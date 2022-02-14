ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Joe Biden calls Jill 'the love of my life and the life of my love.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Andrew Harnik/AP

  • President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden have been married for more than 44 years.
  • They married in 1977, but Joe had to propose five times before she said yes.
  • They have been at each other's sides through celebrations and devastating losses.
1975: Joe Biden's brother introduced him to Jill Taylor Jacobs.
Joe and Jill Biden in the early days of their relationship.

Office of United States Senator Joe Biden

Joe was a 33-year-old US senator, and Jill was a 24-year-old college senior. Both had been married before. Joe's wife and daughter died in a car crash in 1972, leaving him a widower with two sons, and Jill and her husband filed for divorce in her junior year.

"I was a senior, and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts, he came to the door and he had a sport coat and loafers, and I thought, 'God, this is never going to work, not in a million years,'" Jill Biden told Vogue . "He was nine years older than I am! But we went out to see 'A Man and a Woman' at the movie theater in Philadelphia, and we really hit it off. When we came home ... he shook my hand good night ... I went upstairs and called my mother at 1:00 a.m. and said, 'Mom, I finally met a gentleman.'"

June 17, 1977: The couple married after Joe proposed five times.
Joe and Jill Biden in June 1987.

Getty Images

"I said, 'Not yet. Not yet. Not yet,'" Jill told Vogue of Joe's proposals. "Because by that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys, and I really felt that this marriage had to work. Because they had lost their mom, and I couldn't have them lose another mother. So I had to be 100 percent sure."

They held their wedding ceremony at the United Nations chapel and a reception lunch at Sign of the Dove in New York City. They took sons Beau and Hunter on their honeymoon.

1981: The couple welcomed daughter Ashley.
Joe Biden with daughter Ashley.

Bill Ballenberg/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

"Our family was complete," Jill said in a video shown at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

June 1987: When Joe announced his candidacy for president, Jill was by his side.
Joe and Jill Biden announcing his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

He announced his presidential run in Wilmington, Delaware.

September 1987: They presented a united front when he withdrew from the race.
Joe Biden announces his withdrawal from the race.

Arnie Sachs/CNP/Getty Images

His short-lived campaign had been enveloped in scandal, with allegations of plagiarizing his speeches and exaggerating his academic records from college and law school, according to the New York Times.

"'I made some mistakes,'' he said as he announced the end of his campaign.

The New York Times described Jill's face as " a study in dejection ." Jill later wrote about controlling her emotions in her memoir "Where The Light Enters."

"As a political spouse, I've found that my stoicism often serves me well," she wrote. "In 1988, when Joe's first presidential campaign started to look bleak, people were constantly looking for cracks in our team. We all felt scrutinized, but I refused to show weakness."

1988: Joe had two brain aneurysms. The couple posed outside the hospital when he was discharged after the first of two operations.
Joe and Jill Biden at Walter Reed Army Medical Center after he was discharged.

Pam Price/AP

Joe had a pulmonary embolism later that year as he recovered. In her book, Jill writes about watching as "EMTs carried him down the steps of our house on a stretcher."

2007: Joe wrote about his love for Jill in his memoir, "Promises to Keep."
Joe Biden released "Promises to Keep" in 2007.

Charles Dharapak/AP

"She gave me back my life," he wrote. "She made me start to think my family might be whole again."

2007: Jill earned her PhD in education from the University of Delaware. At the graduation, Joe handed Jill her doctorate.
Joe and Jill Biden on the campaign trail.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

She became Dr. Jill Biden.

2008: Barack Obama chose Joe as his running mate, and the two families developed a close bond.
The Obamas and Bidens during a rally in Springfield, Illinois, in 2008.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

The "bromance" between Barack Obama and Joe went viral.

January 2009: Jill held the family's Bible when her husband was sworn in as vice president.
Joe Biden is sworn in as vice president in 2009.

Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

The Bible has been in the Biden family since the 1890s .

Joe supported her career, too. She made history as the first known second lady to hold a full-time job. She was an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College.

"As second lady, she was teaching full time for eight years, 15 credits a semester," Joe said in a video shown at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

"I said, 'I know I can do both jobs,'" she said.

She encouraged students to call her "Dr. B.," according to the Los Angeles Times.

2010: On Valentine's Day, Joe surprised her with a tree swing marked with a commemorative plaque on the grounds of the vice president's residence.
The plaque on a tree on the grounds of the vice president's residence.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The plaque reads "Joe loves Jill. Valentine's Day 2010."

2010: They took diplomatic trips together, such as their visit to Israel.
Joe and Jill Biden arrive in Israel.

BAZ RATNER/AFP via Getty Images

They took other trips together, such as attending the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

2012: Jill elicited giggles when she told a crowd in New Hampshire "I've seen Joe up close."
Jill Biden introduces Joe at a campaign event in 2012.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The camera panned to Joe , who could be seen laughing good-naturedly at the unintended double entendre as the audience cheered.

"It's in my remarks, really," she said, before continuing with her speech amid chuckles from the crowd.

2012: At the Democratic National Convention, Jill spoke about Joe's support for her career and his strength in the face of loss.
Joe Biden embraces Jill Biden at the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

"After Joe was elected vice president, people started questioning whether I could keep teaching," she said . "Not Joe. He was there standing by my side saying 'Of course you should. It's who you are, Jill.'"

2013: When President Obama won a second term, Jill held the Bible again when Joe was sworn in at the inauguration.
Jill Biden looks at her husband as he's sworn in during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in 2013.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

As they had in 2009, they danced together at more inaugural balls.

2015: Tragedy struck when their son Beau Biden died of brain cancer.
Joe Biden and Jill Biden leave following the funeral for their son Beau in Wilmington, Delaware.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool/Reuters

Still reeling from the loss, Joe decided not to run for president in 2016.

2019: Jill released her own book, "Where The Light Enters," in which she wrote about falling in love with Joe in the early days of their relationship.
Jill Biden's book "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself."

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

"After the disappointment of my divorce, I never wanted to feel so out of control of my heart again," she wrote. "But in the months that Joe and I were dating, that desire ran up against a new reality: I was falling in love."

April 2019: When Joe entered the 2020 presidential race, Jill became an important voice in his campaign.
Joe and Jill Biden greet supporters and staffers at an event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For the first time since 1981, she took a break from teaching to help him on the campaign trail.

December 2019: In an unusual campaign stop moment, Joe nibbled on his wife's finger as she spoke to a crowd in Iowa.
Joe Biden bites the finger of his wife Jill as she introduces him during a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Jill was gesturing behind herself as she spoke, barely missing Joe's face as he pretended to dodge. Joe then leaned forward while her arm was outstretched and bit down on the tip of her index finger . She appeared to laugh it off.

Jill later tweeted a video of the hosts of "The View" discussing the moment, where Meghan McCain said, "I thought it was silly, and they clearly still love each other and are playful," and replied, "Guilty, we do still love each other!"

March 2020: She fought off protesters who stormed the stage on Super Tuesday, leading Joe to joke, "I'm probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service."
Jill Biden fights off protestors that got up on the stage during a Super Tuesday election night party in Los Angeles, California.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

"Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what," he said . "I thought I heard on the news on the way over that that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us. I think that's because they're afraid Jill's going to hurt someone. I tell you what man, I married way above my station."

Read more: The life of Jill Biden, an educator who worked full-time while Joe Biden was Vice President, defends him from protesters, and is a crucial part of his 2020 campaign

August 2020: Jill delivered a keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention from the high school classroom in Delaware where she used to teach English.
A screenshot from the livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

"Love makes us flexible and resilient," she said in the speech . "It allows us to become more than ourselves, together, and though it can't protect us from the sorrows of life, it gives us refuge, a home. How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole: with love and understanding and with small acts of kindness."

November 2020: Joe won the presidential election, and called himself "Jill's husband" in his victory speech.
President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden wave after Biden's victory speech.

ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"Jill's a mom — a military mom — and an educator," he said. "She has dedicated her life to education, but teaching isn't just what she does — it's who she is. For America's educators, this is a great day: You're going to have one of your own in the White House, and Jill is going to make a great first lady."

December 2020: After a Wall Street Journal op-ed urged her to drop her "Dr" title since she's not a medical doctor, Jill remained proud of her doctorate, and Joe backed her up.
Joe and Jill Biden in an interview with Stephen Colbert.

CBS

In an interview with Stephen Colbert , they responded to the controversy.

"That was such a surprise," Jill said of the op-ed. "It was really the tone of it. He called me 'kiddo,' and one of the things I'm most proud of is my doctorate. I mean, I've worked so hard for it. And Joe came when I defended my thesis."

"I got to hand her her doctorate on the stage at the University of Delaware," Joe added.

Colbert jokingly asked if Joe ever wanted to "get out a length of pool chain and go full corn pop" on people who criticize Jill's academic achievements. As he began to answer, Jill interjected with "No! The answer is no!" Joe then quipped, "I've been suppressing my Irishness for a long time."

January 2020: Jill held the Biden family Bible for Joe's inauguration as president of the United States.
President Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president.

Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

The family Bible dates back to 1893 . He has used it for his swearing-in ceremonies as a US senator and as vice president.

April 2021: Joe stopped to pick a dandelion for Jill on the White House lawn as they boarded Marine One.
President Joe Biden gives a dandelion to first lady Dr. Jill Biden on the White House Ellipse.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The president and first lady were traveling to Atlanta for a rally and Plains, Georgia, to meet with former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

As they were boarding Marine One on the White House Ellipse, the president bent down and picked a dandelion for his wife . Jill stopped to accept the flower, and she held on to it as she boarded Marine One.

December 2021: They welcomed a new German shepherd puppy, Commander.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pet Commander in December 2021.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Bidens entered the White House with two German shepherds , Champ and Major. Champ passed away at the age of 13 in June, and Major was rehomed due to behavioral issues.

The Bidens also adopted a cat, Willow , in January.

February 2022: Jill was spotted wearing a corsage from Joe in a sweet Valentine's Day tradition.
President Joe Biden yells "Happy Valentine's Day!" while walking from Marine One to the White House.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

While exiting Marine One on Valentine's Day, the first lady was photographed wearing a corsage of what appeared to be white gardenias, her favorite flower.

In an interview with People magazine shortly after Biden took office, Jill shared that the corsages began as a Valentine's Day tradition, and that he had surprised her with a corsage of gardenias at the inauguration.

"I don't know when it started — a long, long time ago. I think it was for Valentine's Day," she said. "I love gardenias and so Joe would buy me a wrist corsage of gardenias. I wore it to school to teach!"

Joe also shared a sweet Valentine's Day message for his wife.

"You're the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly. Happy Valentine's Day," he wrote on Twitter.

Read the original article on Insider

