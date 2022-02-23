ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 times Kate Middleton wore casual outfits that cost less than $100 from your favorite stores

By Talia Lakritz
 3 days ago

Kate Middleton has been known to wear clothes from brands like Zara and Gap.

Paul Lewis/Getty Images, John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Alex Lentati - WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • Kate Middleton has been known to wear clothes from Zara, Gap, ASOS, and Topshop.
  • The clothes usually sell out immediately after she's spotted in them.
  • If you didn't know better, you'd think she was just a regular career woman and mom of three.
As the newly married Kate Middleton left for her honeymoon, she wore a blue pleated Zara dress that cost just under $90.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9etB_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton and Prince William leave for their honeymoon after their wedding in 2011.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The dress is no longer available on Zara's website, but it retailed for $89.90 , according to Fashionista.

She wore a demure black $65 Topshop dress to spend time with children in bereavement counseling.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236Rdd_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton visits the offices of Child Bereavement UK in 2013 in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire.

Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The dress is currently sold out , but according to the blog Kate's Closet, it retailed for $65 .

Her $50 polka dot dress from Topshop sold out when she wore it to visit Warner Bros. Studios.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1dwI_0Wsnq5m400
Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William joke around at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in 2013 in London, England.

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The dress sold out within an hour of Middleton's appearance at Warner Bros. Studios, The Daily Mail reported. She also wore the Topshop frock to Prince George's godfather's wedding.

The maternity brand Seraphine is a favorite of Middleton's with pieces like this $59 turtleneck dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPgaz_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton and Prince William attend a Creativity is GREAT reception in 2014 in New York City.

Christopher Wahl-Pool/Getty Images

Middleton wore Seraphine's $79 Vanessa Turtleneck Black Maternity Dress for a reception during her first official visit to New York City.

She wore another Seraphine dress, this one $75, while visiting her family home in Berkshire after having Prince George.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGeke_0Wsnq5m400
Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince George pose at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Getty/Handout

The Pink Fuchsia Knot Front Maternity Dress retails for $75 .

The duchess is a fan of Zara, wearing a pair of high-waisted pants from the brand on a visit to Sunshine House in September 2019.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7hwP_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton visits Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre in September 2019.

Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The black pants were on sale for $25.99. Middleton also wore a polka-dot blouse from Equipment that retailed for $280.

She wore a $70 dress from Zara at a charity polo match.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lrnjg_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton watches Prince William play polo at a charity match in 2018.

zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

While Prince William played polo in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, Middleton ran after Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a flowing blue and white striped dress from Zara . The dress, with gathered seams at the front and back and a tie at the waist, is no longer available.

To visit a farm in rural England, she wore $50 pants from Zara.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8eXD_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton visiting Farms for City Children in May 2017.

Getty/Pool

Some royal engagements call for ball gowns, others call for sturdy jeans and boots.

The olive green Mid-Rise Biker Jeans that Middleton wore to visit Farms for City Children are no longer in stock.

She wore a printed blouse that cost $59, also from Zara.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2lMz_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton at the Ring of Fire ultra marathon race in Anglesey, UK, in 2013.

Paul Lewis/Getty Images

According to What Kate Wore, the blouse is now out of season and therefore out of stock, but it sold for $59 .

She paired a blazer with $30 pants from Gap.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Geudf_0Wsnq5m400
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Eden Project in Cornwall in 2016 near St Austell, England.

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Gap's Bi-Stretch Skinny Ankle Pants are no longer stocked in the Ikat Blue that Middleton wore.

She made a relaxed "boyfriend" shirt from Gap look tailored and polished on a visit to New Zealand.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEbBh_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the Amisfield Winery in 2014 in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Craig Baxter - Pool/Getty Images

The shirt usually sells for $54.95, but it was on sale for $23.97 and quickly sold out.

Middleton chose a polka-dot wrap dress from ASOS for a visit to a children's charity in London.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MKjq_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton visits the Brookhill Children's Centre in 2015 in London, England.

Alex Lentati - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The ASOS Maternity Kate Wrap Skater Dress, now named for the duchess, is currently out of stock on their website. It retailed for $53.

She wore a $75 French Connection top in a portrait for the National Portrait Gallery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJKOt_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton looks at her portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in 2014 in London, England.

Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton's official portrait was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in 2014. When sitting for the portrait, Marie Claire reported that she wore a $75 French Connection navy Sub Silky Tie Top that is no longer available .

Middleton's purple Warehouse sweater, worn while visiting London's Natural History Museum in October 2019, retails for $69.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44m3Lg_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton visits The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity at Natural History Museum in October 2019.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

According to the fashion blog Kate's Closet, the Warehouse sweater features a pointelle texture and scalloped edges. Middleton wore the sweater with green wide-leg pants from Jigsaw that normally retail for $133 (£98). They went on sale for $39 (£29) , but they are currently sold out.

She wore a $55 (£39.99) red Zara dress while visiting a children's center in February 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Q9Yc_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton visits the Bulldogs Development Centre in Port Talbot, south Wales in February 2020.

ROWAN GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The ribbed midi dress with puffed sleeves is sold out , according to Kate's Closet.

She wore a $90 green blazer from Zara for St. Patrick's Day in 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztxXQ_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton and Prince William on St. Patrick's Day.

IrishForeignMinistry/YouTube

The double-breasted textured weave jacket in apple green retailed for $89.90.

Middleton wore a $90 blazer from Zara on the first day of her royal tour of Denmark in February 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIonl_0Wsnq5m400
Kate Middleton slides down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab in February 2022.

John Sibley - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The red double-breasted blazer retails for $89.90 . Its subtle red and white pattern paid tribute to the colors of the Danish flag.

