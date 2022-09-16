Upcoming DC TV Shows: Full List Of Series Coming Up In 2022 And Beyond

With all of the DC TV shows currently on the air or streaming, it seems to take the strength of a Kryptonian to follow everything. Just keeping tabs on the premiere dates for everything in the Arrowverse, exclusive to HBO Max, or even on Netflix alone is a diabolical task which we have accepted to endure for your convenience.

The following is a comprehensive one-stop shop of when and where you can expect the next (or first) chapter of the best DC-inspired shows to unfold on TV or on various digital platforms. All the release dates below are subject to change so be sure to check back for any updates.

Harley Quinn, Season 3 - HBO Max (Currently Airing New Episodes)

HBO Max took its time to renew Harley Quinn for a third season (and its first as an exclusive of the streaming platform), but knowing what we had to expect when the titular DC villain (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) returned in late July 2022 made it worth the wait. Former Veep star Sam Richardson joins the cast of the animated comedy and there is also more to be seen of Harley’s romance with Ivy (Lake Bell).

Stargirl, Season 3 - The CW (Currently Airing New Episodes)

Making its debut on The CW in the summer of 2020 was Stargirl , which was also a historical moment for introducing the much overlooked Justice Society of America (not to be confused with the Justice League, which was actually created later) into the Arrowverse continuity. The third season of the endearing hit, starring Brec Bassinger in the title role, wrapped production in March 2022 and premiered on August 31.

Batwheels, Season 1 - Cartoon Network And HBO Max (September 17, 2022)

An upcoming animated series targeted specifically for younger audiences is Batwheels , which could be described as Pixar’s Cars if set in Gotham City. Listen for Ethan Hawke as the voice of Batman when the show’s half-hour origin special premieres on September 17 on HBO Max’s Cartoonito block before later becoming available on Cartoon Network, according to CBR .

Pennyworth, Season 3 - HBO Max (October 6, 2022)

The critically acclaimed period drama Pennyworth , starring Jack Bannon as a 1960s special forces agent years before becoming the Waynes’ live-in servant, has been renewed for a third season. According to a teaser trailer released in August, the Batman prequel will make its exclusive HBO Max debut in October 2022, following two seasons on the cable network Epix.

My Adventures With Superman, Season 1 - Cartoon Network And HBO Max (2023)

The Man of Steel is returning to the small screen in his animated form on Cartoon Network and HBO Max. The Boys star Jack Quaid is leading the voice cast for My Adventures with Superman , which (according to Deadline in May 2021) has already been promised a pair of seasons and (according to CBR ) is expected to premiere in 2023.

Gotham Knights, Season 1 - The CW (TBD)

The Arrowverse is developing its own interpretation of the Batfamily – including Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood – that is set to premiere some time in 2023 . In March 2022, characters had reportedly been cast for The CW’s pilot for Gotham Knights , which is not to be confused with the video game of the same name.

Batman: Caped Crusader - TBA (TBD)

Bruce Timm, one of the animators behind Batman: The Animated Series , is teaming up with J.J. Abrams and comic book writer Ed Brubaker for a new cartoon starring the Dark Knight. Following its removal from HBO Max’s schedule , Warner Bros. Animation plans to find a new distributor for Batman: Caped Crusader , at which point it will be given an official premiere date.

Superman & Lois, Season 3 - The CW (TBD)

Currently in its second season is Superman & Lois , starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the Arrowverse’s power couple. The romantic, adventurous DC series will return on The CW for Season 3.

The Flash, Season 9 - The CW (TBD)

The CW’s highest-rated series, The Flash , concluded its eighth season in June 2022. Following previous reports that Season 9 was a lock , the network would make it official by renewing the hit Arrowverse series starring Grant Gustin as the titular DC speedster.

Sweet Tooth, Season 2 - Netflix (TBD)

Netflix subscribers were quickly enchanted with its tonally lighter, series adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s DC Vertigo fantasy comic, Sweet Tooth , in 2021. In early 2022, a second season was confirmed that will continue the adventures of the titular half-deer, half-human title character (Christian Convery) and his protective adult travel companion (Nonso Anozie) in post-apocalyptic America.

Titans, Season 4 - HBO Max (TBD)

After a stunning first two seasons of intense thrills and stunning twists on the digital platform DC Universe, Titans had HBO Max to call home for its third season. The titular group of younger vigilantes, including Brenton Thwaites as Robin (now Nightwing), has been renewed for its fourth season, but without a set premiere date at the moment.

Doom Patrol, Season 4 - HBO Max (TBD)

Critics and DC fans alike immediately fell in love with Doom Patrol (starring Timothy Dalton, Brendan Fraser, and Orange is the New Black ’s Diane Guerrero, to name a few) when it first dropped as a DC Universe exclusively before it was available to stream on HBO Max concurrently during Season 2. According to Deadline , a fourth season is in the works, but when it premieres on the streaming platform has yet to be announced.

Peacemaker, Season 2 - HBO Max (TBD)

Suprisingly, James Gunn turned one of the most despicable characters in The Suicide Squad into a lovable hero in his own self-titled HBO Max series. John Cena and the rest of the Peacemaker cast will return in Season 2, which was announced right before the explosive finale for Season 1. In August 2022, Gunn revealed on Twitter that filming begins in 2023.

Noonan’s - HBO Max (TBD)

For any Harley Quinn fans who felt bad for Kite Man (Matt Oberg) after Ivy left him at the altar for Harley at the end of Season 2, you have not seen the last of the DC villain. According to Deadline , HBO Max has given a 10-episode series order to a Cheers -esque spin-off called Noonan’s , in which Kite Man becomes the owner of the titular villain hang-out that was introduced in the comics in 1993.

Teen Titans GO!, Season 8 - Cartoon Network

Years after Teen Titans had its final curtain call, DC’s youngest and mightiest animated heroes would return in a whole different way on a funny animated series. Teen Titans GO! will continue to bring on the jokes and action in its eighth season, which Deadline reports was announced in development in February 2022.

Untitled The Night Begins To Shine Series, Season 1 - Cartoon Network (TBD)

The ‘80s style, 2005 dance song “The Night Begins to Shine” by B.E.R. has been featured prominently in Teen Titans GO! – most notably in a four-part special from 2017 about a mystical, musical land and its five-part, 2020 sequel. Well, said mystical land will now be the focus of a Cartoon Network original spin-off series which reportedly went into development in February 2021.

Legion Of Super-Heroes, Season 1 - HBO Max (TBD)

Popular comic book writer Brian Bendis announced in December 2021 that he is developing an original series for HBO Max that focuses on a futuristic team of super-powered vigilantes that first appeared in DC comics in the late 1950s. In his own newsletter that was re-reported by Bleeding Cool , Bendis described Legion of Super-Heroes as an animated series for adults.

Green Lantern, Season 1 - HBO Max (TBD)

In addition to the long awaited Green Lantern Corps movie that Warner Bros. has been developing for some time, a series following the group of cosmic crimefighters is coming to HBO Max. In April 2021, Finn Whitrock was cast as Guy Gardner on Green Lantern and, according to Deadline , Jeremy Irvine was added on as Alan Scott the following month.

The Penguin, Season 1 - HBO Max (TBD)

An unrecognizable Colin Farrell amazed audiences as Gotham gangster Oswald Cobblepot in Matt Reeves’ The Batman . This iteration of the DC villain will be the focus of a new series, which Farrell will also executive produce , aptly titled The Penguin on HBO Max.

Untitled Arkham Series, Season 1 - HBO Max (TBD)

Director Matt Reeves’ vision of Gotham City is coming to the small screen in a few different ways on HBO Max. What was initially pitched as a GCPD-centered crime thriller would evolve into a series about what goes on at Arkham Asylum, as Reeves revealed to The Cyber Nerds in March 2022.

DC Super Hero High, Season 1 - HBO Max (TBD)

Teens facing common issues that come with growing up while attending a boarding school for superpowered youths is the premise of this DC Comics-inspired comedy series. In 2019, Deadline reported that actress Elizabeth Banks is also producing DC Super Hero High for HBO Max.

Untitled Justice League Dark Series, Season 1 - HBO Max (TBD)

There is another, unofficial branch of the Justice League that specializes in situations of a more supernatural sort known as Justice League Dark. J.J. Abrams is developing a series for HBO Max that will put the spotlight on this dark, fantastic property. HBO and HBO Max programming chief Casey Bloys told THR in February 2022 that Justice League Dark is still a high priority for Abrams and his production company Bad Robot.

Justice League Dark: Constantine, Season 1 - HBO Max (TBD)

There are already a couple of spin-offs to HBO Max’s Justice League Dark series in the works that focus primarily on their most notable members . As reported by Deadline in February 2021, one of these shows is Justice League Dark: Constantine , which will follow the adventures of occult detective John Constantine, who led his own DC Vertigo comic called Hellblazer .

Madame X, Season 1 - HBO Max (TBD)

Another Justice League Dark member getting her own HBO Max series , from True Blood writer Angela Robinson, is Madame Xanadu. While there is little known about the plot of her spin-off, Madame X – first announced in 2021 – there is a chance it could focus on her life before creating the supernatural crime fighting group.

Untitled Val-Zod Series, Limited Series - HBO Max (TBD)

There is an alternate reality in which a Black Kryptonian crashed landed onto Earth and became a hero known as Superman. His name is Val-Zod and his story is the inspiration for an upcoming HBO Max original miniseries from producer Michael B. Jordan, as Deadline reported in October 2021.

Dead Boy Detectives, Season 1 - HBO Max (TBD)

The ghostly, but surprisingly sharp for their age, Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine originated in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman series before getting their own four-issue DC Vertigo title called Dead Boy Detectives . Before their appearance in Doom Patrol Season 3 in 2021, Deadline reported that HBO Max ordered a pilot starring these mystery solvers from beyond the grave, who will be played by different actors this time.

Justice U, Season 1 - The CW (TBD)

David Ramsey is set to reprise his role as John Diggle in another upcoming Arrowverse series called Justice U . He will, reportedly, also helm the pilot, which follows the former Team Arrow member seeking to put a new crew of superheroes together. The last major update regarding this series’ status came in July 2022 from TVLine , who says the show is still in development.

Be sure to check back for additional information and updates on these DC TV shows, as well as any upcoming DC movies featuring these characters on the big (or small) screen, too.