people who are looking for a mattress that sits right in the middle between soft and firm and that moulds to your body, providing relief to key pressure points. While not quite on par with the extreme comfort and edge-to-edge support of some of the more expensive mattresses featured here, side sleepers – particularly of average or lighter weight – are unlikely to be disappointed. It’s a great mattress for eco-concious too as it’s recyclable and is not made with any harmful chemicals or emissions (with certification to prove it).

Buy now £399.00, Dormeo.co.uk

Sleepeezee Jessica

Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 25cm in the standard sizes, with a zip and link option in super king size

Material: Memory foam and springs

Trial period: 100 nights

Guarantee : 10 years

If you’re looking for a medium-firm all rounder that doesn’t cost a bomb, this hybrid mattress is a great buy. People who are of average weight or lighter and prefer sleeping on their backs will get the most comfort and support out of it, although nobody – no matter what their weight or sleeping position – should have any complaints. It’s breathable, doesn’t get overly warm and you don’t get that sinking feeling that makes it hard for you to turn over, which can be a common problem with mattresses that have foam layers. It doesn’t sag over time and rotating it is easy enough.

At the core is a layer of 800 full-size springs. Then there’s a layer of 100 mini pocket springs, which is followed by two layers of different density foam. We wouldn’t recommend it for people who move around a lot though, as your partner will feel some of that movement. And be warned that it has a slight smell initially, although that’s not unusual with memory foam.

Buy now £649.95, Mattressnextday.co.uk

Sealy nostromo 1400

Sizes available: Single, double, king, super king, super king zip and link

Mattress depth: 29cm

Material: Responsive latex, 1400 pocket springs, knitted pillowtop

Trial period: None

Guarantee: Five years

Sealy is a top name in the mattress industry and we think its nailed it with this supportive, breathable, pocket-sprung mattress which is ideal for those who prefer a softer mattress. The not-so-secret ingredient is the top latex, pillow-like layer that sits slightly above the main mattress, providing outstanding comfort and support – with the added bonus that it doesn’t need flipping, although you should rotate it periodically.

If you are of average or less weight and sleep on your back, you’ll particularly love it, although it also suits side and front sleepers of any weight. Forget it if you’re a heavier back sleeper, though – you simply won’t get the support you need and could end up with a bad back. If you get overly warm at night, you’ll love the cooling qualities. And you’ll have no trouble turning on this mattress and your partner is unlikely to feel a thing. It’s got great edge-to-edge support and is one of the most durable mattresses we tried too – even years later, it feels like new. And it’s endorsed by Allergy UK.

Buy now £607.31, Mattressonline.co.uk

Herdy Sleep mattress

Sizes available : Single, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 26cm

Material: Pocket springs, wool, cotton, cashmere

Trial period: 100 nights

Guarantee: Five years

This is on the pricey side for a bed-in-a-box mattress, but it’s next level in terms of durability and number of layers that give an instant cloud-like feel. The two layers of foam, followed by three made from mini pocket springs, provide the scaffolding, while the key ingredients are the deluxe top layers of natural fillings including wool, cotton and cashmere that are sourced from farms in the Lake District.

It’s supportive for all types of sleepers and people of all different weights, which is unusual, and it’s one of the most breathable mattress we tried. You won’t struggle to turn over on this mattress, although your partner may feel it when you do, and we wouldn’t recommend it for people who like their sleeping area to remain cool, although that’s not to say you’ll overheat.

Buy now £649.00, Barkerandstonehouse.co.uk

Eve Sleep the original hybrid mattress

Sizes available: UK single, UK double, UK king, UK super king

Mattress depth: 25cm

Material: Memory foam and full-sized pocket springs

Trial period: 100 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

Eve produces three hybrid mattresses (and another three foam ones), of which this one sits bang in the middle in terms of price, depth, support, firmness, number of springs and layers of foam. With 800 full-sized 12cm springs (in a double), combined with four layers of memory and support foam, you don’t feel you’re compromising on support or bounce, but at the same time it’s not quite as luxurious as its pricier offerings.

If you sleep in different positions, it’s definitely one to consider as the seven zoned sections help to relieve key pressure points by being softer where protruding and heavier body parts (eg shoulder and pelvis) push down and firmer where they don’t. And although it goes well on any base, pairing it, as we did, with Eve’s famous storage bed frame means you can make even more of these pressure points by adjusting the slats accordingly. Plus, you won’t disturb your partner when you shift positions. We also like the moisture wicking mattress cover (which stops you getting too hot) and that you don’t need to flip it (although you do need to rotate it). It lasts well and (as with all Eve mattresses) they’ll take your old mattress away to recycle it for no extra cost. The only flaw for us was that the support weakens slightly right at the edges.

Read the full Eve Sleep the original hybrid mattress review

Buy now £538.00, Evesleep.co.uk

Eve Sleep premium mattress

Sizes available: Double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 28cm

Material: Memory foam

Trial period: 100 nights

Guarantee : 10 years

For back or side sleepers of all shapes and sizes, this is an exceptionally floaty yet supportive (especially around the ships and shoulders) bed-in-a-box mattress that stands the test of time. Given what a tricky balance this is to achieve, we think it warrants the money. There are four layers of foam – the first three (a thick 19cm layer at the core, a 3cm of foam with a different density, then a 2cm of memory foam) provide the scaffolding to the cloud-like top 3cm layer of foam. The moulding to your shape as you move is quite a feat of engineering and it doesn’t further soften as it warms up.

We like that it doesn’t need turning, though it does need regularly rotating (the handles help), and we also give thumbs up to the quilted washable top cover with anti-bacterial qualities. But there are better mattresses for front sleepers, those who move around a lot in the night and those who prefer firmer mattresses.

Buy now £948.00, Evesleep.co.uk

Woolroom lincoln 5750 mattress

Sizes available : Single, double, king, super king, bespoke

Mattress depth: 27cm

Material: Pocket springs, micro pocket springs, British wool, wool blend outer cover

Trial period : 100 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

We’ve featured Woolroom’s mattresses before, but this is our favourite yet. New for 2021, it’s the brand’s most luxurious offering and available in three different tensions, of which we tested the regular. The pocket springs and mini springs are combined with hand-selected British wool fleeces from sheep breeds such as Swaledale and Scottish Blackface. And this – together with the outer fabric containing soft merino wool blended with natural viscose – makes for such a supportive, instantly relaxing feel that you’ll drift off to the land of nod before you know it.

As with all Woolroom mattresses, it’s completely natural. It even passes the fire-safety standards suitable for hotels without any additional chemicals, all thanks to the amazing flame-retardant powers of wool. The glue-free spring unit is also good for recycling, and you can also pay a small fee for your old mattress to be taken away. At 50kg, it’s mighty heavy for turning, though – which you’ll need to do every week for the first 12 weeks then once per season thereafter.

Buy now £1087.20, Woolroom.com

Hypnos pillow top stellar mattress

Sizes available : Single, small double, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 32cm

Material: Pocket sprung

Trial period: No

Guarantee: 10 years

If ever you’ve taken a sneaky peak at a mattress you’ve loved in a posh hotel, there’s a good chance you’ll have discovered it’s a Hypnos. This hand crafted, hand-stitched, hypo-allergenic pocket sprung mattress is made entirely from sustainably resourced materials. It has a plush top layer of cotton, wool, natural latex and a material called Solotex, which gives it the ultra-soft feel.

Each pocket spring is designed to sense the shape of your body and flex accordingly, which makes for outstanding weight distribution, comfort and support. It’s good at regulating body temperature too. You can choose your own firmness – we went for medium, which was just the ticket for average weight and build.

Buy now £1239.00, Bestpricebeds.co.uk

Harrison Spinks velocity

Sizes available: Small single, single, small double, double, king size, super king size

Mattress depth: 23cm

Material: British wool, absorbent flax and hemp

Trial period: 60 nights

Guarantee: Five years

We’re not surprised that this mattress – the newest in Harrison Spinks’s range – won bed of the year at the National Bed Federation Awards. The whopping 8,750 springs, half of which comprise the surrounding micro springs, offer exceptional support without it feeling like you’re sleeping on a rock, while the layers of blended wool, flax, hemp, viscose and cotton provide comfort and great temperature regulation – good news for women going through menopause. We’d rate it medium-firm, but take note that it will feel a bit firmer to lighter people, and is better for front and back sleepers than side sleepers.

Available for next-day delivery (rolled and eco-packed), it is 100 per cent recyclable at the end of its life (which is long, thanks to the mattress being dual-sided) as it’s foam free, glue free and chemical treatment free – a far cry from the bed-in-a-box mattresses that do no favours for the environment. But at 41kg, it’s one of the heaviest mattresses we tried, which makes flipping and rotating (which needs to be done every month to start with, then seasonally) difficult, especially if you’re on your own.

Buy now £959.00, Harrisonspinks.co.uk

Otty pure plus hybrid bamboo and charcoal premium mattress

Sizes available : single, double, king, super king

Mattress depth: 28cm

Material: memory foam and springs

Trial period: 100 nights

Guarantee: 10 years

If bamboo and charcoal foam sounds an unusual base for a sleeping surface, that’s because it is. But hats off to Otty for introducing it to the mattress market, if only for its moisture-wicking and temperature regulating qualities. Coupled with the additional air flow created by the large number of springs split across two different layers (there’s a non-premium version available with fewer springs), this makes it a particularly good option for those who get hot and sticky at night. The five layers of foam (also a feature of the premium version) means it also stands out for fidgety sleepers could be in danger of agitating their sleeping partners in other beds as it isolates movement exceptionally well.

Scoring 6.5 out of 10 for firmness, there’s a definite feeling of luxury when you lie on it and it’s also more hygienic than most on account of the bamboo acting as a natural barricade against bacteria while the charcoal helps eliminate odours and avoids moisture build-up. But the edge-to-edge support could be better and it’s a shame that the removable cover is dry-clean only.

Buy now £629.99, Otty.com

Rollo Slumberland hybrid duo

Sizes available : Single, double, king and super king

Mattress depth: 28cm

Material: Memory foam and springs

Trial period: 100 nights

Guarantee: Eight years

There are four mattresses in the Rollo range – essential, hybrid, hybrid duo and hybrid duo plus, with all four made in the UK by one of the biggest brands in the industry. The hybrid duo gets our vote as for being a cracking all-rounder that offers instant comfort and pressure relief, as well as being eco-conscious.

Available in soft (best for lighter people and side sleepers) and medium (best for people of average build and front sleepers) versions, it features full-size pocket springs with additional mini-springs, along with layers of memory foam and a top quilted surface using polyester fibres made from recycled plastic bottles. Other green credentials include latest eco-friendly memory foam and naturally fire resistant materials (so no need for nasty chemicals). Even the packaging is designed to be eco-friendly, using green polythene to reduce waste. We think there are better mattresses for those prone to aches and pains or getting hot at night – as well as back sleepers - but otherwise this squishy yet supportive mattress is great value for money. It’s heavy but rolls up to fit in the back of most car boots.

Buy now £599.99, Bensonsforbeds.co.uk

The verdict: Mattresses

The Eve premium hybrid is our favourite of the new generation bed-in-a-box options. We noticed a more luxurious feel compared to all the others we tested and it’s a brilliant all rounder, meaning you don’t need to be a certain shape or size, or type of sleeper, to benefit from it.

From the pocket sprung options, the Harrison Spinks velocity gets our vote, as it provides extreme comfort and durability and is available the very next day.

