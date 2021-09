You could be looking to get into freerunning or parkour, but more than likely, this skill applies to you in the way that it applies to most people: In an emergency situation, how do I jump off a roof and survive to talk about it? It’s a skill that takes knowledge and practice, far beyond just sending it and hoping for the best. To find out what skills are necessary and what the best practice is for surviving the jump, we spoke with Red Bull freerunner Jason Paul.